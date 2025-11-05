(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

Zohran Mamdani and General Yif’at Tomer-Yerushalmi [Image sources: The Guardian and Yediot Aharonont]

This morning I woke to the good news that Zohran Mamdani won New York’s mayoral elections. But I have no illusions: Mamdani now has a target painted on his back. Given Israel’s well-documented history of assassinating those it deems threats, I suspect that Netanyahu—very likely with Trump’s support and knowledge—has already instructed Mossad to draw up plans for Mamdani’s assassination. (I’m quite sure Mamdani doesn’t need me to tell him his life is in danger.)

I was curious to see—with more than a little schadenfreude—what the Israeli media had to say about Mamdani’s victory. For months they’ve maligned him as an antisemite, practically the devil, because he’s been openly pro-Palestinian. Israeli society is pathologically obsessed with scouring the globe for examples of antisemitism, no matter how small or insignificant. In Israeli eyes, antisemitism is the strongest argument in favour of the genocidal Zionist settler-colonial project and Israel’s insistence on existing as an exclusively ‘Jewish’ state. But nothing that ever happened to Jews, nor any present antisemitism, justifies creating an exclusively Jewish state at the expense of an entire people. Nothing justifies Israel’s determination to expand its borders—which means continuing to encroach into Lebanon and Syria, stealing land and killing people. Israel hates Mamdani because he supports Palestinians.

The American Dream’s Brutal Logic

If New York is anything to go by, the majority’s choice for mayor shows what matters to Americans right now. The US economy is tanking under Trump’s self-serving and chaotic ‘management’. Ordinary people are worse off than they’ve been in decades, whilst their aspiring dictator president drapes the White House in gold—a stark and fitting symbol of what the US has become. I always look for decency and courage in people, but perhaps the sad truth is that many only start moving in the right direction when their pockets and living standards begin to suffer.

The US has always promoted itself as the ‘land of opportunity’ where everyone could ‘succeed’ if they only worked hard enough. But ‘working hard’ really meant being ruthless and prepared to exploit others—repackaged and sold as ‘freedom’. The alternative is to suffer silently and live without complaining. As an undergraduate studying economics, I learnt about the neoliberal economist and Nobel Prize winner (!) Milton Friedman, whose economic philosophy has profoundly shaped US society.

Friedman was a devout Zionist who strongly identified with Israel. He first visited in 1962 at the invitation of the Israeli government, returned many times, and was granted honorary degrees from Israeli universities. Unsurprisingly, he enthusiastically supported Israel’s occupation of Palestine, even penning a 1969 piece praising the occupation of the West Bank as an ‘invisible occupation’ where Arabs were ‘peacefully going about their business’—a grotesque whitewashing of reality that reveals his moral bankruptcy. Friedman was disturbed by the Israeli leadership’s continued support for socialist economic policies at the time and their rejection of his beloved free-market reforms. Israel has since become the hard and cold capitalist economy that Friedman would have approved of.

Friedman argued that people have a choice whether or not to ‘engage with the market’. The obscene flaw in this argument is so obvious that I’ve always wondered why it hasn’t been thoroughly debunked. Those who don’t already possess capital, and must sell their labour to survive have no choice whatsoever about ‘engaging with the market’. If they don’t, they starve. Friedman treated market transactions as inherently voluntary and free. He chose to ignore the massive power asymmetry between capital and labour. When you need to eat, pay rent, and survive, you don’t have the luxury of ‘choosing’ not to participate in the labour market. Your ‘choice’ is coerced by necessity. The capitalist, however, can choose whether to hire you—they have capital as a buffer. As the son of working-class Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe, Friedman’s blindness to this reality and his cold-hearted outlook were especially striking. Predatory humans believe that those with a killer instinct are more worthy than those who desire more from life than merely to cope, manage, or survive. To them, anyone who has no choice but to sell their labour to make ends meet, is an inferior human who deserves the life they get. In the US, homelessness, for example, is seen not as a societal failure but as an individual one.

When Simple Human Decency Becomes ‘Communism’

Mamdani is vilified as a ‘communist’ by his predatory opponents who have enjoyed a long and happy era of almost unchecked control over the US political-military-industrial complex. They spin his progressive and humane policies into the bogeyman of communism, because these policies threaten a world where people are free to exploit others in the name of the ‘American dream’ of making vast amounts of money.

