(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays after publishing the first version).

The Frost Fair of 1814 , by Luke Clenell. {Source: Wikipedia ]

Climate science isn’t my field, but for the past few years I have made an effort to read as many climate science papers as I can, trying to understand them to the best of my ability. One of the topics that has drawn my attention has been the AMOC (Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation).

As a psychotherapist working with interpersonal neurobiology (IPNB), I’m trained to recognise patterns and attend to early warning signals — the subtle shifts that indicate a system approaching crisis. That same pattern recognition drew me to AMOC research, particularly recent studies warning that this critical ocean current system may be approaching a tipping point much sooner than the IPCC consensus suggests.

The AMOC is a massive ocean current conveyor belt that redistributes heat throughout the Atlantic. Warm surface water flows north towards Europe and the Arctic, and cold deep water flows south. This circulation has remained relatively stable for thousands of years, keeping northern Europe habitable and regulating global weather patterns. But palaeoclimate records show it has collapsed before. 12,000 years ago an event called the ‘Younger Dryas’ triggered regional ice age conditions that lasted over a thousand years. Multiple recent studies suggest we may be approaching that AMOC tipping point again.

The warning signs are already visible. Since the 1950s, the AMOC has weakened by approximately 15% — the weakest it’s been in at least 1,600 years. A ‘cold blob’ has appeared in the North Atlantic south of Greenland, exactly where models predict it would form as the AMOC weakens. Greenland’s ice sheet is melting at accelerating rates, pumping massive amounts of freshwater into the North Atlantic — the same mechanism that triggered past collapses. Iceland has recently elevated AMOC monitoring to a national security concern — a remarkable step showing that Iceland’s government takes the threat more seriously than anyone else. At the moment there are two camps in the scientific community. One warns that AMOC collapse is imminent/possible this century and possibly even closer than we realise; and the other, that collapse is unlikely before 2100, but tipping point could occur soon.

Is it possible that Iceland is right and that weather patterns we’re experiencing right now are early evidence that this collapse is already beginning? The Scottish Highlands, where I live, have experienced persistent below-zero temperatures for weeks. Spain has seen freezing temperatures reaching regions that rarely experience such cold. In Florida, temperatures dropped low enough that tropical iguanas — an introduced species that evolved in Central and South American rainforests — went into cold shock and fell from trees. As one researcher noted, these lizards were “experiencing conditions that they’ve never experienced in their entire evolutionary history before, tens of millions of years.”

What if these aren’t isolated events just becoming more frequent? What if they’re early signals of system collapse? When the AMOC weakens or collapses, heat redistribution changes. The jet stream destabilises. You get unusual pockets of extreme temperature — persistent cold in some regions, excessive warmth in others — all happening simultaneously. This isn’t normal climate variability. It’s a system-level disruption. Either way, the weakening of the AMOC is expected to have substantial regional and global climate consequences, even if a full collapse does not occur.

Palaeoclimate evidence shows what happens when AMOC collapses. The transition is abrupt — meaning decades to a century, not gradual change over centuries. Temperatures in parts of Europe can drop 3°C per decade. Within a century, northern Europe experiences cooling of 10-30°C. London would become as cold as Stockholm is now, and Stockholm would become as cold as Siberia.

The Younger Dryas wasn’t a brief cold snap. It lasted 1,300 years. And it had two distinct phases: first, about 700 years of relatively stable cold conditions as the weakened AMOC settled into a new state. Then about 500 years of highly variable, chaotic conditions as the system began to recover.

If AMOC is tipping now — if the persistent Scottish cold, the freezing in Spain, the Florida iguanas are early evidence — then we’re not looking at ‘adapting to slightly worse weather’. We’re looking at potential civilisational reorganisation on a timescale that may be closer than we think.

Who Bears the Cost

As history clearly shows, climate catastrophe is always experienced differently by class. During the ‘Little Ice Age’ — a period of cooling between roughly 1300-1850 — the Thames froze over 24 times. Between 695 and 1814, Londoners held elaborate ‘frost fairs’ on the frozen river. Contemporary accounts describe entire streets of shops and pubs built on the ice, with bull-baiting, fox hunting, horse races, and printing presses producing souvenir cards. King Charles II reportedly enjoyed a spit-roasted ox at the 1683-84 fair.

An account of the Frost Fair of 1608, the first frost fair that was called a frost fair [Source: Wikipedia ]

It sounds almost festive and joyful — human resilience and adaptation in the face of climate change.

