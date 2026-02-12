(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays after publishing the first version).

The Israeli state, including the religious sector routinely normalise children’t relationship with weaponry and warfare. This isn’t coercive activity, it’s fun, and children are rewarded for participation.

I’ve recently posted two articles in the notes, ‘The Collapse of Zionism’ by Ilan Pappé from June 2024, and ‘The new era of Israeli expansionism and the war economy that fuels it’ by Ahmed Alqarout. These articles resonated strongly with my past in Israel and the reasons that made me flee that country at the end of 1991. Thirty-four years ago, the sense of threat felt immediate. I mistakenly thought the changes I had dreaded were just around the corner. I didn’t grasp yet that civilisational shifts can take generations to unfold, and that cults like Israel can wait patiently for their moment.

Reading Ilan Pappé’s recent analysis of Zionism’s collapse alongside Ahmed Alqarout’s examination of Israel’s war economy, I recognise the endgame. What’s happening now isn’t a crisis or a deviation from Israel’s path. It is the reality that is finally emerging from beneath the cosmopolitan ‘Western’ façade Israel has cultivated for decades.

The Cult Was Always There

Cults never genuinely cooperate with the outside world. They extract what they need, whilst maintaining fundamental mistrust and insularity. Israel’s decades of apparent integration with its allies around the world—its high-tech economy, its cultural exports, its performance of liberal democracy—were never sincere. They were always a means to an end. But this theatre didn’t just deceive Israel’s allies. Generations of secular Israelis—blinkers on—were raised to believe they lived in a Western-style, enlightened, diverse democracy. Israel’s economic success and relationships with the rest of the world completed the illusion that they were living in a ‘normal’ country.

The bunker mentality I remember when I was a child, wasn’t a phase that Israel went through and then outgrew. It was the baseline that was temporarily relaxed for strategic purposes. The secular Zionist project needed to open up enough to build infrastructure, attract investment, develop technology, and secure international legitimacy. But beneath that surface performance, the real Israel—the one I grew up in during the 1970s and 80s and that the Palestinians have continuously experienced—was always there: insular, suspicious, militant, ultimately uninterested in genuine mutuality with the world outside of it.

I was born and raised within the secular part of Israel and we were completely dominant back then. We looked down on the religious sector, about 15% of the population at the time, with a mixture of discomfort and superiority. They seemed backwards, primitive, embarrassingly pre-modern, restrictive and oppressive in their lifestyle. The secular majority thought they were building a normal Western democracy that just happened to be Jewish. What they didn’t read correctly is that their lust for Western comforts, consumer goods, and desire to be a ‘normal’ country and be accepted by the rest of the world were, in fact, a means to an end.

The challenge Israel has always faced may be something the rest of the world isn’t aware of. If Israel opens up its laws to a Western, liberal way of life and moves away from Judaism, it risks diluting the Jewish character of the state. If Israel became ‘just another generic state’, there would be no justification for discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, race or religion. There was a fine line between Israel wanting to appear as a secular Western state and appeal to its non religious majority, and maintaining a Jewish character. The entire settler-colonial project collapses if Israel is just another regular secular state, and it can no longer be what the early Zionists aimed it to be: a ‘safe haven’ for Jews from persecution. If Israel is no longer a Jewish state, there is no need to empty the country of the Palestinians. The settler-colonial project makes sense only if Israel maintains a Jewish character. The struggle between the secular and religious sectors has always been about the extent of this Jewish character.

From just before the establishment of the state of Israel, concessions were made to the Ultra Orthodox leaders in exchange for their support. We all had to live with the historical ‘Status Quo agreement’, which gave the orthodox Jewish establishment in Israel—the Rabbinate—control over marriages divorces, deaths and burials, kashroot laws in the hospitality industry, and some control over education.

The Performance of Normalcy

I don’t have one dramatic memory that led me to recognise what was coming. I knew from university lectures that both sides of politics offered us nothing other than a life by the sword. If I understood the settler-colonial reality I would have understood the reasons for this. It’s preposterous that any settler-colonial society can contemplate being ‘normal’, whilst their society is built on a colossal crime, and its victims are still there, fighting for their survival. But the official Israeli narrative was, and still is that Israel is ‘forced’ to fight all the time because everyone hate the Jews and don’t want them to exist in peace and security even in ‘their own country’.

In addition to the unsavoury prospect of living permanently in a state of war, I also experienced a constant rumble of unease from the threat of a religious takeover. As a result of the historical ‘Status Quo’ agreement the Israeli Rabbinate had a stranglehold over lifecycle events—marriages, divorces, deaths, burials. No matter what you believed, if you wanted to marry in Israel or bury a family member, there was only one way to do it: the religious way. In my time civil marriages were not considered legal in Israel. If a couple wanted to marry in a civil ceremony they’d usually take the short trip to Cyprus and marry there. Israel counted these couples for statistics, but they were not considered married. This wikipedia page makes an interesting reading on the topic of civil marriages in Israel. The vast majority marry in a religious ceremony because of concern for the status of their children and because it’s much less hassle.

