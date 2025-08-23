(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

In late June, I submitted a petition through the UK Government's official site, calling for the proscription of the Israeli military. The Israeli military has been terrorising the Palestinian people since the Nakba in 1948 and continues to do so today. As the enforcement arm of Israel’s settler-colonial agenda, it works toward the ultimate elimination of all Palestinian presence from all of historic Palestine—‘from the river to the sea’—as the Zionist expression goes.



As expected, my petition was rejected. Below is the response I received on 23rd July [the bold highlight is mine]:



Dear Avigail Abarbanel, Sorry, we can’t accept your petition – “Proscribe the IDF”. It calls for action relating to a particular individual, or organisation that the UK Government or Parliament is not responsible for – except where the organisation’s role or powers are set out in law, and the petition is to amend that law. We can't accept petitions which call for actions with regard to named individuals, organisations or businesses. This includes petitions about the proscription of organisations under the Terrorism Act 2000. You could raise this with the Government department responsible for proscription of organisations under anti-terrorism legislation. You can find contact details for the Home Office here: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/home-office We only reject petitions that don’t meet the petition standards: https://petition.parliament.uk/help#standards If you want to try again, click here to start a petition: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/check Thanks, The Petitions Team House of Commons

The reply offered me the contact details for the Home Office, so two days later I sent the following to the Home Office:



Dear Madam/Sir,



I have tried to create a petition calling for the proscription of the IDF. My request was denied on the grounds that “It calls for action relating to a particular individual, or organisation that the UK Government or Parliament is not responsible for…” To the best of my knowledge, proscribed organisations such as ISIS or Al-Qaeda are also not the responsibility of the UK Government. The precedent clearly exists for proscribing foreign organisations based on their actions and threat assessment, not on whether the UK Government bears responsibility for them. This inconsistency in applying proscription criteria under the Terrorism Act 2000 undermines the integrity of the process. The IDF is executing the genocidal goals of the settler-colonial state of Israel not only in Gaza but all over historic Palestine. For seventy-seven years, since the world approved of the creation of an exclusively Jewish state at the expense of the entire non-Jewish indigenous population of Palestine, Israel has used the IDF to terrorise, marginalise, torment, and ultimately destroy the Palestinian population. Israeli politicians have always been clear about Israel’s aims, and I doubt that the UK Government is not aware of those. Recent International Court of Justice proceedings and UN Special Rapporteur reports have raised serious questions about systematic targeting of civilian infrastructure, actions that may constitute collective punishment under international law, and operations that violate the Geneva Conventions. These are precisely the grounds on which other organisations have been proscribed. It is reasonable to assume that my proposed petition was rejected because of the close ties the UK Government has with the Israeli military and its government. If the petition received enough signatures, it would have to be discussed in Parliament and I am sure that the Government does not want to discuss this topic in full view of the UK public. The rejection of my proposed petition circumvents the democratic process that allows public concerns to be formally debated when sufficient support exists. The UK’s close ties to Israel involve police and military units receiving training by Israel, UK supplying spare parts for fighter jets, financial and political cooperation, and undoubtedly many other projects the public is not privy to. What is visible to the public is that the UK Government provides diplomatic backup and support to a genocidal settler-colonial country, and allows it to interfere in UK politics. It is also clear to the UK public that our Government shows no concern or compassion to a people we know are marked for extermination/elimination. The UK has committed to upholding international law and preventing complicity in potential violations, but its actions are not consistent with those commitments. You must realise that when the tide turns, and Israel is held accountable for its crimes, UK actions will be seen under International Law for what they are: collusion with a perpetrator of a settler-colonial genocide. Israel has no moral or legal leg to stand on. Aiding Israel and covering for its crimes is itself a crime. The Government’s position on Israel is highly unpopular in the UK. It is driving a deeply worrying breakdown in public trust and has alienated traditional Labour voters from their own party. Given the overwhelming public interest in UK policy regarding Israel-Palestine, this topic merits parliamentary consideration regardless of the Government's position. I am deeply dismayed by the immoral and illegal actions of the UK Government. I am also heartbroken at being forced to witness a genocide in action, which currently involves the deliberate starvation of two million people. Knowing that my own Government is complicit is unbearable. Approving my petition to proscribe the IDF—clearly a terrorist organisation by any legal definition—would have gone some way towards demonstrating that the UK Government isn’t biased in favour of Israel. You can still approve it and demonstrate to the public that the UK Government is principled and committed to use its position to prevent suffering, and promote justice and peace in the world. I am writing to you as a former Israeli citizen. I was born, raised and educated there and served in the Israeli military (1982-1984). I am fluent in Hebrew. I write from direct experience of the system I am asking you to stop supporting. The UK’s reputation for principled foreign policy could be salvaged by demonstrating consistent application of proscription criteria, and allowing legitimate public concerns to be formally addressed through proper parliamentary channels. It is time to stop calculating political costs and start doing what is morally right. Sincerely, Avigail

Two days ago, on the 21st of August, I received this letter as an email attachment from the Public Enquiries department at the Home Office. (Despite the fact that the second page only contains the name and credential of the responder, I wanted to share the whole thing as it is—I can’t do anything about the way the document was formatted).

And here is my reply to this letter sent by email to: “Public Enquiries (CD)” Public.Enquiries@homeoffice.gov.uk

Good morning,

Thank you for your response, which is highly unsatisfactory, even disturbing.

Recognising a Palestinian state is a symbolic and pointless act. Israel doesn’t, and never has had any intention of enabling the creation of a Palestinian state, even if territorially and logistically this was at all possible, which it is not.

The talk about a ‘two state solution’ has always been just an Israeli diversionary and stalling tactic while working tirelessly and with the constant help of Western countries to complete its settler-colonial aims. I am from Israel and I can tell you that no one in Israel has ever taken the ‘two state’ solution seriously.

Based on evidence presented by Declassified UK and others, the British government is not only standing by and doing nothing useful to help the Palestinians, it is actively enabling Israel to eliminate them from all of historic Palestine.

For context, please watch the presentation by Profs Ilan Pappé and Avi Shlaim, both from Israel, at the Edinburgh International Book Festival last Wednesday.

The British government is making a mockery of democracy and of the British legal system by shamefully unleashing the police on innocent anti-genocide protesters, including many elderly, even disabled people, instead of declaring the IDF a terrorist organisation that works in the service of a vicious, genocidal settler-colonial project. Israel’s ultimate aim is to remove every last Palestinian from all of historic Palestine and replace them with what Israel defines as Jews.

Britain is directly ensuring that Israel is en-route to complete its settler-colonial aims. It will go down in history as the creator of this settler-colonial project and the country that has enabled its gruesome completion.

I am not interested in political platitudes. What we need is moral and ethical leadership, and we don’t have it from this government. We have technocrats with a colonial mindset hiding behind nonsense language and fictional concepts.

I suspect I speak for the majority in Britain who are not interested in people playing politics when millions are facing extermination.

Why promise to put ‘boots on the ground’ in Ukraine, but not put ‘boots on the ground’ between the Palestinians and those bent on their extermination? Israel will never stop until it eliminates all the Palestinians, including removing the two million Palestinians citizens of Israel. Which side does the British government wants to be on? Or will it choose to turn a blind eye to this genocide just as it did to Apartheid in South Africa?

Your response does not offer me any confidence at all, nor does it enable me to trust in this country to take a leadership role on this issue. Given that Britain was directly responsible for Israeli settler-colonialism in Palestine, it falls on Britain to also lead the way out of it and defend its victims.

Thanks, but not helpful.

Avigail

Highland-Palestine Ness Bridge vigil last Saturday [my image]

