Panjandrum
3d

I will be honest. The span of this article is quite huge. I am still trying to parse it and process its core message. That said, a few early thoughts:

1. The doomsday prep which is a chunk of the middle third, had me recalling another related longform article a few years back which absolutely left a mark on me. I dug it up. The original is behind a paywall but here's the unlocked version: https://web.archive.org/web/20260113081849/https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/01/30/doomsday-prep-for-the-super-rich

It deals with 'Elite Anxiety', the billionaires' worry of the hoi-polloi picking up pitchforks ...well read it.

2. On the first third - the climate change part of it - my sense is that everyone will find what they are seeking for and what they latch onto. A couple of years back, I ran into posts and articles on the so-called doomsday glacier. The Thwaites glacier over in the Antarctic was melting, and according to some - imminently about to catastrophically collapse- with sea levels rising like end-or-world-deluge types. I held my breath for a while and worried. Here: https://x.com/KrVaSt/status/1616172147491192832

Having chased down that rabbit all the way down that hole I am not sure. I see the article's angle / aspect is AMOC re-collapse. Maybe.

3. Somewhere in the middle you state "The system requires psychopathic traits to function". Agreed and I'll go further than that, having served a sceptical lifetime in the corporate world and restate what you said as "The system selects for and promotes people who have toxic traits. "

Will re-read the piece now.

Linda Hagge
3d

Avigail, have you ever read David Graeber's book The Dawn of Everything? It is about historical societies that organized themselves to be resilient rather than authoritarian or hierarchical. He wrote the book so people would know such societies are possible. Some were quite large and lasted for hundreds of years. My own opinion about the best way to proceed should the shit hit the fan (whether it's climate or something else) would be relatively self-sufficient city states organized democratically. Such societies work best, I think, when they are not too big. They operate through voluntary cooperation rather than coercion, with the option to opt out (leave). Usually such states in the past had something unique they could offer those around them--like unique pottery, or beautiful leather goods, or some sort of mine with a mineral everyone needed, etc. They involved a mix of individual labor for you and your own family with work for the commons, where everyone pitched in for a common goal. There were no elites per se, but usually a chosen council of some sort.

