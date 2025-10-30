(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).





I’m an INFP (Myers-Briggs) — I seek and see patterns in information. My brain can’t help but try to ‘join dots’.

Looking at what’s going on in the world right now, I’m seeing a pattern that may point to the collapse of the modern state. It seems to me that the modern state and the world order around it are failing, and that we may be living through a fundamental and historical shift. Everyone alive today has taken for granted the existence of the state. I was born into a world marked by artificial national borders that separated states from one another. We’ve created international bodies that treat states as real entities with their own legal systems and passports, that trade, negotiate or war with each other as if they were living beings. But given what we see happening all around us, I wonder if what we consider our ‘way of life’ is beginning to collapse under the weight of its own failures.

States have been the ideal that people have aspired to. Colonised or occupied people have sought to develop independent states. Organising as a state has enabled groups of people to gain self-determination and sovereignty—primarily because as a species we have not yet learned to recognise every one of us as equal and valuable. The biggest dangers most people face tend to come from other humans. All the clients I see in my practice were harmed by human beings, not by wild animals or nature.

Not belonging to a state—being stateless—not holding a passport of a particular national entity is a very precarious position to be in. Making people stateless is a way to inflict serious harm on people. Nazi Germany did it before the Second World War and Israel has been doing it to the Palestinians since 1948.

The 1935 Nuremberg Laws stripped German Jews of their citizenship and prohibited marriage and sexual relations between Jews and ‘Aryans’. People who had been German citizens for generations suddenly had no legal standing, no passport rights, no protection under law. Stateless people had no country obligated to protect them. Other countries could refuse them entry because they had no valid papers.

After the Anschluss (annexation of Austria in 1938), Austrian Jews lost citizenship too, and as Germany occupied other territories, more people were rendered stateless. The Évian Conference (1938) saw thirty-two countries meet to discuss the refugee crisis, but almost all refused to increase immigration quotas. How little has changed.

Gaza’s population has been stateless as a result of the Nakba, and Israel is now seeking to render all Palestinians in all of historic Palestine stateless. Palestinian citizens of Israel are under an increasing threat of becoming stateless. There are open calls to strip them of their Israeli citizenship, and the Israeli legal system is moving in the direction of making this a reality. Once stripped of their citizenship, those who don’t have dual citizenship will become stateless too.

In today world the state, not the individual, is at the heart of humanity. The worth of individuals, how they are treated and the life they can expect to lead depend on belonging to a state and on how their particular state is organised and functions. Stateless people exist in a legal void—no rights, no recourse, no standing to appeal—which makes them extraordinarily vulnerable to further persecution. The most effective and cruel way for a state to persecute people is to take away their citizenship.

A person’s family or community, the people who know them, don’t matter much. Our state defines our way of life, our rights and responsibilities, and how other states are likely to treat us. It even seeks to define our identity, despite the fact that every human being is essentially unique and ‘sameness’ is only an illusion.

The more oppressive a state is, the more conformity it demands in exchange for belonging. Democracies have traditionally been at the freer end of the spectrum, but modern democracy has been deeply flawed. In the US, for example, many schoolchildren recite the Pledge of Allegiance daily—a practice that began in 1892 and became widespread during World War I to encourage patriotism. In 1943, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that children cannot be forced to recite it. However, expecting any child or adolescent to voluntarily stand out from the crowd shows a profound lack of understanding of child psychology. A practice like this pledging allegiance every day can easily be weaponised, especially as the US slides deeper into authoritarianism. The pledge includes the phrase “one nation under God”—added during the Cold War—forcing everyone, regardless of their belief system, to accept the strange idea that their country is somehow bound with a deity.

When I became an Australian citizen, I was required to pledge my allegiance at the citizenship ceremony. We had a choice to pledge allegiance to the British monarchy or to the Australian state. I chose what I saw as the lesser evil and pledged allegiance to the state. When I became a British citizen, I had no choice but to pledge allegiance to the British monarch. If we have to pledge allegiance at all, I think it should be to our fellow human beings everywhere, not to specific groups, states, deities or monarchs.

