Settlers and soldiers at the entrance to Al-Halawa as an ambulance seeks access to treat wounded residents, Masafer Yatta, occupied West Bank, Jan. 27, 2026. ( Roni Amir +972 Magazine )

I haven’t published an essay here in a wee while. A friend wrote asking if I’m okay.

My partner and I are tending to our dying cat, Chani. I am okay. I’m also grieving. Grieving doesn’t mean falling apart. That trite phrase “It’s okay to not be okay” has always annoyed me. It implies that grief, sadness, or anger mean something’s wrong with you—as if you’re ‘not okay’ when you feel difficult feelings. But all our feelings are natural and appropriate reflections of the reality around us, including our uncomfortable feelings in response to loss and injustice. It is possible to feel deeply without becoming destabilised—all my clients achieve this.

Chani was horrifically abused as a kitten before we adopted her from the SSPCA four years ago when she was about six months old. Cats and humans—indeed all mammals—have a relatively small window of opportunity to develop trust and confidence in others and in the world around them. This foundation is essential for development and for psychological and physical health. In order to achieve trust and a sense of safety they need secure attachment and love. If that precious opportunity is stolen from them by abuse, the damage is extensive.

Chani’s trauma left her unable to be touched, unable to be handled by anyone. To trap her, to bring strangers into our home to euthanise her, would be to make her worst terror come true in her final moments. So we witness. We offer everything we can. We let her die in her own time, with the only two humans who’ve loved her and to whom she’s been bonded as securely as she’s been capable given her developmental trauma—rather than die in the grip of the very terror that destroyed her capacity for trust. The cruelty inflicted on Chani as a kitten determines what’s possible now. Past violence constrains present care.



Suffering is suffering, regardless of species. Anyone who isn’t a psychopath naturally resonates with the suffering of others and suffers with them.

And then I read some news from Palestine.

On 27th January, Israeli settlers launched a coordinated pogrom across three villages in Masafer Yatta. For over five hours, armed settlers—working in coordination with Israeli soldiers—moved systematically from Al-Fakheit to Al-Tuban to Al-Halawa, attacking families and stealing livestock.

In Al-Tuban, settlers gathered wood and straw against the door of a family’s shed while the family was inside, and set it alight, in an attempt to burn them alive. Activists arrived just in time to extinguish the flames before the family—including children—died from smoke inhalation. But can you imagine living with the knowledge that human beings deliberately tried to burn you alive with your entire family?

In Al-Fakheit, settlers beat 49-year-old Mohammad Abu Sabha unconscious outside his home, then attacked his elderly mother, breaking her arm and fracturing her ribs. When they turned on his 16-year-old daughter, she managed to escape inside with her younger siblings. The settlers smashed the window, sprayed tear gas into the room where the family sheltered, then left Mohammad bleeding on the ground.

49-year-old Mohammad Abu Sabha receives medical treatment after being attacked by settlers, in Al-Fakheit, Masafer Yatta, the occupied West Bank, January 27, 2026. ( Roni Amir +972 Magazine)

Israeli soldiers blocked ambulances from reaching the wounded for over an hour. When paramedics finally arrived, soldiers confiscated phones to prevent filming, whilst armed settlers moved freely amongst the vehicles and soldiers stood by.

In Al-Halawa, settlers stole approximately 300 sheep from eleven families. Soldiers arrested two Palestinian women—one of whom had recently given birth—accusing them of assault, whilst settlers loaded stolen livestock onto trucks. A 73-year-old man beaten unconscious by settlers lay in severe pain in his room for five hours before soldiers allowed him to be evacuated to hospital.

Throughout, Israeli soldiers established checkpoints, prevented residents from reaching the villages, blocked ambulances, allowed settlers to attack and steal without interference, arrested Palestinian victims, and in at least one documented instance, participated in the beatings themselves.

When +972 Magazine who reported this story approached the Israeli military for comment, they claimed soldiers were responding to ‘an Israeli being attacked’, minimised the ambulance delay to ‘a few minutes’, and said they were ‘not aware’ of soldiers participating in violence—despite documented evidence.

