Podcast 12 — Children & Young people: How to raise and nurture them to full humanness

Try to criticise that unsuccessful plant in your garden that is not doing so well. “Hey there raspberry! How dare you produce such poor and misshapen fruit? What is wrong with you? Get on with it! Life is what you make it, mate.” Try to tell the plant that it does not matter that you did not read the instructions, and planted it in the wrong position with insufficient sunlight, water, or nutrients. Tell your plant it should do just fine, because, well… why exactly?

Farmers do not just throw seeds on the ground and hope for the best. They know how to give their crops the best conditions to develop to their full potential. If farmers operated their farms like we run societies, we would starve. Perhaps psychotherapy exists because we are starving psychologically and spiritually .

Therapy is not ‘fixing’ but a process that restores people to the path to optimal development—the path they would have been on if early in life, and throughout, they were given all the ingredients they need to develop to their full humanness. As you know, I have a vision of a world where psychotherapists are not needed.

If children and young people are offered all the ingredients they need to help them develop to full humanness, they will not need therapy later in life.

Some viewers who are parents might be triggered by this podcast into feelings of fear, or shame or anger with me. Other viewers might be triggered into feelings of sadness, pain, or anger when they think about their own childhood and adolescence. Please remember to validate all your feelings. Everything you are feeling is always valid and it is there for a good reason.

This podcast is intended to help all adults think about their role in relation to children and young people. It’s not just for parents. Every encounter with children and young people is an opportunity to help them develop to their potential

Children and young people — are not a toy, object of curiosity or a separate ‘life form’. They are adult humans in development.

Childhood is a narrow window of opportunity for human beings to collect the ingredients they need for healthy development. We then spend the rest of our lives as adults.

Whatever genetic potential we are born with, how we turn out depends on our environment. This is true for the majority of people.

Children and young people do two things: Communicate & Learn

Survival is essential for development. We need to be alive to develop, but survival itself is a means to an end, not the end in itself. Without development, we have mental health problems.

Children and young people instinctively ask for what they need, but they don’t have the language to say exactly what it is that they need or want. They need their feelings validated, and they relax and feel regulated the moment this is offered. Adults need to be attuned to children’s feelings and inner state so that they can respond to them accurately.

The human brain is the least differentiated organ. It waits for input from outside to start to wire itself and it wires everything. What makes us human also makes us more vulnerable to harm. If the environment around us is kind, patient, attentive, loving and safe, and we are allowed to develop warm and secure bonds with others, that’s what will be wired in. If the environment is harsh, critical, inattentive, or cold this is what will be wired in.

Attachment theory is not an invention of psychology but a description of lived reality. Researchers noticed that when young reptiles are frightened they run to a safe place to hide. But when young mammals are frightened they run to an adult of their species for protection. Mammals need bonds to stay safe and to develop.

The type of attachment offered to us early in life contains the ingredients we will be offered as well. Secure attachment will give us a foundation of safety and faith in relationships and in ourselves. Insecure attachment (avoidant, ambivalent & disorganised) will wire the opposite into us. All three types of insecure attachment lack the right ingredients for healthy development.

We are born scared — we go from having all of our needs met without asking to being pushed out into the world helpless, without language, and 100% dependent. What we find outside when we are born will determine how we are wired.

The reactive and fear-based brain is the most dominant in children and young people for a while. If all goes well, at age fifteen, they will start showing evidence that their prefrontal cortex (PFC) is starting to function. They become more self aware and more aware of others as separate beings to themselves.

In the wrong environment, and with a less than nurturing start to life, self-awareness can be very distressing, because it is at this point that young people become conscious of what they are feeling and experiencing inside. It’s not the presence of the PFC that causes psychological problems it is the fact that it gives us self-awareness — it tells us what we are feeling. Instead of just feeling and getting on with it, we now know what we are feeling. Adolescence doesn’t have to be horrible. It can be when adults do not know how to guide young people through this phase

To nurture children and young people into full humanness adults need to be developing as well. They need to be committed to their own integration and growth.

Adults can only take children as far as they have come. In other words, whatever level of development adults have been able to achieve, this is what they will wire into young people’s heads.

Development to our potential is a lifelong project and perfection isn’t relevant. We are never ‘there’. What children and young people need isn’t ‘perfection’ (which doesn’t exist), it is commitment. They need to be with adults who are committed to their own development and to helping children and young people’s develop to their own potential.

Children and young people need to be with adults who are themselves constantly growing. Adults brains are the blueprints for children’s brains.

Young people sense that they are on the cusp of leaving childhood behind and becoming adults. They are making a last ditch effort to acquire as much development, and as many of the ingredients they need before they join the adult world. The extent of suffering in adolescence tells you how much the adult world is failing young people.

Psychological suffering is primarily a result of failure to grow towards our human potential. When the ingredients are still not there in adolescence, it can feel like time is running out. It is no wonder that so many young people collapse with anxiety. As soon as school is finished, and the demands on young people increase, they become extremely anxious or fearful. That anxiety is a signal that they lack sufficient integration to function and live as adults.

Remember that good integration is what we need to be fully human. If people don’t have enough integration by the time they reach adulthood, will find life difficult and will suffer from anxiety.

Most people are taught how to survive but are not shown how to grow. Or rather they were not wired for integration, because the adult generation didn’t know how to wire them for growth.

Abuse is exploitation that occurs in the context of an imbalance of power.

Abuse often leads to trauma and trauma is the biggest obstacle to development and a betrayal of our humanity.

It takes a great deal of time and effort to recover from trauma later in life. It is possible, but why should we have to suffer, and why should we have to spend so many years integrating or healing something that shouldn’t have been there in the first place?

Our attitude to children and young people reveals humanity’s relationship with itself, and it’s not great. The most consistent and persistent pattern we see since recorded history is of self-destruction. It’s very clear to me that if we want to be different, we have to think about how we help children and young people grow to their potential, and to do this adults must invest in their own integration and growth towards potential.

What children & young people need apart from safety, patience and warmth, is for all of their inner experience to be validated. They need to be seen, or as Dan Siegel says, they need to ‘feel felt’. Adults must validate everything children and young people feel all the time from the moment they are born. This validation will lead to direct integration between the child’s limbic brain and their developing prefrontal cortex. This is love in action. It’s not helpful to a child’s development to hear ‘I love you’, but to encounter unhelpful unhelpful responses every time they show or disclose an emotion. I have had so many clients who told me they knew their parents loved them, but the parents didn’t know what to do with their feelings.