Our state regulates our lives and we exist within the framework of the state that our taxes support and enable. States promise to protect their citizens in a world run by a primitive species that hasn’t worked out how to cooperate for everyone’s benefit. Individuals subjected to hostile acts by other states, or who are at risk elsewhere in the world because of military aggression or a natural disaster, can expect their state to protect them and ship them back home. The state structure is so pervasive that if two states are at war, the citizens of those states are required to see each another as enemies, despite the fact that we are all members of one species. In reality the state is an expression of, and a way to reinforce, primitive tribalism, pointless competition, and permanent division.

Where did the state come from?

The modern state as we know it is not a force of nature, and it didn’t always exist. The state emerged in the 17th century as a solution to the chaos of religious wars and feudalism. Prior to it, Europe was divided into territories run by dynastic monarchies. Most dynasties, if you trace them back far enough, begin with someone who had enough swords to take what they wanted. In other words, they are rooted in violence and competitive predatory behaviour by humans who felt entitled to use force to hoard more power and resources for themselves.

Once established, rulers sought religious blessing to legitimise their power. The ‘divine right of kings’ wasn’t just propaganda—it was a genuine belief that God had ordained certain families to rule. Coronations were religious ceremonies. For example, the Pope crowned Charlemagne as Holy Roman Emperor in 800 CE. This added a layer of legitimacy beyond mere force. You weren’t just obeying because the ruler had an army, but because God wanted you to.

Once a ruler had one kingdom, they could acquire others by marrying into ruling families. Sometimes someone within the system—a powerful duke, a successful general, a regent—would simply seize the throne. As long as they could maintain power and eventually gain acceptance, their descendants became the legitimate dynasty.

But raw power isn’t enough. Rulers also needed people to accept their authority as legitimate. A successful king wasn’t just the strongest—he was enmeshed in an intricate web of mutual obligations with nobles, clergy, and cities. He couldn’t rule alone; he needed their cooperation. In return for recognising his authority, they expected him to respect their privileges, dispense justice, defend against enemies, and provide patronage.

In many societies, leaders emerged from tribal structures—the most respected warrior, the eldest of the dominant clan, someone chosen by council. Over generations, these leadership positions became hereditary, and tribal chiefs evolved into kings. Why we are so fixated on hierarchy—why we consider some people ‘more’ (important, entitled, respected) than others, and why we behave as if violent force conveys legitimacy—is at the heart of what is wrong with our species. This strange and destructive fixation has always governed how we organise ourselves.n at the heart of how we organised ourselves as societies.

Gaza/Palestine: Where the System’s Failure Became Undeniable

What’s happening in Gaza and Palestine in general isn’t just another atrocity amongst many. It exposes the modern state order as dysfunctional fiction.

The UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese’s recent report, Gaza Genocide: A Collective Crime, documents not just Israeli actions but the complete failure of the international state system supposedly built to prevent such horrors. Her findings reveal a number of issues.

International law is unenforceable International law has proven unenforceable against powerful states. The International Court of Justice issues rulings that are systematically ignored. The International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants that are openly defied—Netanyahu travels freely through Europe despite being wanted for war crimes. UN resolutions are vetoed or disregarded at will. The Geneva Conventions are violated openly. The very institutions created after the Second World War to ensure ‘never again’ stand revealed as impotent.

State complicity State complicity in this genocide is systematic and widespread. The United States provides tens of billions in military aid while the genocide unfolds. Germany supplies weapons under the banner of ‘post-Holocaust obligations’—the irony is obscene. The UK has flown hundreds of surveillance missions over Gaza, sharing intelligence with Israeli forces. Twenty-six states continue to supply arms despite clear evidence of genocide, and trade with Israel continues or even increases as the killing proceeds.

