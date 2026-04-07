Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
6d

"I’m convinced that if I stopped a soldier in the middle of a killing frenzy and asked him why he was doing what he is doing, he wouldn’t have an answer."

I doubt he needs a reason. Because he can. Because my tribe good. Them tribe bad. Because them tribe have something I want. Because my god say good.

It doesn't take much in humans.

Reply
Share
Peter Sire's avatar
Peter Sire
5d

Very insightful post - as usual :-)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Avigail Abarbanel
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Avigail Abarbanel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture