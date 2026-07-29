Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
7d

"He described how the American Psychological Association spoke out quickly and clearly on Ukraine, while simultaneously discouraging its own members from calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. “We’re still living in the Empire”, he said. Sitting there, my own translation of that was even blunter: our professional associations are in the service of Empire, not of the people or societies we’re supposed to serve."

Verily. Some victims are worthy. Others are not. Worthy Victims are given everything every benefit of every dobut, unworthy victims are ignored at best, demonized at worst.

To put it in human terms, it's the cool kids and the uncool kids in high school, all the way down.

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Allan Connal's avatar
Allan Connal
7d

Palestine is teaching us all, I'm ashamed of my ignorance.

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