I’m planning to record a podcast on depression as part of my ‘Taking the Mystery Out of Therapy’ series. But I’ve decided to write this piece for those who aren’t that interested in watching mental health and therapy podcasts. Most of my readers know I don’t see psychology and politics as separate topics. Everything we do politically—the way we distribute resources and design our societies—is determined by our psychology, as are our belief systems and perceptions about the world, ourselves, and our relationship with other people. Political and economic analyses are valid and important, but our psychology underlies everything in human affairs, and therefore cannot be ignored. This article isn’t just for people who might be suffering from depression, or who want to learn about it; it’s relevant to everyone because of the world we live in and the impact our relationship with depression has on all of us.

In the late 1960s, Martin Seligman and Steven Maier conducted ‘learned helplessness’ experiments at the University of Pennsylvania. The experiments involved electric shocks administered in ways that were very distressing to the animals used in the study.

The researchers divided dogs into three groups. Group 1 dogs were simply placed in harnesses without shocks. Group 2 dogs received electric shocks but could end them by pressing a lever or panel with their noses. Group 3 dogs received identical shocks but had no control—their lever didn't work, and the shocks would only stop when their ‘yoked’ partner in Group 2 ended theirs.

When later placed in a chamber where they could easily escape shocks by jumping over a low barrier, the dogs from Group 3 (who had experienced inescapable shocks) simply lay down passively and whined, making no attempt to escape even though escape was readily available. Dogs from Groups 1 and 2 quickly learned to jump the barrier and escape.

The researchers concluded that when exposed to repeated shocks they could not control, the animals learned that nothing they did had any effect on their environment, leading them to stop trying to escape even when escape became possible. Seligman concluded that the conditioned dogs had learned that trying to escape the shocks was futile, and thus would not try to escape even in new environments where escape was actually possible.

Scientific fraud

Psychopaths crave power and domination over others—it’s their ‘supply’. They induce depression in their victims by inflicting psychological and/or physical discomfort and pain, and rendering their victims powerless to affect their situation. Both of these components are fundamental to the experience of depression, and they were both present in these experiments. Seligman and Maier’s willingness to inflict suffering on helpless, sentient, intelligent mammals allegedly to learn about human psychology, suggests they might have acted to satisfy some sadistic urges in themselves. Who else would torture animals for any reason at all, unless they are psychopaths?

This does appear consistent with the scientific fraud these researchers have also committed, which continues to haunt us to this day. Seligman suggested that ‘learned helplessness’ was a lab model of clinical depression, producing eight of the nine symptoms listed in the DSM for major depressive disorder. The theory is that people experiencing depression have learned to feel helpless, believing that whatever they do will be futile and that they have no control over their environments. The research led to the development of cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) approaches that challenge and presume to modify maladaptive beliefs about control and agency.

The learned helplessness experiments actually demonstrated that depression-like symptoms emerged from external circumstances—specifically, situations where the animals had no control over adverse events. The irony is obvious: while the experiments clearly showed that helplessness resulted from uncontrollable external circumstances, behaviourist bias led to therapeutic applications that focus on changing internal thoughts and behaviour rather than addressing the external factors that create helplessness in the first place. Tellingly, the only ‘cure’ found for the depressed dogs was physically moving their legs to show them they could escape, which had to be done at least twice before they would start jumping the barrier on their own.

I don’t know how the trauma and depression induced through these hideous experiments affected those poor dogs in the long term. As anyone who has adopted a distressed rescue animal will tell you, even when animals are freed from previous torture, some degree of trauma remains, sometimes permanently. We don’t know if physically moving the depressed dogs’ legs was a permanent ‘fix’. But either way, external action—not a change in internal beliefs—was necessary to change the dogs’ behaviour.

Fraudulent psychology in the service of psychopathic politics

The vast majority of people’s brains function exactly as nature intended. Feelings are information crucial to our survival and development—an accurate reflection of, or reaction to, lived experience. Rarely does anyone’s limbic brain malfunction or produce feelings that make no sense.

The research clearly demonstrated how externally-inflicted powerlessness creates internal distress. But bizarrely, it led to developing treatments focused on changing internal cognitions rather than addressing the external circumstances or power dynamics that cause people’s distress.

This gross misinterpretation of experimental results suggests an underlying reluctance to contribute to social change. According to CBT proponents, suffering individuals should be taught to think differently, so they can remain in situations that cause them suffering, but not feel bad about it.

Think about a woman in Gaza now living in a tent after having lost everyone she loved, including her children, who struggles to find food. She has lost the work she used to do, her sense of identity, what gave her life meaning, and every aspect of what she used to think of as her normal reality. She lives in a state of horrendous uncertainty, not knowing if there is an end in sight to her suffering, or if she will survive it. Israel still controls everything about her life, and Netanyahu has just declared—what we always knew was coming—that Israel is about to complete its control over all of Gaza. Those who can do something to stop the nightmare are continuing to choose collusion with Israel.



This woman feels depressed, scared, hopeless, powerless, and is in great physical and psychological distress. Suppose now that a CBT therapist comes to talk to her. They would tell her that she has developed distorted or faulty thinking, and that it is her faulty thinking that is causing her suffering. All she needs to do is learn to change her thinking, and she will feel much better.