The Frost Fair in 1683/84 [Source: Historic UK ]

But these fairs were entertainment for those who had money for souvenirs, roasted meat, warm clothes, and heated homes to return to. Meanwhile, “People died throughout the land, as did beasts, birds and fish. Burials were suspended because the ground was too hard to dig up.” The winter of 1684 was so severe that King Charles II had to authorise charitable collections. One contemporary account described ‘the shivering hungry poor’ begging the rich for charity. Fuel prices skyrocketed. Those who couldn’t afford wood or coal froze in their homes. Those who couldn’t afford food starved. Massive famines swept Europe in the late 1600s.

The Thames watermen — ferry operators who lost their livelihoods when the river froze — became shopkeepers on the ice. But they had skills, connections, and the social capital to shift. But what happened to day labourers whose work stopped in extreme cold, to those already on the edge of survival, the homeless, elderly, sick, disabled? They died in unrecorded large numbers.

The frost fairs weren’t evidence of joyful, universal human resilience. They were evidence of class insulation from suffering. The wealthy found ways to have fun whilst the poor died around them.

That ‘Little Ice Age’ was relatively mild — only about 0.5°C global cooling. If AMOC fully collapses as it did during the Younger Dryas, we’re looking at 10-30°C cooling in parts of Europe within a century. Not occasional harsh winters, but regional ice age conditions lasting over a millennium.

The Billionaire Bunker Fantasy

This reality apparently isn’t lost on the wealthy. They’re preparing. Elon Musk’s solution is to advocate for the colonisation of Mars through SpaceX. “It’s important to get a self-sustaining base on Mars because it’s far enough away from Earth that [in the event of a war] it’s more likely to survive than a moon base,” Musk said in 2018. Musk’s bunker is on Mars and it’s the ultimate escape plan for those who can afford a ticket.

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly building a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker on the remote Hawaiian island of Kauai, complete with what appears to be a blast-resistant door. Other tech billionaires have been quietly purchasing property in New Zealand, installing elaborate underground shelters, and hiring security forces.

In 2018, media theorist, Prof Douglas Rushkoff was invited to give a talk to what he thought would be a group of investors about the future of technology. Instead, he found himself in a private resort with five ultra-wealthy men — hedge fund managers and CEOs — who had far more specific concerns. As Rushkoff recounts:

“They started out innocuously and predictably enough. Bitcoin or ethereum? Virtual reality or augmented reality? Eventually, they edged into their real topic of concern: New Zealand or Alaska? Which region would be less affected by the coming climate crisis? Finally, the CEO of a brokerage house explained that he had nearly completed building his own underground bunker system, and asked: ‘How do I maintain authority over my security force after the event?’”

“How do I maintain authority over my security force after the event?”

This is a very revealing question. These people aren’t planning for collaborative survival. They’re planning for continued dominance in a collapsed world. They assume they’ll still be in charge, that others will still serve them, that money (or force) will still ensure obedience, and that their wealth entitles them to survival more than anyone else.

But that bunker fantasy is doomed to fail. If AMOC collapses as palaeoclimate evidence suggests, we’re not looking at a brief crisis to wait out. The Younger Dryas lasted 1,300 years. That’s ~43 generations (at 30 years per generation). It’s longer than the United States has existed. Longer than the British Empire lasted. It’s as long as the period from the fall of Rome to the Renaissance.

No bunker survives that. No stockpile lasts that long. No complex systems —air filtration, power generation, water purification — function for centuries without external supply chains. Even if you could store enough food, fuel, and supplies (which you can’t), the manufactured components your bunker depends on would fail long before 1,300 years elapsed.

The wealthy building these bunkers aren’t thinking in terms of centuries. They think about surviving the initial collapse, then emerging when things settle down. But what if things never ‘settle down’ in their lifetime? Or their children’s, or grandchildren’s?

That CEO’s question: “How do I maintain authority over my security force after the event?” assumes that their armed, trained, physically capable security force will continue to protect them even after money becomes worthless, legal systems collapse, no external authority can enforce contracts, and the ‘boss’ has supplies the guards need for survival.

In a bunker scenario, the person with the gun is more powerful than the person with money. The person with practical skills — growing food, repairing systems, treating injuries — is more valuable than the person who once ran a hedge fund. The guards don’t need the billionaire. The billionaire needs the guards.

Even if we imagine some scenario where the security forces remain loyal, there’s still a fundamental psychological problem. The people wealthy enough to build elaborate bunkers didn’t get that wealth through cooperation, empathy, or community-building. They got it through ruthless competition, exploitation, and narcissistic drives like a sense of entitlement. These are precisely the traits that make long-term survival in confined spaces impossible.

People with narcissistic or antisocial personality traits cannot tolerate not being in control, cannot share power as equals, cannot trust others. They see other people as tools or threats, require constant status and admiration, and solve conflicts through dominance rather than cooperation.

