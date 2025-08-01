Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Sadly the Guardian is the least bad mainstream media outlet in the UK. It is the only one where I see prominent updates on the genocide. Agree totally its is full of obfuscation. Most blindingly the constant reference to "war". If it were a war there would be return fire. There isn't. The occupied don't possess army, navy, aircraft, let alone a state. It is a careful extermination of a detested native peoples and is celebrated by the Jews there with unfiltered glee. A veritable insatiable orgy of violence the like of which the modern world has never seen.

The Guardian is nothing if not consistent in its history of hypocrisy and equivocation when it comes to Israeli settler colonialism and related war crimes. Wonderfully eloquent when pouring scorn upon everything from Thatcherite dismantling of trade unions to the illegal invasion of Iraq, toothless, spineless and opaque when it comes to Israel. Almost as if its recruitment of editorial staff is entirely biased towards employing Zionists 🤨

