Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2d

Avigail, I'm curious. What do you think of BRICS? Do you know about it, and does it give you any hope?

I agree that within our nations we have to reject the psychopathic mindset, and be empathetic and co-operative, and maybe set up our own systems that bypass theirs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
Baz's avatar
Baz
2d

As a therapist you’re seeing more people with mental/ emotional issues than the rest of us. Over time does this not influence how you see things generally.

Maybe our species isn’t in as bad a shape as you think it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture