Podcast series: Taking the Mystery Out of Therapy-Episode 4: How to Integrate

In this episode I share the actual exercise that we need to do to create better connectivity between the limbic and prefrontal systems of our brain. It’s called vertical integration and it is crucial to our psychology. The more integrated these two brain systems are, the harder it is for the limbic brain to take over and shut down the prefrontal cortex.

Resources I use in the videos are available for free on my website. You are welcome to download them and share them as much as you like. This includes the bookmark (see below) that I shared in episode 3, which contains a quick version of the integration exercise that I suggested people dabble in before this episode.

