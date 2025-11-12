Perhaps more than ever before in human history, it feels as if humanity is teetering on the edge of a precipice—not so much of extinction as of regression into patterns we thought we’d transcended. As unethical and devastatingly harmful behaviours are increasingly rewarded in our society and around the world, and when we risk the reversal of so many painstakingly hard-won progressive policies, it feels like the right time to share this chapter from my book, Therapy Without A Therapist.

I’m passionate about potential. My entire existence is about potential, and my work as a psychotherapist is based on what’s possible for humans. To see us regress is far worse for me than the thought of extinction. Humans have survived numerous extinction-level events—we are smart enough to stay alive even in very difficult conditions. The question is: are we smart enough to evolve to our potential?

Chapter summary

This chapter explores how intelligent, educated people can and do use their knowledge for harmful purposes. It argues that sophisticated education and cognitive ability alone do not guarantee ethical behaviour—brilliant scientists, doctors, and engineers throughout history have created weapons of mass destruction, participated in atrocities, and enabled oppressive regimes. The Israeli military uses consultant psychologists and psychiatrists to advise it how to break Palestinian spirit more efficiently and how to use torture to induce depression and trauma. This state of affairs is self-evident. We are all living in a world led and shaped by unethical smart people who use their genius for their own gains and for the benefit of psychopathic leaderships.

The chapter draws on neuroscience to explain this paradox: when the brain’s executive functions (responsible for ethics, empathy, and long-term thinking) are poorly connected to its survival-oriented emotional systems, even genius-level intellect operates in service of fear, competition, and short-term self-interest rather than collective wellbeing. Historical examples—from atomic bomb developers who later regretted their work to contemporary professionals whose expertise serves destructive industries—demonstrate the dangers of “ingenuity without ethics.”



It is a well-known and well-established neurological fact that our higher functions including ethics, empathy and self-awareness are easily impaired when the limbic system is aroused into threat. Developing better connectivity between our ethical reasoning and emotional systems prevents this and is essential not only for individual human development (which is the focus on the book as a whole), but for creating societies organised around human flourishing rather than mere survival.



The chapter argues that humanity’s current crises stem from operating primarily from survival-based thinking whilst possessing unprecedented technological power. It proposes that developing better connection between our ethical reasoning and emotional systems is essential for creating societies focussed on human flourishing rather than mere survival.

I always share these two quote from Siegel’s book with my clients as a good summary of what we’re doing in therapy. But therapy is political. What we do as individuals is political. There is no such thing as purely individual psychology.



