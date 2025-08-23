Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
3d

Avigail you must’ve known in advance the British government juggernaut cannot turn around now. I do admire your courage and leadership on this, if MI5 didn’t already have a file on you it does now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arturo 🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Arturo 🏳️‍🌈
3d

First of all, thank you for your brave attempt to get the UK doing the right thing. [They should do far more, beginning with the Balfour declaration.]

The second answer tells me a lot. Both the 'two-state-solution' and recognizing Palestine as a state are just tools to buy "Israel" time. Time to finish their peculiar 'Endlösung der Judenfrage', perverted to annihilating all non-jewish inhabitants of Occupied Palestina.

This is a shame.

I remember asking my parents the famous "what did you do" question. Now I'm humbled, because I don't know what to do myself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture