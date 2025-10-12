Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
1dEdited

What a fantastic day with some fiery speech’s and poignant moments. Aside from the bizarre behaviour of the strange individuals representing Highland Friends of Israel, this was a day where we committed to continue campaigning for justice for all Palestinians. This is not the time to slow down, this is the time to accelerate our efforts to demand the UK government discharges its legal responsibilities in holding Israeli war criminals to account and trigger full spectrum economic, diplomatic and cultural sanctions against this rogue state 👍💚🇵🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Avigail Abarbanel
Aza Y. Alam's avatar
Aza Y. Alam
1d

What a powerful essay, that deserves to be reprinted widely for so many reasons, but especially as the smear of being 'anti-semitic' can hardly be used against you, to cast doubt on the veracity of your observations and analysis of the manipulations of the settler colonial mindset, regardless of which ideological framing it uses : whether that made-up nonsense conjured up under the pompous term of 'Manifest Destiny' (ie Europeans landing in the so-called 'New World', or the the Zionist ideology of Europeans, landing in Palestine. I admire your moral clarity renouncing your Israeli citizenship - and that, so long ago, from the present-day atrocities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Avigail Abarbanel
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture