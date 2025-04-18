(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays after publishing the first version).

I didn't always think of myself as a feminist, but now in my sixty-first year, with twenty-five years’ experience as a psychotherapist, I embrace feminism firmly. How can I not, when in so many places around the world women are still seen as lesser humans, and are harmed by discrimination and abuse just for being women? How can I not be a feminist when so many men and women, even here in the UK, still think that women should be kept under control, within the bounds of stereotypes, and limited to defined roles.

I grew up in the sixties and seventies in a society that did not protect women from domestic abuse or control. The phenomenon of coercive control was always there, but it was not recognised. Women who were harmed within their own families were discouraged, often by other women, from complaining, leaving, or seeking help. Women had few choices, and many were financially dependent. Leaving an abusive relationship could mean facing destitution, and risking estrangement from children. Abused women were on their own.

The society I grew up in ignored the suffering of girls who were sexually abused, more often than not, by members of their own family. Women who were raped or sexually harassed kept quiet for fear that they would be shamed or accused of lying, or of causing or encouraging their own assault. I vividly remember what it was like as a teenager and young woman: strangers on the street touching my bottom, men attempting to grope me on buses, passersby freely commenting on my appearance, often using explicit language.

When I was twenty-two, my then soon-to-be father-in-law took me on a three-hour trip to visit his son, my fiancé, at his military base. I thought it was a nice, kind gesture on his part. I missed my fiancé who had to remain on the base that weekend and it was an opportunity to see him. I didn’t realise my fiancé’s father had planned to trap me alone in the car with him in the middle of nowhere to try to have sex with me. I managed to push him off, and he didn’t try again. We made the rest of that journey and the journey back in silence. I never told anyone about this incident, and have always behaved as if it never happened. Who would have believed a young woman accusing her fiancé’s father—adored by his family—of sexual assault? It took decades before I could finally talk about how my father sexually abused me from an early age and trafficked me to a friend, and how he continued to prey on me and sexualise me, even when I was a married young woman in my twenties.

Women of my generation lived with this, and much worse, and did not speak out. It was ‘normal’, and we were expected to tolerate it, keep quiet and live with the harm it caused us. Women were objects and women’s bodies were everyone’s property. How you looked was far more important than who you were as a person, what your hopes and aspirations were, or what your real life story was. As a psychotherapist I know this suffering wasn’t limited to my generation. Younger and older women from all over the world tell similar stories. This behaviour towards women and girls continues even in our own society, because too many people still don’t see women as valuable, autonomous human beings who deserve dignity and safety.

We’ve come a long way to protect women’s rights, and things are certainly better than they were in my youth. I am educated, I work in my chosen profession, run my own business, write and publish, and am generally free to live my life because the law protects me. But women’s rights—indeed, anyone’s rights—are fragile if they depend only on legislation. Laws can and do change. We are witnessing the US administration dismantling democratic institutions (flawed though they may be), and legal protections for people and the environment at breathtaking speed. This happens in full view of television cameras with barely any attempt to justify or hide it. As long as we depend solely on legislation to protect marginalised, scapegoated groups, we are never truly safe. All it takes is the wrong leaders, backed by the tyranny of the majority, to reverse any progressive legislation we have managed to achieve. Laws keep human savagery at bay, but they do not eliminate it.

Two days ago the UK Supreme Court

“has issued a historic and definitive ruling that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer only to a biological woman and to biological sex. In a decision that delighted gender-critical activists, five judges ruled unanimously that the legal definition of a woman in the Equality Act 2010 did not include transgender women who hold gender recognition certificates (GRCs).” (See Guardian report).

This ruling presents a clear legal definition, but the reality of gender and identity is far more complex. We do not understand transgender psychology fully, nor should legal protections hinge on complete understanding. We are not even close to understanding how sex is determined before birth, let alone what causes some people to feel they were born into the wrong body, or attracted to the same sex. Western society has (very) slowly and begrudgingly accepted homosexuality, and current laws protect gay people’s rights. But we didn’t reverse harmful legislation against gay people because we understand homosexuality. We did it because we decided that discrimination is fundamentally wrong, and that we no longer wish to cause suffering through legalised prejudice. Those who oppose gay rights still believe that gay people are dangerous to society, and that gay people are sexual predators. The sexual predators that preyed on me were all straight men.