Functioning societies with legal systems, security forces, and economic leverage, can mitigated some of the harm these traits cause to protect others. But in a bunker with limited resources, no outside authority, and nowhere to escape? You’d see power struggles within weeks. Violence within months. Murder within a year.

And even if the original billionaire somehow maintains control — through force, manipulation, or sheer luck — what happens in the next generation? The children raised in that environment learn that survival means dominance. They watch their parents use violence and control to maintain authority. They grow up in a system that rewards ruthlessness.

So when the time comes for generational transition, they’d simply replicate the pattern. Except each iteration gets more brutal, because each successive leader learned from watching the previous one get killed or overthrown.

The bunker becomes a selection environment for psychopathy. Not a refuge from collapse, but a machine for destroying the knowledge, skills, and cooperative capacity needed for actual survival.

The Global Bunker

What struck me as I researched billionaire bunkers is that the bunker isn’t an anomaly. It’s the logical endpoint of a system that’s been organising our entire civilisation for decades. Neoliberalism is the bunker model, scaled to planetary size.

Neoliberalism operates on the same core architecture as the bunker: isolation, promoting individualism as virtue — convincing us we’re on our own. Under neoliberalism competition and zero-sum thinking are the organising principles — everyone is against everyone. Consumerism and hoarding sit at the heart of the neoliberalist world order, which sees wealth accumulation as success regardless of social cost. Our world runs on extraction, on taking resources, while externalising costs onto others. It enforces hierarchy, ensuring those with capital dominate those without. It normalises violence — structural, pervasive, enforced through state power and a jungle mentality internationally. In our neoliberalist world short-term thinking, and valuing profits over generational sustainability are privileged. Our current system creates the same selection pressure as the bunker, which essentially rewards psychopathy. The traits that succeed under neoliberalism are lack of empathy, ruthlessness, willingness to exploit, deception (advertising/marketing, public relations, manufactured consent), narcissistic drive, and seeing humans as resources. These aren’t ‘bugs’ in the system. They’re the features that dominate our world. Alternatives also existed, but they are not the dominant force in human history, and certainly not now.

The system requires psychopathic traits to function. A CEO with genuine empathy who internalises costs, pays living wages, and prioritises worker wellbeing over profit would be replaced by shareholders. And shareholders are not only full-time investors. They include anyone with a standard (non-ethical) pension scheme. Neoliberalism doesn’t just fail to support cooperation, real relationships, psychological growth, and community resilience. It actively punishes them.

What Does Work

During the Little Ice Age, the groups that navigated the brutal conditions weren’t those who hoarded resources, but those who maintained functioning cooperation. The Mojave people in what’s now California responded to greater climatic variability in the 16th and 17th centuries by developing decentralised trading networks and creating resilient containers to transport goods over long distances. If there was a food shortfall in one region, they could compensate by trading with another. They didn’t bunker, they networked.

The fundamental error in the billionaire mindset — and in the neoliberal system generally — is the belief that you can separate yourself from interdependence. That wealth, walls or distance (even to Mars) can insulate you from being embedded in living systems: ecological, social, psychological.

The bunker-building wealthy are guaranteeing their own destruction by isolating from the cooperative networks that might actually survive. They’re hoarding resources instead of building resilient communities, mistaking wealth for survivability, and thinking technology can replace ecosystems.

Meanwhile, communities with deep local knowledge, cooperative structures, agricultural skills, embedded relationships, and less dependence on complex supply chains have a better chance. Communities where people can hold crisis without breaking, and where cooperation is practised, not just theorised, where relationships are real and aren’t just transactional are likely to do much better. And we don’t need to wait for the AMOC to collapse to begin this work.

Whether the tipping point comes in 2026, 2095 or never, building this serves us now. It is healthier to live in a world that focuses on everyone thriving and not just on the immediate survival of a privileged minority. Learning to cooperate under stress serves us now as does developing real relationships instead of ‘transactions’. Our individual identity and our need to express and develop it are real, but they don’t have to be isolating or lead to competition or social fragmentation. In healthy communities, differences are valued. They lead to enrichment and contribute to resilience.

These principles aren’t preparation for a hypothetical future collapse. They’re preparation for living as fully functioning human beings regardless of what external systems do.

Whilst billionaires build expensive tombs and calling them lifeboats, we can build actual resilience by developing the psychological and social architecture that allows us to remain present, functional, and cooperative when everything around us might be falling apart.

It’s the only way to be fully human right now, today, in a world that actively punishes and medicates anyone who wants more out of life than just ‘coping’ and ’surviving’. The choice isn’t between optimism and despair. It’s between staying fragmented and hoping for the best or creating a world that enables every human being to thrive.