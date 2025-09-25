A reader recently wrote to express concern that people have forgotten about Dr Abu Safiya, a paediatrician and director of the bombed and burned Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza.

I would like to dedicate this piece to his story and ask that we start to raise a huge fuss to get him and hundreds of other Palestinian detainees — held without charge in appalling conditions and subjected to torture — released immediately.



Please watch the video that accompanies this report on Sky News where you will get all the important details of the story. In July this year lawyer, Ghaid Qassem, was able to meet with Dr Abu Safiya at Ofer Prison near Jerusalem. What she described is deeply disturbing, if not at all surprising given what I know about Israel.

Ms Qassem said there was no proper healthcare or hygiene and it is claimed the paediatrician is being held in an underground cell. “They can’t shower, their clothes aren’t replaced, not even underwear,” she said. “Scabies is rampant, skin diseases are widespread and the most basic medical attention is only given when they see you’re on the verge of death.”

This is believed to be one of the last sightings of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya before he was detained [Source: Sky News ]

Amnesty International started a petition calling for Dr Abu Safiya’s release, but I can see that only 9,326 people have so far signed it. This validates the reader’s concern that Dr Abu Safiya has been forgotten.

From the Amnesty International website:

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan hospital and a prominent voice of Gaza’s decimated healthcare sector, is still being arbitrarily detained by Israeli authorities since his arrest on 27 December. A lawyer who visited him and other detainees, recently reported that he has been subjected to abuse and other ill-treatment. Join us in demanding his immediate and unconditional release. What is the problem? On 27 December 2024, Israeli forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital—the last functioning hospital in North Gaza at the time—and arrested the hospital’s director Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya along with other medical staff and patients. Dr. Abu Safiya had been tirelessly running the hospital, providing essential care to children and bearing witness to the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare sector under Israel’s genocide. He continued his work even after the tragic death of his own son during an Israeli airstrike. Like many health workers before him, he was detained while caring for his patients and carrying out his medical duties Not until 11 February 2025 did Israeli authorities allow Dr. Abu Safiya to meet with a legal counsel. In the latest visit by a lawyer to Ofer military prison in early July 2025, she reported that Dr. Hussam and other detainees were subjected to assault and beatings. She also stated that Dr. Abu Safiya showed signs of significant weight loss as the Israeli Prison Service continues to impose severe restrictions on Palestinian detainees’ access to food, adequate medical care and hygiene. Dr. Abu Safiya’s arrest and ongoing arbitrary detention without charges or trial – based on the abusive Unlawful Combatants’ Law – is a reflection of Israel’s systematic targeting of Palestinian health workers and the decimation of the healthcare system in Gaza in order to inflict conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, is treated by colleagues for his injuries following an Israeli strike on November 23, 2024. [Image Source ]



From the Frontline Defenders website:

Dr Hussam Abu Safiya is a Palestinian doctor and human rights defender who lives in northern Gaza, Palestine. He is a paediatrician and the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital which by November 2024, was one of the last barely functioning hospitals in northern Gaza with only two remaining doctors. Since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the human rights defender has refused to evacuate the hospital as ordered by the Israeli military forces, for fear of abandoning his patients. On 25 October 2024, the Israeli military brutally stormed the hospital, bombed its buildings, detained many patients and all hospital staff, and killed Hussam Abu Safiya’s son as a consequence of the father’s refusal to leave the hospital. Hussam Abu Safiya’s son was targetted by a drone while he was sheltering at the hospital with his family. “The Israeli army does not know what it wants. They detained me for a few hours and interrogated me about whether there were fighters inside the hospital, and demanded that I evacuate the hospital completely, but I refused and assured them that there were only patients inside the hospital. But 57 of the hospital’s medical staff were arrested, (...) So we are suffering from a severe shortage of doctors, especially surgeons. Right now, we only have pediatricians — it is a huge challenge to work under these circumstances. I refused to leave the hospital and sacrifice my patients, so the army punished me by killing my son. I saw him die at the entrance gate — it was a great shock. I found a grave for him near one of the hospital’s walls, so that he could stay close to me.”

Israel set fire to Kamal Adwan hospital in December 2024, claiming without evidence that it was harbouring Hamas fighters. Dr Abu Safiya was detained after walking to an Israeli tank to inform the soldiers that the hospital was evacuated. He was taken, questioned, and detained. Like many other Palestinians detained without charge by Israel, he is subjected to inhumane treatment. For a while Israel attempted to deny that he was detained.

For decades Israel has presented itself as a beacon of democracy and Western civilisation, but the reality is starkly different. It operates as a dangerous police state that has been getting away with horrific human rights violations for seventy-seven long years. Israel holds Palestinian detainees—many of whom have committed no crime—in conditions that would rival those of the Spanish Inquisition. It subjects them to torture, rape, and starvation, denies basic hygiene, and offers no due process, justice, or hope of release.

No one is safe from Israel’s systematic barbarism and murder apparatus, nor from its relentless lying and gaslighting. Israel is brazenly lying about Abu Safiya and the conditions in which he is held, just as it lied about its justifications for bombing his hospital. The true number of Palestinian children and adults who have been abused and died in Israeli custody may eventually come to light, but for now these crimes remain largely hidden. Meanwhile, the world’s authorities—who have proven themselves to be abject failures—have done precious little to investigate these abuses or hold Israel to account.



Consider the case of former US State Department official Josh Paul who resigned because he tried to expose the story of the rape in Israeli prison of a thirteen year-old Palestinian boy. “State Department’s inquiry into the case resulted in Israeli officials shutting down the charity involved in bringing the case to light”. To the best of my knowledge nothing meaningful emerged from this inquiry because Israel managed to silence the investigation, as it so often does. “Josh Paul resigned from the US State Department in October [2023] over the Biden administration’s decision to continue sending weapons and ammunition to Israel following the Israeli war on Gaza.” Now under despot Trump, Israel is acting with more impunity than ever before with continued US enablement and diplomatic cover.

The reason Dr Abu Safiya was detained without charges becomes clear when we consider his role as a witness. As Israel began its destruction of Gaza and assault on hospitals, he was giving interviews and publishing videos showing the devastating impact of Israel’s bombing campaign on Gaza’s medical facilities. He was bearing witness, ensuring the world knew what Israel was doing—at a time when mainstream media continued to provide platforms for Israeli officials to perpetuate their lies and gaslighting.

Israel’s vindictiveness knows no bounds, and it has consistently sought to silence those who witness and expose its actions. Bearing witness makes you a criminal in Israel’s eyes. Beyond medical professionals, Israel has regularly targeted members of the press. After all, if you’re committing crimes, you don’t want witnesses.

Israel also detains Palestinians to hide them from the world’s eyes. If people could see Dr Abu Safiya and the many others detained without charge by Israel—including children as young as ten—they would recognise them as human beings, not the monsters Israel portrays Palestinians to be. If the world resolutely rejects Israel’s dehumanisation of Palestinians, it will become far more difficult for Israel to continue with its genocide.

Dehumanisation is central to Israel’s strategy. Crimes against humanity, genocide, mass murder, torture and abuse are only possible when perpetrators convince themselves and others that their victims aren’t fellow human beings. I won’t add to readers’ disgust or distress by sharing what Israeli politicians say about Palestinians, but I think most people already know.

I have just applied to the UK Government’s Petitions site to launch a petition calling the UK Government to act immediately to release Dr Abu Safiya. If the petition is not approved, I will try another platform. If it is, I will share it in a Note in the hope that we will get enough numbers for the topic to be discussed in the UK Parliament with the hope that the Government will act appropriately. Either way, please write to your MPs and MSPs to demand the Government acts to release Dr Abu Safiya and his colleagues and patients detained by Israel. Feel free to use what I shared in this piece and do your own research.

