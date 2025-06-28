Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

User's avatar
Scott Horne's avatar
Scott Horne
1d

I do not agree that Russia «invaded» the Ukraine. Russia came to the aid of Donetsk and Lugansk under a treaty, after they had been bombed and invaded for years by the neo-Nazi Ukrainian puppet régime that the US had installed for the purpose. The whole thing was a provocation by the Yankee bloc, and the media have misrepresented the facts.

I don't carry a flag for any state today, but Russia happens to be in the right here, at least for the most part.

9 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1d

All western neoliberal countries are singing from the same obscene song sheet, Avigail, and it's disgusting.

I agree with Scott's comment below, and I think it's important to know this because Russia is not a threat to the western world. It's just having to defend itself from a NATO proxy war using Ukraine as its proxy.

1 reply