CBT suggests that being psychologically healthy means not feeling normal feelings in response to life experiences—past, present, or both. If we ignore external circumstances and blame people’s distress on their ‘faulty cognitions’, we don’t have to make any changes to the circumstances that harm them. This is a perversion of the scientific method in service of systems that harm people.

Imagine that you put your hand inside a bonfire. As expected, you immediately feel a burning sensation and severe pain. But instead of putting out the fire or pulling your hand out of it, I inject an anaesthetic into your hand so you don’t feel the pain. Whilst you feel no pain, your hand burns to a crisp. This is what symptom-focused ‘therapy’ for depression—and other mental health challenges—does. Modern psychology colludes with political and economic systems that harm people. As psychologist Andrew Samuels observed:

Along with the expected problems – relationship difficulties, early traumas, feelings of emptiness—we see ecological and other crises presented as sources of symptoms and cause of unhappiness in individuals. From a psychological point of view, the world is making people unwell; it follows , that, for people to feel better, the world’s situation needs to change. But perhaps this is too passive: perhaps for people to feel better, they have to recongize [sic] that the human psyche is a political psyche and hence consider doing something about the state the world is in. — Andrew Samuels (2001). Politics on the Couch, p.21. [my bold emphasis]

It isn’t the patient who is the problem; it’s the philosophy of psychology and therapy that is completely bonkers. How could Seligman and Maier, and many who continue to follow them, claim that helplessness and depression are an internal pathology when they inflicted physical and psychological suffering on those poor animals? The only valuable lessons to learn from their experiment are that there was nothing wrong with the dogs. Their emotional state and behaviour simply reflected their environment and circumstances. We also learn that we can induce depression in mammals by deliberately inflicting suffering on them, and taking away their power or agency to change their situation for the better.



Helped by its army of psychologists and psychiatrists, Israel has been applying this deliberately and systematically to the Palestinians for decades. It does this through suppressing non-violent resistance, murdering leaders, arresting and keeping people—including primary-school age children—in adult prisons indefinitely without charging them with any crime (it’s called ‘administrative detention’), using torture, arming and enabling settler violence, arbitrary demolition of homes and public facilities, and the creation of ever more devilish laws and rules that violate Palestinian human rights and limit their freedom. Whilst Israel does all of this and more, it also actively disturbs and aggressively suppresses international expressions of support for the Palestinian people. Psychopathic systems by definition lead to depression. Inducing depression in people and in those who try to support them leads to people who are much less likely to mount effective resistance.



From time to time, all human beings find themselves in genuinely bad situations that cause suffering, physical or psychological, often both. Sometimes we also feel powerless to change our circumstances. Anyone who carries developmental trauma has had the experiences of suffering and powerlessness wired into their brain. Anyone powerless against abuse by authorities or corporations experiences the same dynamic. Children are by definition powerless to avoid abuse and neglect. This is why we must protect vulnerable people and help them gain power. This is what trade unions, rape crisis, or domestic abuse services, and other organisations that lend power to victims who suffer because of imbalance of power are there to do. We ought to have a similar system in place to protect the Palestinians from Israeli settler-colonialism—an annihilating system that is by definition psychopathic and abusive. Instead, those who can intervene and lend power to the Palestinians, support and enable the perpetrator.

When you watch what Israel is doing in Gaza, when you empathise with the suffering of the Palestinians, and watch those with the power to stop it do nothing or actively collude, you experience both suffering and helplessness. If you feel bouts of depression as a result, it’s not because you are ill or ‘malfunctioning’. It’s because your brain is accurately reflecting reality, including your powerless position within it.



The way to address depression—I’m not using the word ‘cure’ because depression isn’t an illness—is to try to find where you do have some power and use it, even in small ways. But the first thing you need to do is validate how you feel—it means breathing, and telling yourself that what you’re feeling is OK. Then explore what in your life is making you suffer and feel powerless to change your situation. If you really listen to yourself you might have to make significant changes in your life, which may not necessarily be easy or straightforward. But if you don’t change what is causing your suffering and powerlessness the alternative is to live with bouts of depression. Medication does not solve real life problems.

If your depression is caused by the state of the world, the domination of psychopaths and psychopathic systems, and the suffering and powerlessness they inflict, please consider how you can act to change the world. Sometimes the most effective way to contribute to positive change is to lead by example.

If you experience periodical or cyclical depression because of childhood trauma, you need to engage in recovery. Recovery from trauma is possible, but you need the right framework, and a therapist who understands the process and can stand by you for as long as necessary.



The learned helplessness experiments revealed a profound truth: that suffering imposed from the outside creates distress on the inside. Yet Western psychology has spent decades promoting the opposite lie—that distress is an individual pathology that comes from faulty thinking rather than harmful circumstances. This isn’t just bad science; it’s a political tool that protects oppressive systems by teaching their victims to blame themselves. When we understand depression as an accurate response to depressing realities—whether personal trauma, workplace exploitation, or witnessing genocide—we stop pathologising normal human reactions to abnormal situations. The real pathology lies not in those who feel depressed by a depressing world, but in a psychological establishment that serves power by silencing the very emotions that could motivate us to change it. If helplessness can be learned, so can the determination to change the circumstances that cause our suffering.

