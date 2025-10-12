(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

A powerful, silent installation created by Highland Hearts for Palestine at the Inverness High Street Saturday 11th October 2025

Once again the powerful and dedicated community of the Highlands and Islands came together to attend a joint event organised by our two committed and inspiring local networks, Highland Palestine (HP) and Highland Hearts for Palestine (HHFP). The event opened with an address by an activist who spoke about his recent visit to the colonised West Bank. There were talks by myself and others, poetry readings, singing and fundraising.



Yesterday’s donations were split between both HHFP and HP. Fitting with the theme of their powerful installation, HHFP chose to support Gaza Infant Nutrition Alliance (GINA), created by Dr Reem Al Soufi, Emergency Medicine Consultant. HP chose to continue supporting Direct Aid recipients, including a few longstanding GoFundMe initiatives. Last month HP also managed a donation to the Flotilla.

Dr Salim Ghayyda is the consultant paediatrician at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and children’s allergy specialist for the Highlands and Islands. He and his wife were born and raised in Gaza under Israel’s oppression, years of economic exploitation, barbaric and traumatising military control, and regular bombings. It’s hard to find adequate words to describe the decades-long suffering of Gaza’s people, the descendants and victims of Israel’s continuous ethnic cleansing. Below is part of Dr Ghayyda’s address. I hope you can hear his voice clearly enough despite the sound of busker singing in the background.

The creative minds behind Highland Hearts for Palestine produced a deeply impactful and moving hour-long silent installation that consisted of hundreds of donated babies’ and toddlers’ socks pegged to ‘washing lines’, each held by two volunteers. It was a powerful way to honour and remember the tens of thousands of babies, toddlers and children murdered by Israel in cold blood, often with their entire families, and to protest the world’s appalling silence. Israel has wiped out entire families in Gaza. Their extermination has been deliberate and systematic and in line with Israel’s settler-colonial aims. The murdered children and their families were not unfortunate, accidental casualties of a war, but Israel’s intended targets.

One incident, which illustrates the toxic mindset of some Israel supporters, involved a woman (with a US accent) who used her vulnerable disabled child with Down’s syndrome to carry an Israeli flag and walk directly into the installation. The child was clearly instructed to walk in front of the mother and wave the Israeli flag in activists’ faces. At some point the mother pulled the child away and walked into Marks & Spencer’. Many of those who attended were dismayed at the use of a vulnerable child in this way.

When the people holding the lines of socks started to march slowly along the High Street, the woman, who by then had come back out of the store, decided to walk right into the middle of the installation to disrupt the slow march. She became agitated when she briefly got caught by one of the lines of socks. Concerned she was about to create a scene, I approached her and said she was standing in the middle. When she looked at me irritated, as if to say she was being harmed, I asked what she expected when she stepped right into the middle of a moving march. She muttered and said we were all antisemites. I proceeded to ask her if she knew Israel. She responded that she ‘visited a couple of times’. (You can see a part of this incident in the video clip below).

There seems to be a recurring theme amongst Israel supporters I’ve encountered on our High Street. They believe they know Israel because they’ve visited once or twice. When I told the woman I was from Israel and had served in Israel’s military, she suddenly looked confused—which, I admit, was a little satisfying. Realising I was at risk of losing my temper, I walked away.

As the slow march turned back, I passed the ever-present and, frankly, bizarre ‘Highland Friends of Israel’ stall and said, “you’re supporting the wrong people”. In response, one of the stall attendants, a woman who looked around my age, stuck her tongue out at me...

Due to a technical glitch, my speech was not filmed, so I’ve included the text below. I used a few paragraphs from my previous essay and repeated the phrase ‘settler-colonialism’ a few times, which is sorely missing from most mainstream narratives I come across. It’s also for the benefit of those who are new to pro-Palestine activism and who may not know the broader historical and political context around the events of 7th October 2023.



It is a privilege to be a member of our Highlands and Islands community and to be around such dedicated and creative people who demonstrate unflinching moral conviction. The warm community spirit always feels validating, healing and safe. We know for a fact that our protests and rallies make an enormous difference to the Palestinian people. We will continue to stand with our Palestinian brothers and sisters for as long as necessary, to bring an end to Israel’s deadly settler-colonial machine and ensure the Palestinian people are safe and free.

My images from the event (11th October 2025)

My speech at Highland Palestine and Highland Hearts for Palestine event, Inverness High Street, 11th October 2025

My name is Avigail. For those of you who don’t know me, I’m originally from Israel, and I renounced my Israeli citizenship in protest in 2001. I’ve been an activist more or less since then.

Since the last time we gathered, there have been ‘negotiations’ for a ceasefire in Gaza. Media headlines are speaking of ‘tears of joy’ and ‘relief’.

But I’m here to tell you that Israel cannot be trusted.

Israel is a settler-colonial project that has never deviated from its ultimate goal: all the land, without the people. Negotiations have always been tools to buy time whilst the colonisation continues. This ceasefire will be no different.



‘Negotiations’ have traditionally helped Israel appear ‘civilised’ and ‘reasonable’, whist continuing to camouflage and advance its settler-colonialism. Settler-colonisers do not negotiate in good faith. In fact, the very idea of ‘negotiations’ between colonisers and colonised — perpetrators and victims — is deeply problematic. Fair negotiations require both sides to have equal power. Abusive systems are based on a gross power imbalance and must be dismantled to prevent more harm to victims.

Israel has always held all the power — military, economic and political — and has always controlled the narrative. ‘Negotiations’ have bought time for Israel whilst its settler-colonialist machine not only continued, but accelerated. ‘Negotiations’ enable Western powers, like the US, to pretend they’re doing something to help the Palestinians, whilst in reality they continue to enable Israel. ‘Negotiations’ are also intended to disable resistance and castrate international public opposition and protests. Israel is deeply concerned by the widespread international protests against it, and the widening of formal and informal boycotts and sanctions. The impact of those on the Israeli economy has been devastating, as Israel’s own Hebrew media report. Israel is trying to trick protestors into thinking that the goal of ‘peace’ is being achieved and there’s nothing more to fight for. Internally, Netanyahu wants to show his people that he is doing something to bring back those captured by Hamas two years ago, because he wants to remain in power indefinitely.

A few weeks ago a woman attending the Highland Friends of Israel here on the High Street told me that ‘Israel isn’t doing what people say it’s doing’.

To be able to say this a person needs to be blind to the evidence not only from the past two years, but to a hundred years’ worth of evidence.



They also have to be deaf to the cries of anguish of Israel’s victims who are deliberately and systematically put through unimaginable suffering.

We know what Israel has been doing over the past seventy-seven years. We listen to Palestinian stories and testimonies and to the testimonies of doctors, journalists and other observers who have been to Palestine and either witnessed or experienced firsthand Israel’s actions.

We listen to historians like Ilan Pappé who expose Israel’s subterfuge and deception, which have been consistent from the early days of the state. We know about the 1948 Nakba. The people of Gaza are all descendants and survivors of the Nakba.

The Nakba—the deliberate and systematic expulsion of 750,000 Palestinians, three quarters of the Palestinian population of Palestine, and the razing to the ground of 500 towns and villages so they have nowhere to return to—were the first clear acts of settler-colonialism committed by the Israeli state. From then on, Israel has persevered in its attempt to complete the settler-colonial project.

Settler-colonial societies don’t seek to live alongside people but to replace them. Israel has spent the past 77 years making Palestinian lives hell trying to force them to leave. But in our world, which doesn’t welcome refugees, especially those with darker skins, Palestinians face only two choices: lie down and die, or fight back.

Completing the process of creating an exclusively Jewish state, run by Jews, for Jews only, is Israel’s reason for being. Most Israeli Jews and Zionists around the world believe that given Jewish history, settler colonialism in Palestine is justified and that the Palestinians should just go away.