“Lord Hodge, the deputy president of the court, said the Equality Act was very clear that its provisions dealt with biological sex at birth, and not with a person’s acquired gender, regardless of whether they held a gender recognition certificate.”

The ruling precludes a man who self-identifies as a woman from being considered a woman. The wording of the ruling appears to suggest that transgender women who went through a sex change operation and no longer have male genitalia would also not be considered women, because the ruling is about a person’s sex at birth.

Women’s rights organisations are pleased with this ruling, and I can understand their feelings. Given how many of us have been assaulted by men, our hard-earned protections must never be compromised. I understand the fear driving the ruling—the scenario of a man with male anatomy who identifies as a woman entering women’s toilets and committing assault. Women worry that predatory men might exploit self-identification rights under the Equality Act to harm women. There has indeed been such a case in Scotland, though I’m uncertain how widespread this problem truly is. I suspect sexual abuse of children in their own families, and domestic abuse are orders of magnitude more prevalent.

On the surface, this ruling appears to solve this particular problem. But in reality, beyond deepening prejudices against transgender people, it does nothing to change society’s fundamental attitudes towards women. The delight with which women’s rights groups have received the ruling may well turn out to be short-lived. Supporters fail to recognise that the real dangers we face do not come from transgender people. As long as anti-women sentiments persist in society, none of us are truly safe. The danger to women, and all marginalised groups, comes from the same regressive, authoritarian forces that continuously seek scapegoats to exploit, control and exclude.

How long before some ‘little Hitler’—someone granted minimal power to police who can use female toilets in public buildings—decides that a woman who is slightly taller than average, or appears somewhat masculine, must be transgender? How long before some of us are forced to expose ourselves to prove we have female anatomy just so we can use a public toilet? How on Earth can I prove I’ve had my female organs from birth, and why should I have to?

As women age, our hormonal balance shifts, often making us appear less feminine. Many of us struggle with facial hair, particularly after the menopause. It’s nature; it can’t be helped. Many of us prefer to wear comfortable clothes, and do not use makeup. Some women have small breasts. Is all of this going to be a problem now? Only a few years ago, my (male) car dealer—a dinosaur from another era—felt entitled to criticise the boots I was wearing, because he thought they were ‘not feminine enough’...

I understand the sense of threat that led women to push for this court ruling. But it may well be that they have just handed women, on a platter, to the most regressive forces in society. Our enemy is not the transgender community; it is the forces in our society motivated by primitive impulses, who yearn for ‘simpler times’, who want to see women once again subservient to men and to limited gender-based roles.

This new ruling does not make me feel safe. It makes me feel worried. Groups in our society, including women, need to recognise that fighting for narrow agendas is counterproductive. We need to work together towards an inclusive society that is safe and accepting for all. We already have good laws that protect people from rape and other types of assault, and if these are not enough, or law enforcement is failing, we should work to improve them.

I work with transgender clients and have had the privilege of learning what life is like for transgender people. Anyone who has experienced life at the margins of society, as women have, must understand the importance of solidarity. If we want to be equal and not relegated to the margins, then we must take our place firmly at the centre, and promote rights and equality for everyone.

In the struggle for true equality and safety, we must recognise that our liberation is deeply intertwined. When we allow fear to divide us from other marginalised communities, we ultimately weaken our own position. The path forward isn’t through narrower definitions of womanhood, but through broader coalitions of mutual respect and protection. As history has repeatedly shown, rights that depend on exclusion are always vulnerable to those who would deny rights to us all. Solidarity isn’t just morally right—it’s strategically essential. Only by standing together can we create a world where all women—indeed, all people—can live with dignity, safety, and respect.

PS — here is another important comment on this issue that I haven’t thought about.