When I married the first time, I had to go to the mikveh and undergo the ritual bathing ceremony. It wasn’t abusive in any way but it was completely alien to me. The ritual bath is required before a Jewish wedding to ensure that the bride is clean and pure and ready to engage in her first sexual intercourse with her husband on their wedding night. Every Jewish woman goes through this ritual bathing at the end of the seven ‘clean’ days following the end of the monthly menstrual cycle. The religious establishment knows that most women who come to the mikveh before their wedding live a secular lifestyle. But they do it anyway. Without this ritual there can be no wedding. It’s a way for the religious establishment to remind non-religious Jews that no matter what they believe, they can’t get away from their Jewishness.

I had to lie about the timing of my menstrual cycle because the wedding venue was already booked. If I was foolish enough to disclose the true date of my cycle, I wouldn’t be able to marry on the date we chose. The warning to lie came from secular friends who had already gone through the process. Secular people plan an event like a wedding as everyone in the West does. You book a venue first, and take it from there. Venues can be busy so you hope to get the date you want. Weddings in religious communities are timed to fit in with the end of the bride’s menstrual cycle. If I had told the truth about my cycle timing, we risked having to reschedule the wedding. The entire process was infused with patriarchal control that treats women as fundamentally impure and lesser.

Jewish Family Law prohibits any physical contact between husband and wife during menstruation, and for seven days after bleeding ends. The woman is required to check herself with white cotton swabs for seven days after the period. If even a tiny speck of blood is found, all physical contact remains forbidden. During this time, couples sleep in separate beds, cannot hand things to each other, cannot even sit together on a sofa in case proximity triggers sexual desire. After the seven ‘clean’ days, the woman goes to the mikveh to perform the ritual bathing so that she is once again ready for sexual contact with her husband.

This isn’t about hygiene or women’s health. It’s about ritual contamination. Menstrual blood is ‘unclean’ in Jewish law—in the same category as death. Orthodox men won’t shake hands with any woman who isn’t their wife, because she might be menstruating and therefore potentially contaminating them. Blood phobia in Jewish religion extends everywhere: eggs with tiny specks of blood must be discarded, animals are drained of blood when they’re slaughtered, and all meat must be salted before cooking to remove all traces of blood and fluids. Religious leaders have observed over millennia that women are more likely to conceive seven days after the end of their period. Sex in Jewish religion isn’t primarily for pleasure; it’s for procreation. The family, not the individual, is the centre of Jewish society and the purpose of a union between a man and a woman is to produce a large family.

The newspapers in my youth were full of stories about injustices suffered by women caught in the Rabbinate’s divorce rules—women whose husbands refused to grant them a get (religious divorce), leaving them trapped indefinitely. Agunot—“chained women”—unable to remarry, unable to move on with their lives, because Jewish religious law gave men unilateral power over their wives’ futures. Despite the fact that the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that it is illegal to force women to sit in the back on public transport, many bus drivers still continue to collude with Orthodox men and either prohibit women from getting on their buses to prevent arguments, or force them to sit in the back. Those who worry about religious states like Iran must recognise that Israel is already making heavy concessions to religious law, and that the general movement is for Israel to be governed by Jewish Halacha, not by democratic principles of inclusiveness and equality. On the inside Israel does not look the same as it does from the outside.



The Great Waiting Game

The religious sector in Israel was never passive. Imbued with a zealous sense of purpose, they were systematically positioning themselves for this exact moment Pappé is predicting.

They had large families whilst secular birthrates dropped in line with the rest of the Western world. They increasingly moved into secular neighbourhoods. They pursued positions in the military and political hierarchies with patient determination. They ran chazara bitshuva campaigns—programmes designed to ‘return’ secular Jews to religious observance—that treated secular Jewish identity as a temporary aberration to be corrected. Religious outreach was everywhere. Visitors to Israel will have seen the tefillin stalls on street corners where religious men badger secular male passersby to perform the tefillin ritual to try to induce guilt, ‘save their soul’, and ideally draw them toward religious observance. Even in the military—supposedly the secular Zionist institution par excellence—we had compulsory ‘awakening' events organised on our military bases usually by Chabad. Hundreds of soldiers would attend these rallies. I once volunteered for kitchen duty—the worst job possible—just to avoid attending.

And they waited. They knew time was on their side. Demographics don’t lie. Political will eventually follows population distribution. The secular majority that dominated Israel in the 1970s and 80s was always going to shrink relative to the religious birthrate. It was simply a matter of when, not if.

Reading Pappé from the Inside

Ilan Pappé’s analysis identifies the fracture between the ‘State of Israel’ (secular, liberal, European-oriented) and the ‘State of Judea’ (theocratic, settler-dominated, Temple-obsessed). The secular Zionists thought they were building a modern Western-style democracy that happened to be Jewish. The religious always knew they were rebuilding the Biblical kingdom.