The settler-colonial machine has never stopped grinding forward, right through all so-called negotiations. While Israel might temporarily halt the demolition of Gaza and the elimination of its people, the West Bank is almost completely in Israeli hands.

Going back decades, successive Israeli governments on both side of the political divide have provided financial incentives to its Jewish population to move to the colonised West Bank. Israel calls the occupied West Bank ‘Judea and Samaria’ (יהודה ושומרון), deliberately obscuring the fact that Israel is occupying these territories illegally. (Of course, all of Israel is built on stolen land). The perception in Jewish Israeli society is that those territories are an inseparable part of Israel, and the Palestinians who live there are there illegally, and have no right to be there.

In my latest Substack article I translated a report from Israel’s popular paper Yediot Aharonot published less than a month ago. This story and others like it, leave little doubt about Israel’s intentions. The article also reveals US involvement, which is hidden from general view.



Israel relies on the fact that Hebrew is not spoken anywhere else to hide the truth.



This is my translation from Hebrew.

Headline

Smotrich: Gaza - a real estate bonanza, discussing with the US how we’ll divide percentages on the land

Subheading

The Finance Minister confirmed for the first time that the utopian plan for rehabilitating the Gaza Strip, which was revealed on Ynet and reported to be ‘circulating’ in the Trump administration as well, is under discussion with the Americans - and explained: ‘We paid a lot of money for the war, we need to do percentages on the land. We’ve already done the destruction phase’

The article confirms Smotrich is negotiating with the Americans to turn Gaza into ‘a real estate bonanza’.

This is blood-curdling because there is no mention of people or their fate. Where Smotrich and people like him see real estate and dollar signs, we see human beings treated like rubbish, like they don’t matter. These corrupt predators treat people as if they’re boxes in a warehouse that you can just move around or throw on the rubbish heap.

Those of us who stand against the machinery of settler-colonialism and neo-colonialism are also seeing beyond Palestine. We expose systems of fragmentation and dehumanisation that seek to pit us against one another; that try to convince us that there are worthy and less worthy humans.

In response, we are calling for moral clarity.

Supporting the Palestinian people, opposing Western-backed settler-colonialism and working towards a better, more peaceful and equitable world aren’t separate endeavours. They’re the same work at different scales.

They require seeing clearly, speaking truth, refusing to collude with dysfunction and holding space for humanity’s potential to be more than we currently are.

We believe in the possibility of change even when it seems impossible.

We see right through propaganda, manufactured complexity, and false equivalences to the simple truth underneath: Israel is engaged in settler-colonialism and genocide, full stop. No amount of ‘it’s complicated’ changes that reality. In a world drowning in obfuscation and ‘both sides’ rhetoric, moral clarity is revolutionary.

We support the Palestinians not because they are Palestinians.

We oppose Israel not because it is Israel.

We recognise an abusive power dynamic when we see it. Our moral and ethical duty is to stand with our fellow human beings when other human beings who think they are more entitled harm them. Victims of settler-colonialism are put in an impossible position and they need outside help. The most disappointing thing about humanity is that by and large, those with the power to do something have always supported and enabled Israel. This is unacceptable.

Right now, Palestinians are walking back towards the ruins of northern Gaza, returning to what used to be their homes.

Whilst some people might be tempted to sigh in relief that perhaps the nightmare of the past two years is nearing its end, please don’t. Please remain vigilant and continue to protest and do everything you’ve been doing to bring an end to Israel’s settler-colonialist rule and safety, justice and freedom to the Palestinians.

Israel will not stop until it is stopped through decisive military intervention and economic and diplomatic starvation. Israel’s ultimate and deeply cherished goal is, and always was, clear — ‘all the land, without the people’ — and Israel has no intention of deviating from, or voluntarily abandoning this goal.



I want to be wrong, but I don’t think I am. I know Israel.

Thank you!