Victim-blaming is ubiquitous. Every one of my clients who experienced abuse knows this pattern intimately. Victims are often maligned and blamed and perpetrators shielded. I’ve experienced this in my own childhood. On the one occasion we managed to get Chani to be seen by a vet, he looked at us straight-faced, labelled her “unmanageable” and complained that she scratched one of his assistants. The vet effectively blamed Chani for her own terror rather than recognise her as severely traumatised (the practice know her history). Despite plenty of lip service, there is little trauma-informed practice in schools, medicine, or even in mental health services. Why do I expect it to exist in veterinary medicine?



The pattern repeats: those with power do harm, then deny, minimise, and accuse those they’ve harmed of being the problem.

And now in the UK, we watch our Prime Minister fighting for his political survival when he should really be fighting for his soul. Starmer appointed Peter Mandelson—a man who maintained close friendship with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein even after his conviction—as Ambassador to the United States. Starmer knew about the relationship and appointed him anyway.

Mandelson has a decades-long greasy pattern of cosying up to wealthy and powerful men, repeatedly ending in scandal. He was forced to resign from Cabinet twice before—once over an undeclared £373,000 loan from a wealthy colleague whose business his department was investigating, and again over helping an Indian billionaire secure British citizenship.

I can’t help noticing that the scandal focuses largely on leaked government information—as if that’s the primary offence. But the deeper betrayal is simpler: Mandelson maintained friendship with a convicted child sex offender. He received payments from him. He described him as his “best pal.” And men in power looked the other way because he was useful to them. Epstein’s victims—already traumatised, already betrayed by systems of power—now watch this unfold publicly again. To politicians and journalists alike, leaked documents matter more than their abuse.



What connects these things?

Witness. Suffering caused by deliberate cruelty. Powerlessness to stop it.

Past harm doesn’t just cause present suffering—it destroys the ability to trust the very systems that claim to offer help. Chani’s early life abuse means she cannot accept veterinary intervention without re-traumatisation—the ‘help’ requires submission to restraint and handling by strangers, the very thing that traumatised her. Palestinians cannot trust Israel’s ‘democratic’ institutions to protect them when those same settler-colonial forces deliberately and systematically enable settler violence. Epstein’s victims watch as the justice systems and governments that failed them continue appointing men like Mandelson who valued friendship with a predator over their welfare.



Palestinians face violence and unimaginable suffering backed and enabled by state power. In the meantime, the international community messes around with ‘more important’ issues like strategic alliances and other pointless machinations that help only those who are greedy for money and power. Epstein’s victims are still betrayed by institutions that protect perpetrators and their associates who consider them expendable human beings of no consequence. The Palestinians are betrayed for the very same reason, and Chani, well, she’s ‘just’ a cat…

Chani likely lacks the cognitive capacity or self-awareness to understand that humans abused her or that we cannot ease her suffering without adding to it. But Palestinians and Epstein’s victims do understand. They understand everything. They know exactly who’s causing their suffering, who’s abusing them, who’s enabling the perpetrators, and who’s betraying them and abandoning them to their suffering, trauma and death. And they also know we’re watching. They’re counting on it.

Bearing witness is emotionally gruelling. It means staying present to suffering we cannot stop, holding the grief and powerlessness whilst remaining functional. Witnessing is crucial. Without witnesses, victims disappear. Without documentation, evidence is erased. Without people bearing witness, perpetrators act with impunity and their enablers face no consequences. Witnessing preserves the truth that cannot be denied and keeps victims visible. It creates the possibility of accountability, of justice, of one day stopping this. But bearing witness does something else, something equally vital: it helps victims feel worthy, seen and loved. It mitigates the harm by helping them maintain faith in humanity, and by so doing it opens the possibility of healing. Everyone deserves to feel seen, cherished and loved, especially in their time of suffering. This is the exact opposite of how perpetrators want victims to feel.

That’s where I am. That’s why I haven’t been writing.

