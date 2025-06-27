Podcast series: Taking the Mystery Out of Therapy-Episode 3: The Gifts & Science of Integration

This episode discusses neural integration. The two most important brain systems for our psychology are the limbic and prefrontal systems. As I explained in the previous episode, these two systems are not naturally integrated. Improved integration between these two systems is the real work of psychotherapy. Without changes to brain connectivity there is no change to our psychology. That’s why just talking about things to a warm and empathetic therapy is not really ‘dealing’ with it. It just offers a little relief to our limbic system but real, lasting change is unlikely.



Real therapy is not about getting a little bit of relief or about symptom management. That’s what counselling is for. Psychotherapy is about development and about real and lasting change. It helps restore us onto the path to optimal development—the path we would have been on if early in life and throughout we were helped to integrate.



The next episode will cover the ‘how-to’. How exactly do we integrate the brain? It’s simple, but not always easy. If people have a well-developed, functional prefrontal cortex and good neuroplasticity they will be able to achieve vertical integration between the limbic and prefrontal systems, which will enable their brain to begin horizontal integration, from right to left hemisphere. Horizontal integration helps us finish ‘unfinished business’ and heal from past hurts and traumas.



To read more about these topics have a look at Therapy Without A Therapist or any of my other therapy-related books.