“For the benefit of future historians, there is now a ‘dissident archive’, thanks to the psychotherapist Avigail Abarbanel, who recently induced a large number of Jews and Israelis to describe their experiences.” (The Idea of Israel: A History of Power and Knowledge, Pappé, I. p.83)

The Book Club on Palestine (BCoP) is delighted to announce a new book discussion series featuring Beyond Tribal Loyalties: Personal Stories of Jewish Peace Activists.

The book, edited by Avigail Abarbanel, was first published in 2012. Given the expectation of automatic Jewish loyalty to Israel, Avigail was interested in exploring what makes it possible for some Jews and Israelis to reject Zionism, when the majority of Jews around the world continue to support Israel regardless of what Israel does. The stories in this book were written by people who chose to think for themselves when everything around them demanded conformity. In that sense they are not just stories about Zionism and Palestine, but also universal human stories of hope.

Since I am the editor of Beyond Tribal Loyalties and this is my Substack page, I might as well start speaking in ‘I’ for the rest of this post. It’ll be ridiculous if I continue to refer to myself in the third person.

To carry out this book project, I invited Jewish activists from around the world to share their personal stories of leaving Zionism and becoming supporters of Palestinian human rights. Each contributor wrote in their own particular style and as editor I was careful to preserve each contributor’s unique ‘voice’. For many contributors it was not an easy task to write their stories. Many are private people who were not comfortable talking about themselves. I was therefore especially grateful to all those who contributed.



Prof. Ilan Pappé, who is a contributor to the book, has assigned Beyond Tribal Loyalties as required reading in Exeter University’s Palestine Studies courses.

The new series will start on 25th March 2026. We’ll meet every Wednesday at 19:00 (London) for 11 weeks.

In the first meeting I’ll discuss the book and the project behind it. I’ll explain the structure of the series and invite attendees to choose a chapter to present to the group at one of the meetings. While we encourage you to read the entire book, we will focus on 10 out of 25 chapters.

A few of the writers who contributed to the book will join us live to discuss their stories, which is a rare opportunity to hear directly from contributors.

The Introduction to the 2018 edition of Beyond Tribal Loyalties is available here.

The book is available in paperback on Waterstones and Amazon*, and as an e-book on Amazon Kindle.



*I’m sorry about Amazon. I’ll explain at the start of the series.

About the BCoP

Many who instinctively support the Palestinian people remain hesitant to speak out, discouraged by the false claim that the issue is ‘too complicated’, or by criticism (especially from Zionists), that they lack adequate knowledge to express their feelings and opinions. The Book Club on Palestine aims to empower people through joint engagement with literature that enhances our collective knowledge about Palestine’s historical and current realities, within a safe and supportive global forum. The BCoP seeks to highlight significant literature and authors on the subject of Palestine to ensure the topic remains in the spotlight, and that the Palestinian plight is not forgotten or trivialised.

There is no pressure to attend every meeting. However, regular participation offers continuity and fosters connections with others, which many find both supportive, and intellectually enriching.

Our discussions maintain a constructive atmosphere where everyone is welcome, provided they observe our guidelines for respectful engagement — speaking from personal perspective, rather than challenging others directly, or attacking. This approach ensures all participants feel safe to express their views and questions.

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