The ‘rules-based order’ applies only selectively When Russia invaded Ukraine, the response was comprehensive sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and ICC prosecution. When Israel commits genocide, arms supplies continue, trade increases, and Western governments provide diplomatic protection. This double standard isn’t an aberration—it’s the system working as designed. Democratic legitimacy is shattered Albanese notes “an unprecedented chasm between peoples and their governments.” Millions across the world have protested against their governments’ complicity in Gaza. Those governments have ignored them and continued arming Israel. This destroys the democratic social contract—what does representative government mean when representatives systematically ignore what their populations demand? Sovereignty is revealed as selective fiction Palestine has been recognised as a state by 146 countries so far, yet it has no actual sovereignty. Israel occupies it with complete impunity, supported by Western powers. What does ‘statehood’ even mean in this system? It’s clearly not about legal recognition or international law—it’s about power and patronage. The principles of the post-1945 order are meaningless The post-1945 order was built on specific principles: sovereign equality of states, prohibition on territorial conquest, universal application of international law, condemnation of genocide and war crimes regardless of perpetrator, international institutions to arbitrate disputes, and universal human rights not contingent on nationality.



Israel’s acceleration of its settler-colonial project in Gaza and all of Palestine exposes every single one of these otherwise noble ideals as performative fiction. There is no sovereign equality between states—there’s a hierarchy where the US and its clients can do anything they want and impose their will on everyone else, whilst demanding that others follow rules. International law applies only to the weak. Human rights are contingent on whether you’re the ‘right’ kind of human in the ‘right’ kind of state.

Why this might signal a collapse of the modern state order

Previous colonial and imperial eras also featured hypocrisy and selective application of stated values. But what’s different now is the visibility and the gap between peoples and governments.

In previous eras, information was controlled. Populations generally supported, or remained ignorant of, atrocities committed in their name. The hypocrisy wasn’t live-streamed into billions of mobile devices. Now, everyone can see the genocide in real time. The hypocrisy is undeniable—the different treatment of Ukraine versus Gaza is obvious to anyone paying attention. Governments maintain fictions whilst their populations watch the truth unfold. This gap between official narrative and visible reality cannot be bridged.

This creates a legitimacy crisis that cannot be resolved within the current system. States are not serving their populations’ moral sense, they fail to uphold their own stated values, they’re not enforcing their own laws, and they serve oligarchic, corporate, and military interests instead of the majority of their citizens. The system persists through inertia and lack of clear alternatives, but it’s already dead in terms of legitimacy and functionality. Gaza is where the emperor’s nakedness became impossible to ignore. The corpse still stands, but everyone can see it’s no longer alive.

The state system has existed for approximately 350-400 years if we date from the Peace of Westphalia (1648), which established the principle of territorial sovereignty. However, the specific form of democratic nation-state with extensive welfare functions is much newer—only about 200-250 years old, emerging from the French and American Revolutions. In its fullest form, the powerful, interventionist welfare state that provides universal healthcare, education, social security, and comprehensive regulation is less than a century old, essentially a post-Second World War phenomenon. What most people alive today take for granted as the natural order of things—democratic welfare states with strong institutions and the rule of law—is barely three generations old. It represents a relatively brief phase in human political organisation, and there’s no guarantee it will continue.

This brief experiment now appears to be failing for multiple, interconnected reasons. Global crises like climate change and economic collapse don’t respect national borders, yet states remain trapped within them, unable to coordinate effective responses. Modern technology enables both global connection and tribalistic fragmentation—people can communicate instantly across continents whilst simultaneously retreating into incompatible information bubbles that make shared governance impossible. Capital flows freely across borders, whilst human beings remain trapped by borders and passport controls. The most powerful entities shaping our lives are now corporations, not nations. Meanwhile, authoritarian leaders are forming transnational alliances (Trump, Putin, Netanyahu, Orbán) that operate outside and against democratic institutions. The nation-state finds itself in an impossible position: simultaneously too small to address genuinely global problems like climate change or corporate power, and too large—disconnected from local communities, captured by elite interests, incapable of responding to citizens’ actual needs. It can neither protect its people from global forces nor represent their interests against domestic oligarchs.

