Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neville Rigby's avatar
Neville Rigby
8h

Bravo Avigail. The UK is a vassal state grovelling to the USA and it has no real influence over Israel’s monstrous genocide, its ecocide too, along with the systematic oppression of Palestinians over generations. Our own politicians are culpable in allowing its military support for Israel to continue for so long. When the world is finally forced to confront the inescapable reality, Israel will be finished. And no country will want those complicit Israelis who called for the extermination of Palestinians in their midst.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Avigail Abarbanel
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
8hEdited

Now, pretend that Russia were committing one tenth of the atrocities that Israel does evey day in broad daylight.

Imagine the howls of outrage from the "international community".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture