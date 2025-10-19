Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Malcolm MacPhail
2d

While it is depressing to see our leaders enabling this genocide, a poll by Pew last June showed from almost two thirds to three quarters of adults in European countries, Canada and the US had a negative view of Israel. Clearly our governments are way out of step with their citizens and the huge demonstrations in many of these countries over the last four months gives me hope. No matter what happens militarily, Israel can never come back from this in terms of its international reputation. From now on will always be seen as the racist and violent state that it is. Even though these are very dark times for Palestinians, Ilan Pappe has been stating that we are witnessing the zionist project in its terminal stage, and that we are reaching a point where the collapse will accelerate. One can only hope this will be really soon.

Sera
2d

The quote from Papé is essential and eternal.

As someone who’s spent a bit of time in that country I can attest that all you say is true.

Furthermore, it’s far, far, worse now than at any time in the past. Some say that’s because they’re winning, others say it’s because they’re afraid.

Zionists now effectively control all three branches of the US government. I think it’s been that way for a longer time than most people realize. I also think that we’re running out of time.

Every voice counts, and I value yours.

