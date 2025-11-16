(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

Trump & Netanyahu revel in vulgarity and gold whilst Israel’s genocide in Gaza & the West Bank is in full force

I don’t like writing about Trump because I don’t want to give any more oxygen to a narcissist who covets attention and admiration above all else. But I’ve just read ‘Trump’s reticence around reporters is a sign that he’s rattled by the Epstein crisis’ by Zeeshan Aleem, after it appeared in my news feed. The article demonstrates precisely why I feel compelled to break my reluctance—the media still fundamentally misunderstand what they’re dealing with both on Trump and on Palestine. And whilst they’re focusing on Trump, Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians proceeds in full force.

I don’t know why the media are surprised or confused by Trump’s behaviour. He has Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) and he is behaving exactly as you would expect. I have written previously about narcissism and what to expect when narcissists are given power. The pattern is well-documented and well-known. People with NPD live for admiration and are triggered when their narcissistic supply is threatened. Anyone who has had the misfortune of crossing paths with a person with NPD in any capacity would recognise this pattern immediately.

Aleem fundamentally misunderstands what’s happening with Trump and the Epstein files. When he writes that Trump is “rattled by the Jeffrey Epstein crisis”, this assumes Trump experiences something like what a neurotypical person would feel when rattled—anxiety, moral concern, strategic worry about consequences. Trump isn’t ‘rattled’ in any meaningful psychological sense. His impaired brain has calculated that media attention on Epstein equals reduced admiration supply. That’s it.

Similarly, describing this as “the rare political issue that he can’t talk his way out of without alienating his base” frames it as if Trump understands the moral dimension and is strategically navigating it. But Trump has no comprehension of why his traditional supporters care about the Epstein files, or what the actual issue is. He just registers that his base wants something he is not giving, which means reduced admiration (narcissistic supply).

When the article observes that ‘Trump appears less sure-footed, unable to carry off his usual retorts and attempts at diversion’, this suggests cognitive processing—that he’s trying strategies that aren’t working. More accurately, his usual supply-generation tactics (dominating media, aggressive deflection) aren’t producing admiration in this case, so his system defaults to avoidance.

Aleem also notes that ‘the questions are relentless and grounded in documents the public increasingly has access to’—in other words, Trump can’t lie his way out because there’s documentation. But Trump has no concept of truth versus lies in the way Aleem means. He’ll say whatever might generate supply. Since no words he can produce are generating the admiration response he craves, he avoids.

The entire framing of this situation as a ‘crisis’ that Trump is ‘handling’ treats it as a political crisis that Trump is managing poorly. But there’s no ‘management’ happening. Aleem keeps attributing strategic thinking, moral awareness, and political calculation to someone who has none of those capacities. The fundamental error throughout is treating Trump as a flawed but functional political actor making poor strategic choices, rather than as someone with permanent neurological impairment who operates purely on supply-seeking mechanics with zero empathy, self-awareness, or moral capacity.

Healthy people with functioning brains have the capacity for empathy, which means they not only understand their impact on others and can put themselves in other people’s shoes—they care about that impact. Healthy people have no desire to cause harm, and when they do (anyone can do the wrong thing sometimes), they own up and try to make amends. If they cannot make amends, they work towards ensuring they will not repeat their harmful behaviour. It is always unpleasant to face our mistakes, but healthy people do not respond with defensiveness. They learn and try to do better. Trump does not have a healthy, fully-functioning human brain. This makes the media’s attempts to analyse his ‘strategy’ or ‘moral position’ completely absurd. There is no strategy beyond supply maximisation, and there is no moral position because there is no moral capacity.

The connection between Trump and Palestine

The US is rapidly imploding under Trump, which is entirely predictable. Whether Trump manages to turn the US into a full dictatorship before he dies, whether the US descends into a new civil war, or whether it becomes economically and politically irrelevant—the implications for Israel could be catastrophic and, in the longer term, potentially positive for the Palestinians. But this is no cause for optimism. Quite the contrary.

