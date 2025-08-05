(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

Highland Palestine vigil along the Ness Bridge Inverness, 26th July 2025. [My photo]

We have just emerged out of the longest power cut I have ever experienced since moving to the Scottish Highlands fifteen and a half years ago—indeed in my entire life. Our house was without power for about thirty-two hours following Storm Floris, which the Met Office said was unlike anything they had seen before in our area.

It was strange and disturbing to realise just how dependent we are on electricity, and how fragile our infrastructure can be. But we only lost power. We still had running water and could cook (living rurally we use gas cylinders for our hob).

Our energy supplier, SSEN, have exemplary customer service. They kept us updated, and this afternoon informed us that they expected power to be restored on Thursday by 10pm, which would have meant well over seventy-two hours without power. In the UK we have something called Ofgem—the UK Government’s energy regulator—there to protect consumers from the excesses of the privatised, and very greedy energy sector. Thanks to Ofgem, SSEN informed us, we are entitled to £85 after forty-eight hours without power, and £40 for every additional six hours. We wouldn’t even have to do anything to claim this compensation. A cheque would automatically arrive in the post.

I spent a couple of hours this afternoon at a coffee shop, enjoying an oat decaf mocha, whilst charging my devices, checking emails, and commiserating with other customers about the widespread power cut. I had alternatives and life went on. We were not harmed, just inconvenienced and the energy company automatically calculated the monetary compensation we were entitled to. The Ofgem compensation isn’t just about money—it’s recognition of our experience, an acknowledgment of our humanity and the validity of our discomfort.

During our brief experience without power, all I could think about was Gaza. Our power outage was caused by nature; Gaza’s devastation is entirely preventable, inflicted deliberately and systematically by Israel with extensive Western collusion.

We were due our compensation if our power cut extended into tomorrow afternoon, but no one is compensating Gaza’s population. How do you monetise an entire life, the unfathomable harm to mental and physical health, lost time and a future that might never come? How do you put a price on the incomprehensible grief parents feel at losing their children—arguably the worst grief any human can experience?

There is not enough money in the whole universe to compensate one Palestinian, let alone over two million. And talking about compensation is complete fantasy anyway. The entire Palestinian population across historic Palestine—six million people—has been marked for elimination by Israel’s settler-colonial machine. The world stubbornly refuses to do what must be done: put boots on the ground to stand between Israel and its victims, not to prevent inconvenience but extermination.

Behind emaciated bodies, dirt, grime, dusty faces and torn clothes, we must continue to see the human beings who only look the way they do, because Israel is doing it to them. Israel starves Palestinians not just to kill them, but because it doesn’t want us to see them as human beings. The Nazis did the same. Once victims start showing signs of abuse, perpetrators know it would be harder for them to gain sympathy, let alone empathy. Humanity has a shameful tendency to dislike victims. Once someone has been victimised, they tend to be picked on even more. Research on trauma reveals that victims of childhood abuse are more likely to suffer mistreatment throughout life. School bullies often pick on children whose home life is difficult. Women victims of domestic abuse regularly suffer mistreatment by law enforcement and the courts. Asylum seekers and immigrants fleeing suffering are scapegoated, and our own media and politicians actively help Israel dehumanise the Palestinian people.

Protesters and activists instinctively resist the dehumanisation that lies at the heart of everything. At vigils and demonstrations for Gaza and Palestine, there is a deliberate effort to humanise Israel’s victims with photos and names. The moment we see someone else as a being like us, we can no longer inflict harm. Palestinians are simply people. They didn’t choose to become victims of a settler-colonial project. They didn’t choose to have their land stolen or to be marked for elimination so that an exclusively Jewish state could replace them.

Which one of our politicians has ever tried to walk in the shoes of Gaza’s people? I mean, actually trying to imagine what it would be like for them and their families to experience the hell the Palestinians have been living. At the very heart of the unforgivable lack of will to stop Israel’s genocide lies the very same dehumanisation Israel uses against the Palestinian people. Israel is a perpetrator and like all perpetrators it has a cynical view of the rest of humanity. Our strongest resistance is to refuse this and insist that Palestinians are not ‘things’—they are people just like us. They’re not better or worse than us, they are exactly the same as us. If a perpetrator did to us what Israel is doing to the Palestinians, we would all look exactly the same as they do.

