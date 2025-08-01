(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

The 1917 Balfour Declaration: 67 words written by Edinburgh University’s then-chancellor that set in motion what the institution’s own report describes as “a century-long process of imperial and settler-colonial rule in Palestine”.

For the first time in a long while, I woke to genuinely encouraging news last Saturday. The Guardian published an article, ‘Edinburgh University could unadopt antisemitism definition after report into its colonial links’, by Harriet Sherwood and Severin Carrell.



The article reports that the University of Edinburgh is reviewing whether to abandon the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism and divest from companies linked to Israel’s military actions. This move follows a report examining the university’s colonial legacy and connections to Arthur Balfour, who served as the university’s chancellor from 1891-1930. The report argues that Balfour, architect of the 1917 Balfour Declaration establishing British support for “a national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, played a pivotal role in creating what it describes as “a century-long process of imperial and settler-colonial rule in Palestine, resulting today in one of the longest-standing colonial occupations and apartheid regimes in modern history.”



The authors of the report recommend divestment from companies complicit in Israeli military actions, reversing adoption of the IHRA definition (which they argue stifles legitimate criticism of Israeli policies), and establishing a Palestine Studies Centre, noting that Edinburgh has nearly £25.5m invested in tech corporations described as “central to Israel’s surveillance apparatus and the ongoing Gaza destruction.”

It is significant that the University of Edinburgh is starting to take the lead in finally naming Israel’s settler-colonialism, and possibly taking direct action against it. It may be just as significant that the Guardian reports this story. Unfortunately, The Guardian continues to maintain inappropriate and false ‘neutrality’ on a topic where neutrality cannot be seen as anything other than collusion.

I can clearly identify a pattern where the Guardian maintains a false symmetry between Israel, a settler-colonial state, and its victims, the Palestinian people. The article does this even when covering substantive critiques of Israeli policies and their historical foundations.

Rather than engaging with the substance of settler-colonial analysis, the article frames the report’s “forthright language” as likely to be “controversial” —treating it as provocative rather than analytically rigorous.

Much of the article centres on process—what the university is ‘considering’ or ‘reviewing’ rather than examining the merits of the settler-colonial framework the report applies, or the documented evidence of ongoing dispossession. Terms like ‘alleged’ appear throughout the article in relation to Israeli actions. The historical record of Palestinian displacement is deliberately, indeed recklessly, presented more as contested interpretation than documented fact.

The article highlights what it alleges is missing from the report—references to Jewish persecution, Hamas atrocities. It doesn’t critique the university’s current stance that treats settler-colonialism and resistance to it as equivalent sides in a ‘conflict’, which itself represents a political position. The article ignores the fact that the university’s current investment policies and IHRA adoption already represent political choices. Instead, it treats them as a neutral baseline from which divestment would be a departure.

I can almost hear the editor instructing the authors to insert something about Hamas and 7th October, and keep using the false term, ‘war’, for Israel’s actions in Gaza. It is as if the Guardian is still trying to keep a foot in each camp. Any reference to Zionist settler-colonialism and its continuation in Gaza—which is the true and documented historical reality—are direct quotes from the report or the report’s authors. In other words, the Guardian avoids using the ‘forbidden’ phrase ‘settler-colonialism’. It quotes others using them.

The Guardian, a for-profit company that happens to be in the ‘news’ business will no doubt continue to try and play it safe right through the elimination of the entire Palestinian people in all of historic Palestine, and all the way to Israel’s indictment in the Hague, and the dismantling of the exclusively Jewish state. Both Edinburgh university’s actions, and the Guardian reporting about them are generally good news. But the Guardian continues to perpetuate the blatantly false and unforgivable moral ‘ambiguity’ about the nature of Zionist settler-colonialism and its product, the genocidal, apartheid stare of Israel. The cowardice and pandering to empire didn’t start yesterday. The Guardian itself notes its own shameful history linking it to colonialism, and racism.

There is no moral ambiguity about settler-colonialism, no more than there is moral ambiguity about home invasion, child abuse, domestic abuse, the subjugation of women, apartheid or racism. But by taking the ‘safe’, indeed cowardly path, the Guardian actively obscures Israel’s crimes and delays any meaningful political and military action urgently needed to stop Israel and save the Palestinian people all over Palestine—not just Gaza—from elimination. The University of Edinburgh shows that institutions can choose courage over complicity, though it remains to be seen whether they will actually follow through. But the Guardian’s choice to prioritise its own perceived self-preservation over human suffering and truth, sacrifices Palestinian lives daily. I hope history will remember this complicity.