His proposed policies include creating city-owned grocery stores in each NYC borough—which critics hysterically compare to Soviet-era rationing. These stores would simply give people a choice between private and public options. He’s also proposing: a rent freeze for over one million residents in rent-stabilised units; free public buses; universal childcare for all NYC children from six weeks to five years old; tax increases on the wealthy (a 2% tax on those earning over $1 million annually) and corporations (raising the corporate tax rate to 11.5%); 200,000 union-built, affordable homes over the next decade; raising NYC’s minimum wage to $30 an hour by 2030; and taking control of properties from landlords who consistently neglect their tenants.

The irony, of course, is that these are all social-democratic policies common in many European countries—not communism. But for those wedded to unfettered capitalism, any government intervention in the ‘free market’ equals ‘communism’. Trump himself has tried to scare voters away from Mamdani by (incorrectly) calling him a ‘communist’.

Thanks to Trump’s inability to camouflage his gigantic ego and vulgar ambition, the last masks have been ripped off the face of the US’s ruthless capitalist jungle. Individualism doesn’t work, and neither does ‘trickle-down’ economics. People need to share and cooperate, and this doesn’t automatically mean control, rationing or oppression—it means people choosing to act responsibly towards our fellow human beings and our habitat.

Israel’s Rape Scandal: When Exposing Crime Is the Crime

The Israeli media are flipping about Mamdani’s win. They’re calling on Trump to sabotage Mamdani as he takes office. They are panicking as the tide steadily turns against Israel. But dominating the headlines in Israel is another, seemingly unrelated story: persecution of Israel’s Chief Military Prosecutor, General Yif’at Tomer-Yerushalmi. She is under arrest, and has already been hung and quartered by the Israeli media. The story linked to above, reports that the Tel Aviv District Court has rejected Tomer-Yerushalmi’s appeal against the police’s extension of her arrest. Her crime? Interestingly, it’s not entirely clear.

Senior officers from her office have leaked the video captured last year of a group of disgusting, sadistic Israeli soldiers raping a Palestinian man. I don’t want to share the video here but I’m sure you can find it if you search online. The General is accused of knowing about the leak and the people involved, and destroying her mobile phone, which the media argue contained evidence of her collusion with the officers who leaked the video. Some of the senior officers are accused of trying to sabotage the investigation into the leak. If you’re not already flabbergasted, let me be blunt. In Israel they’re not concerned about the rape itself and the catastrophic physical and psychological harm it did to the victim. They are worried about the fact that it was leaked, and that now the whole world can see what the ‘most moral army in the world’ does to Palestinians.

It’s interesting that the Israeli media avoid using the word ‘rape’. They call what the soldiers did ‘abuse’. But even this phrase is deeply buried within convoluted text in this particular Yediot Aharonot story that focuses on the arrested General’s request to give evidence in court by zoom.

This isn’t a quiet cover-up. It is an open witch-hunt against a General, whose members of staff must have been horrified enough to leak this horrendous video of a sadistic crime against a human being. While the General is under arrest the soldiers who committed the rape are walking free and hailed as heroes in Israel.

The big scandal isn’t the rape, but the leak, the exposure of the crime to the world. If this is the only story you read about Israel, it tells you everything you need to know about Israeli society, its military, police and the courts. To be a good Israeli citizen, you are expected to support all of Israel’s crimes and the efforts to cover them up, even if you don’t like them. Loyalty to this criminal cult-mafia state is the most important measure of good character. The only thing this General can be charged on is treason, and it will be interesting to see how it goes. Through all of this, our own UK Government continues to stand by Israel, categorically refusing to even name Israeli settler-colonialism for what it is.

I’m sure this horrendous rape is by no means an isolated incident. It’s just the one we happened to hear about because it was leaked. Israel’s seventy-seven year-old list of crimes against humanity is impossibly long, and growing hourly. It either rivals that of other nasty regimes like the Nazis, or tops them. My bet is on the latter.

Israeli society has always been strange and disturbing. But more than ever before it’s now overrun with psychopaths who are feeling free to be out playing in broad daylight, fulfilling whatever depraved fantasies their sick brains come up with. They know they can do whatever they want with complete impunity to the Palestinians who have been so dehumanised in Israeli society over the past eight decades, that hardly any one there perceives them as human at all.

What connects these two stories about a socially and politically responsible new Mayor and the persecution of the Israeli General? Both stories expose the bankruptcy of a world where psychopaths have seemingly free rein. Economic exploitation and economic abuse of millions, and a gang rape of a man at the hands of fully armed sadistic soldiers in the service of a genocidal, settler-colonial regime are normalised, whist attempts to do the right thing are treated as a crime. Israeli society and US society were both born in sin and live in sin, and they are desperate to hold on to their unsupportable and criminal existence. I really want to know how bad things must get before we change direction.