What might happen if the state system collapses?

The frightening possibility is that the collapse of nation states might not lead to something better (global governance, post-national cooperation), but to something worse. Given that human psychology is the same as it’s always been, we might see ourselves return to more primal forms of domination based on force, wealth, and personal loyalty. Twenty-first-century technology makes these forms of domination far more powerful and inescapable than any medieval king could have imagined.

If the nation-state order collapses, new forms of dynastic or autocratic power could emerge, and we might even be seeing the early signs of it.

Corporate neo-feudalism - Elon Musk controls a communications network (X), a space programme (SpaceX), satellite internet (Starlink), electric vehicles (Tesla), and has enormous wealth. He doesn’t need state permission to operate globally. He can offer services, protection, or access to anyone anywhere. This is analogous to a feudal lord controlling resources and offering protection to vassals.

Peter Thiel, Jeff Bezos, and others control ‘fiefdoms’ that aren’t territorial, but functional. Amazon, for example, controls logistics and cloud computing infrastructure that governments and businesses depend on. This is power, even without formal political authority.

New ‘warlordism’ - In failed states (Somalia, parts of Afghanistan, Syria during civil war), we’ve already seen the emergence of warlords—individuals who control territory through military force and provide a form of governance (however brutal or limited). If state authority collapses more widely, this pattern could spread.

The rise of ideological or religious movements - A charismatic leader with a devoted following could establish authority, especially if they provide security, resources, or meaning in a chaotic environment. Cult leaders have always created ‘mini-kingdoms’ within existing states.

Tech-enabled authoritarianism - In the absence of a state structure to protect the population and impose regulations, someone who controls crucial infrastructure such as energy grids, internet, water or food supply chains could easily leverage that into political power: ‘Accept my authority or I cut off your electricity/internet/food’.

Private military companies - We are already seeing the privatisation of military functions. For example, Constellis, formerly Blackwater, is a private military company founded by Erik Prince in 1997. In 2007, Blackwater guards killed seventeen Iraqi civilians in Nisour Square, Baghdad. This exposed how private military companies operate in legal grey zones—not subject to military law because they’re not soldiers, nor to local law (the accused claimed diplomatic immunity). Four guards were eventually convicted, but Trump pardoned them in 2020. If states weaken, those who can afford private armies could establish control over territories or resources.

A return to Absolutism, only much worse - Imagine a scenario where nation states have weakened significantly and climate disaster, economic collapse, war, or something else overwhelms state capacity. A powerful individual or group could step in. They might have resources (money, technology, private security forces, control of essential infrastructure) that allow them to provide what the failing state cannot—security, food, water, electricity, internet access, medical care. People might accept their authority not because they love them, but because they’re better than the alternative (chaos, starvation, violence). They offer protection and resources in exchange for loyalty and obedience.

The new authority then wraps itself in ideology (religious, nationalist, technological utopianism, ‘I alone can fix it’). They create rituals, symbols, myths. They dispense patronage to key supporters. They claim to represent ‘the people’, or ‘true civilisation’, or ‘the future’. If they’re successful, they ensure their children inherit power—through control of wealth, through institutional capture, through personal loyalty networks. The Trump family’s attempt to create a political dynasty is a mild version of this impulse. Just as medieval kings recognised each other’s legitimacy, new power-holders would likely reach accommodations: ‘I won’t challenge your control of the western territories if you don’t challenge mine in the east’…

However, any new form of authority would differ from medieval kingship. Modern weapons, surveillance and communications allow for forms of control unimaginable in the past. A modern ‘king’ could monitor and suppress dissent far more effectively than any medieval monarch.

Unlike medieval kingdoms that were relatively isolated, any new power structures would operate in a globally connected world. Resources, information, and people flow across borders. This might prevent the emergence of stable territorial authorities, or it might create something entirely new—transnational corporate fiefdoms, ideological networks, or functional rather than territorial sovereignties.

