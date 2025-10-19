(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

I was going through some old folders today and came across a couple of photographs I’d forgotten about. The first shows me speaking at a weekend rally in Civic in Canberra sometime in the early 2000s.

The photo was taken by a Canberra Times photographer and appeared in a report about the weekend demonstration. After the article was published, I was able to obtain a copy of the photo from the Canberra Times, along with another photo of myself taken with Women in Black after the protest. Over the years I lived there, Canberra saw many well-attended protests and events in support of the Palestinian people, organised by dedicated and committed groups of activists.

At the time I was something of a novelty in largely pro-Israel Australia — a former Israeli citizen speaking openly in support of the Palestinian cause. Of course, things have moved on and more people with a similar background to mine have joined the anti-Zionist ranks, albeit not nearly enough. As Ilan Pappé has repeatedly warned, change will not come from within Israel. Israel will not voluntarily abandon its deeply coveted settler-colonial aim — its raison d’être — ‘all the land without the people’. Israel must be forced to stop its settler-colonialism, or we will live to see over six million Palestinians dead and displaced.

Looking at my younger self from over twenty years ago, I feel tired. Why does it take so long for humanity to do the right thing? Why do those in power allow generation after generation of people to be murdered in cold blood; allow babies and children, who have never been given a chance, to suffer trauma from sadistic torture, physical and psychological, from the ever-tightening noose of a settler-genocidal state determined to eliminate all trace of them? How is this allowed?

Many people have been speaking out and protesting for much longer than I have, most notably the victims themselves. The Palestinian people, the victims of Israel’s seemingly insatiable cruelty and greed, have documented their experiences and have shared their memories and stories for almost eighty years. There is so much scholarly research and writing about the ongoing Palestinian holocaust. But Israel is still allowed to dominate the narrative with its genocide denial, gaslighting, and attempts to buy time. Why do we have to say things over and over again, and more importantly, why is supporting the Palestinians and opposing genocide and settler-colonialism not yet mainstream?

I am amazed by the ‘debate’ in the UK in the past few days about the ban of Israeli fans from their team’s game with Aston Villa. The UK Government has attempted to intervene to reverse the ban in another outrageous, unacceptable expression of support and enablement of Israel’s genocide. Are these people insane?

I don’t understand why Aston Villa, or any football team for that matter, is even playing against an Israeli team, and if they do, why aren’t the fans boycotting their own teams for playing against an Israeli club? Israel has deliberately maimed and murdered Palestinian football players and has been systematically destroying what remains of Palestinian sport — all on the road to completing the elimination of the entire people. Israel has dehumanised the Palestinians in exactly the same way the Nazis dehumanised their victims. Destroying Palestinian sport, eliminating all traces of it, is one of Israel’s many strategies not only to destroy identity, but to infect the rest of the world with its own sickness of dehumanisation. Only humans have organised sport, and Israel wants the rest of us to stop thinking of the Palestinian people as our fellow human beings. Dehumanisation has always been an essential component of genocide. It is harder to kill, rape, rob or torture when those committing the crimes can see human beings in front of them.

That younger version of me in those photos thought that speaking out publicly, stating the bleeding obvious, would surely lead to change. But it hasn’t. Israel’s genocidal machine and its helpers — Australia, the UK, Germany, and its greatest enabler, the US — have never stopped, not for a moment. People used to tell me that ‘change takes time’, but I never accepted this. When people suffer, change must be instantaneous. There is no reality in which what Israel is doing to the Palestinians is acceptable. How is it possible that our so-called elected leaders and their unelected, highly-paid advisers and consultants continue to enable this reality? No one, and I don’t care who they are, has a right to expect victims of genocide to wait another day, another hour, another minute, because ‘change is slow’…

Protests are not enough. We, the ‘economic units’ of this world, must use our wallets to make our position clear to our leaders, whose wages we pay with our tax money. Sports fans should boycott their teams if they indulge Israel. We must stop enabling big corporations, stop consuming news from the corporate media that serve neo-colonialism genocide and unnecessary acrimony and war among humans. We must abandon banks that collude with war and planetary destruction and with Israel’s genocide. We must look at our pensions and make sure our money is not invested in the very things we abhor and oppose. We must bring the world’s economy to a halt to make our position clear. Any discomfort this causes us is nothing compared to what the Palestinians endure every single day and for almost eighty years.

We live in a very dark age. Our species is corrupt and bankrupt beyond belief. If asking people to please not abuse or kill other people is ‘radical’, then we are truly a failed species.

