Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samer Hamadeh's avatar
Samer Hamadeh
3dEdited

We are promised 11 weeks of insights, learning, connection, and empathy. The stories I have already read in this book restore my faith in humans' ability to challenge their beliefs and change direction to reach better destinations.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
Samer Hamadeh's avatar
Samer Hamadeh
3dEdited

If anyone would like to hear about future programmes and events, join the mainling list: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GOELMVlfESoAz_-EMnc7JwmCKB4e0A-mIr0BCi-hJ-8/edit

Opting out is possible anytime.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Avigail Abarbanel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture