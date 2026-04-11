Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Ice Core Scientist's avatar
Ice Core Scientist
1d

amazing photos. Zionist propaganda only works now to those who refuse to have their Disneyland version of Israel shattered. That number dwindles by the day. The fact that the fascism of America with Israel as its sword, appears unassailable still cannot hide truth as these photos show

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Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
15h

A fantastic piece which compares the truth, through a lens, of these brave photographers with the ugly truth of the xenophobic hatred upon which Israel was designed, built and is currently sustained. Well done Avigail and a huge call out to the amazing Wendy Davidson, a true friend of Palestine and a fearless advocate of human rights. 👍💚🇵🇸

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