In a world that’s experienced democracy, human rights, and equality before the law, naked autocracy is harder to legitimise. Modern would-be monarchs need more sophisticated ideologies—they present themselves as defenders against chaos, as meritocratic winners, as saviours rather than conquerors.

Nuclear weapons and climate change create existential pressures that didn’t exist in the past. Any post-nation-state order would have to contend with these, which might require forms of cooperation that pure autocracy can’t provide.

The collapse of the nation-state wouldn’t necessarily mean a return to medieval-style monarchy, but it could mean new forms of fragmented authority—corporate control, warlords, city-states, ideological movements, all coexisting in a chaotic patchwork

What we’re potentially witnessing with figures like Trump, Farage and Musk isn’t just political disruption—it’s the testing of whether personal authority, wealth, and charisma can challenge or supplant institutional, democratic legitimacy. These characters are probing whether the nation-state’s claim to be the sole legitimate form of political authority still holds. It is astonishing and disturbing to see how easily people are seduced by the empty promises of would-be monarchs like Trump or Farage, and how many vote for and support them. Those who do effectively state their disillusionment with the democratic state and express a yearning to return to times in history that they in reality know nothing about.

Of course, media are playing a key role in all of this too. Medieval fragmentation happened because information couldn’t travel fast enough to maintain coherence. Modern fragmentation is accelerated by the fact that information travels too fast, in too many directions, creating noise and confusion rather than shared understanding.

The alternatives

There are two possible scenarios I can see in a post nation-state world. The terrifying version is some kind of corporate neo-feudalism. Billionaire oligarchs running territories like fiefdoms, surveillance states, techno-fascism, climate apartheid.

The other scenario—the one I’d like to see emerge and that I’d like to live in—is local governance based on shared resources like land and water, local culture and geography, rather than artificial borders. I can imagine networked communities that cooperate on joint projects. Humans are intelligent and capable enough to facilitate post-scarcity cooperation. There is enough for everyone if we use our ingenuity not to compete for resources or develop weapons to kill each other, but to develop and share our resources. Humans should be able to move between communities to find the place and local culture that best suits them and to which they can contribute. Money and amassing wealth become unnecessary. People would be free to live full lives and make contributions to their communities and the world in general.



I would like to see what Star Trek imagined—humanity organising around growth and purpose rather than survival and borders. But to achieve this reality, we must stop giving power to predators who objectify everyone and see others only as resources, who are motivated only by their own survival instinct. If the current system is failing and crumbling, it’s maybe because it needs to. The modern state as we experience it functions as an extension of individual selfishness and is motivated by a fear-based worldview. We deserve a lot better, and we can do a lot better.

Where I am in this mess

I find it difficult to be a member of such a primitive species that is so enamoured with an unjustified sense of self-importance. The fact that we have such potential makes our failure all the more painful and disappointing. How can such smart creatures give power to those with the most primitive form of psychology possible for human beings?

I find it distressing to witness the devastating impact our choices have on our fellow human beings. The suffering this causes to human and non-human beings is incomprehensible. I was the product of parents who ran the family precisely the way predators have always run the world. Although I did come frighteningly close to it in my youth, I was not broken. My parents failed to extinguish me and my potential.

I am determined to continue to work with myself and others towards integration. Neurological integration between our prefrontal cortex and our limbic systems is crucial for us to grow into our potential and act more out of our higher capabilities rather than out of fear. If we don’t integrate, our primitive limbic impulses will continue to weaken or shut down our higher moral abilities at the slightest hint of fear. I will continue to work with parents to enable their children to develop into human ‘Mark II’.

I have no doubt that better-integrated humans will consider violence bizarre, and will dedicate their talents and time to ensuring that safety, abundance, and survival for all become the substrate of human existence so everyone can develop towards their innate potential. One day, more evolved, integrated humans will look back on our time and consider it the worst dark age in human history—a time when we had the knowledge and technological capability to create a better world, but lacked the maturity and will to do so.