Avigail Abarbanel's Fully Human Essays

Brian Boru
2d

Powerful and thought-provoking piece which accurately skewers the nexus between neo liberal economics and Israeli-style settler colonialism. Both ideologies attract and generate armies of psychopaths and narcissists who prosper in the ensuing chaos. Well said again Avigail 👍💚🇵🇸

Panjandrum
2d

" If you’re not already flabbergasted, let me be blunt. In Israel they’re not concerned about the rape itself and the irreversible physical and psychological harm it did to the victim. They are worried about the fact that it was leaked, and that now the whole world can see what the ‘most moral army in the world’ does to Palestinians." ==> agreed, though this kind of misdirection is ubiquitous in elite circles. When Snowden blew the whistle on egregious warrantless spying on rank and file Americans, the power establishment (+MSM) worried endlessly on how such a thing could have been allowed to happen, rather than focus on the actual lawlessness of the spy agencies. More recently,