Whilst demonstrating unprecedented widespread psychopathy, Israelis are not completely stupid. They know what I know and they see what I see—that the days of Israeli reliance on US money, diplomatic cover, and military backing are numbered. They know Trump doesn’t care about Israel. They know he doesn’t ‘care’ in any meaningful sense about anyone or anything, except securing his regular supply of admiration. Israel is becoming rapidly unimportant to Trump or to whatever is left of the US as a country. Whilst Israel’s minions in the US continue to ply Trump with the admiration he covets to secure Israel’s interests, the US economy is tanking, government functioning is increasingly erratic and civil unrest is growing. It’s not long before the US can no longer sustain siphoning billions in taxpayers’ money to Israel.

As predators themselves, Israelis have always been cunning, calculating and opportunistic. They’ll do everything in their power to make the most of it whilst the US still has some residue of influence. Right now they are doing everything to accelerate the genocide of Palestinians across historic Palestine. It’s clear from reading the Israeli media that Israel is in a great hurry. Gaza has all but disappeared from the mainstream media in our countries. The media continue to avoid reporting what Israel is doing in the West Bank. There is deafening international silence about Israel’s preparations to strip Palestinian citizens of Israel of their citizenship. The Palestinians are once again relegated to the margins. The best way to collude with a crime is simply to ignore the victim. No victim, no crime. This is what Israel wants all of us, and the media to do.

The Epstein files are important. Epstein’s victims are important. The filth must be exposed and those involved punished. But the Epstein case is also important because there is a good chance that Epstein had significant involvement with Israel and that he worked as an agent who helped Israel control and influence key people in power.

From the moment I heard that Epstein committed suicide in the most unlikely circumstances in a maximum-security prison, and just before standing trial for his crimes, I’ve been convinced that his death was a Mossad assassination. If I’m right—and we’ll only ever find out if whistleblowers come forward—there must have been a compelling reason for the Mossad to kill Epstein. Throughout its criminal history, Israel has worked to intimidate people in power to remain quiet about Israel’s settler-colonialism and crimes against humanity, or to apply their influence to support Israel directly and advance its interests. Israel’s defenders regularly attack critics for ‘singling out’ Israel when there are so many other bad people and countries around. Whilst false and irrelevant, this argument reveals Israel’s recognition that many people in power are, in fact, self-serving and corrupt. Israel has always exploited this to its advantage, and the evidence is clear that this strategy has been successful. Epstein, a psychopathic paedophile and trafficker of the worst kind who identified as Jewish, was perfect for Israel. As he lured other psychopaths to his lairs, he filmed and photographed them and I have no doubt this was easily and effectively used for blackmail and control. The worst criminals in society are always at the top of the food chain. That’s because those at the top of the food chain are the most successful predators.

Either way, we cannot allow one heinous crime to obscure another. A genocide against over six million human beings is now proceeding at full force. We cannot allow misguided preoccupation with Trump to take the Palestinians off the agenda and out of public awareness.

The world now resembles the mythical Sodom and Gomorrah, where all manner of depravity—robbery, exploitation, debauchery, child abuse, murder, torture, genocide, injustice, scapegoating—flourishes as conditions become perfect for psychopaths to emerge. And it appears that child abuse may not be so separate from genocide. We’ve reached a dangerous point in our history where psychopathic individuals and groups are able to fulfil their fantasies with increased ease and impunity because the safeguards we’ve had in place are systematically breaking down. Hard-earned progressive laws and safeguards are now surrendering to the worst impulses in human psychology—or rather, pathology. If Farage takes power in the UK (perish the thought), we should expect the worst for the UK too. The mythical Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God according to the Bible. But I’m not religious, and I don’t believe that anyone is coming to punish the wicked or save us. It’s up to us to take the world back from the psychopaths and narcissists we have all, directly or indirectly, put in power. By keeping Palestine at the forefront of our activism, we are not only working to stop their extermination, but we’re also sending a warning to all psychopaths that their time is running out.

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