Pappé reports that more than half a million Israelis have left the country since October 2023. These are overwhelmingly the educated, secular ‘State of Israel’ cohort—the very people who built the high-tech economy, who paid 80% of the taxes, who believed in liberal democratic values even whilst supporting the apartheid system imposed on Palestinians. They’re leaving not because they support the Palestinians. They realise that unless they adopt religious life, there is no place for them in the State of Judea.

The economic crisis Pappé describes—debt spiralling, credit ratings declining, the 20% who pay 80% of the taxes emigrating—is the direct result of this demographic and ideological transformation. The State of Judea doesn’t need high-tech entrepreneurs and liberal professionals. It needs soldiers and settlers. The exodus of the secular elite isn’t a bug in the system; it’s a feature.

Ahmed Alqarout’s examination of Israel’s war economy brilliantly maps the economic mechanism driving current Israeli expansionism. Defence exports have become the only growth sector as civilian industries stagnate. Netanyahu has announced plans to end US military aid within a decade, committing $100 billion to build an independent arms industry. Israel now has what Alqarout calls a “structural incentive to be in a perpetual state of war”.

Netanyahu’s call to transform Israel into a ‘super Sparta’—a highly militarised warrior state capable of defying international pressure—isn’t new strategic thinking. A harsh and ‘Spartan’ way of life is compatible with Zionist Jewish religious faith. The religious leadership doesn’t see economic collapse as failure. They see the pursuit of material comforts as corruption. As Ilan Pappé says, “For them, secular Jews are as heretical as the Palestinians if they refuse to join in this endeavour”. They consider the secular obsession with prosperity and European lifestyles a spiritual weakness. Netanyahu is a narcissist who would do anything to stay in power. He played the secular game when it was still dominant, and is now playing the religious one with equal conviction. What role will he assign himself in the Kingdom of Judea? King? High Priest? Prophet?

The religious sector has been preparing its followers for austerity and sacrifice for generations. They already live this way—minimal technology, rejection of modern comforts, large families supported on modest incomes, entire lives organised around religious study and observance. In Judaism the comforts of the body are secondary to the greater goal of the survival of the Jewish people, and its mission to establish the Kingdom in order to usher in the first coming of their Messiah. Whilst secular Israelis built careers and took holidays in Europe, the religious were training their children to expect hardship in service of a divine mission. They’re not afraid of Sparta. They’ve been building it all along.

The Expansionist Imperative

Here’s what the world needs to understand: the State of Judea’s expansionism isn’t strategic overreach. It’s theological requirement. The complete eradication of Palestinians from historic Palestine isn’t policy; it’s divine commandment as they understand it. The Third Temple cannot be built whilst Palestinians remain. The Biblical kingdom cannot be restored whilst ‘foreign’ populations occupy the land.

The current destruction and genocide in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and beyond aren’t Netanyahu being reckless. Alqarout observes that Israel’s “… belligerent actions have accelerated across Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Qatar, Libya, and most recently, Somaliland”. These developments aren’t due to a change in Israeli strategic ambitions, but rather to the loosening of constraints that had kept it bounded to varying degrees before October 2023.



The religious base is getting closer to what they always wanted: permission to pursue their mission without secular constraints, without pretending to care about international law, LGBTQ+ rights, without performing the fiction of a ‘peace process’.

Alqarout is right that this represents geographic overreach that Israel cannot sustain. The Halacha ‘State of Judea’ doesn’t care about sustainability in the way a normal state would. They believe God will provide.

The World’s Collusion

The international community enabled this. Every arms deal, every UN veto, every ‘Israel has a right to defend itself’, whilst systematically empowering religious extremists who believe they have a divine mandate to cleanse the land. The world treated Israel as though it were a rational state actor pursuing security interests. It isn’t. It never was. The ‘State of Judea’ is a theocratic cult pursuing apocalyptic aims.

They’ll drive the economy into the ground. They’ll trigger regional war. They’ll relish international isolation. They’re not optimising for prosperity. They’re preparing for the End Times. They’re rebuilding the Temple. They’re fulfilling what they believe to be divine prophecy.

The question isn’t whether this collapses. Pappé is right—it will. The economic contradictions Alqarout documents are real and insurmountable. You cannot sustain a modern state on a war economy funded by unsustainable debt, whilst your tax base emigrates and your credit rating approaches junk status.

The question is how much destruction and devastation they’ll cause and how many Palestinians will be displaced and die before economic reality forces the collapse of an exclusively Jewish state. When will the international community finally recognise that Israel is—and always has been—a fanatical cult with nuclear weapons pursuing its final mission? So far Western governments have shown no compassion for the Palestinian people and the Palestinians are running out of time. Is the world prepared to stand by and watch fanatical settler-colonial Israel annihilate millions of people?