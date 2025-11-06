Below is a full text of the (long) letter I received yesterday from the Scottish Government responding to my appeal to them to reconsider their position on Israel’s settler-colonialism, and my request that they use what influence they have in Westminster to push for the same. It took a long time for this reply to arrive, and as expected it’s pathetic. I do wonder why we, the people, keep paying for these people’s salaries and generous pension funds.

The writer says: “I hope … that it re-assures you that the Scottish Government continues to advocate for peace, justice and human rights, and that we are doing everything within our own power to support a rapid resolution.”

No, Melissa Waugh—from the IPAM: International Relations Unit, Scottish Government—your letter does not do anything to reassure me of anything. It only shows me that you either pretend not to know what the whole situation in Palestine is all about, or that you’re truly ignorant. I’m not sure which one’s worse.

I understand that the British Government refuses to name Israeli settler-colonialism because naming it will have to be followed by actions the Government isn’t prepared to take. But what is the Scottish Government’s excuse for spouting fictitious concepts on Palestine and refusing to do anything meaningful? Scotland is still under Westminster rule and has none of the responsibilities the UK Government has. Scotland is actually free to do the right thing, without any repercussions affecting Scotland.

Can readers spot what is wrong with the letter? Can you spot the specific errors, omissions, inaccuracies, euphemism in the Scottish Government letter? Can you spot the political chicanery? I can’t offer you a reward if you do, but your comments will be most valuable and educational for newcomers into the pro-Palestinian/anti-colonialist advocacy and activism domain. They will also help me craft an appropriate response to this letter. Even if no one reads it, I intend to send a reply accompanied with an appropriate textbook on the history of settler-colonialism is Palestine.

(And when the hell did Government employees stop signing their letters? And how about a bit of proofreading and editing? Are there no letter-writing standards and etiquette left in our tax-funded government institutions, and if not, why?)

DIRECTORATE FOR CULTURE AND EXTERNAL AFFAIRS DIVISION

DCEA : INTERNATIONAL, POPULATION AND MIGRATION

Avigail

<my email address>

Our Reference: 202500490636

5 November 2025

Dear Avigail ,

Thank you for your correspondence regarding events in the Middle East. I work in the Directorate of External Affairs and Culture and have been asked to respond on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Due to the volume of correspondence, we have received on this issue, and the continually evolving nature of the crisis, please accept my apologies if this response does not address all aspects of the concerns you raised. I hope, however, that it re-assures you that the Scottish Government continues to advocate for peace, justice and human rights, and that we are doing everything within our own power to support a rapid resolution.

The need for an immediate lasting ceasefire

As you may already be aware, the powers of the Scottish Government are defined in law (in the Scotland Act 1998) and certain matters, including foreign affairs, are reserved to the UK Government. International policy on issues such as the situation in Israel and Palestine is therefore the responsibility of the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Scottish Government ministers have from the very beginning of the conflict called for a ceasefire and the unfettered access of humanitarian aid. We have condemned the brutal actions of Hamas and called for all hostages to be released immediately and unconditionally. We have called upon the UK Government to end all licenced arms exports to Israel, and for accountability for any war crimes of breaches of international humanitarian law.

As the First Minister said in his statement to Parliament on 3 September, the situation in Gaza is a man-made humanitarian catastrophe. Tens of thousands of people in Gaza have been killed and many more have been maimed. Most of the strip lies in ruins, and famine now grips the population even while huge quantities of essential supplies lie waiting at the borders. You might find it of interest to read that statement here: Situation in Gaza: First Minister’s statement - 3 September 2025 - gov.scot.

The Scottish Government welcomed news of a positive response to proposals to secure a lasting peace for the Middle East, that has seen hostages reunited with their families, prisoners released, and an end to the brutality. Scottish Ministers have repeatedly called on all sides to abide by the terms of the agreement, and for an immediate influx of humanitarian aid.

The First Minister has expressed concern at reports of ceasefire violations and called on the Israeli Government to show maximum restraint, end the bombing, and return to negotiations. Hamas must return the remains of all hostages so their families can finally grieve.

Upholding International Law

The Scottish Government has unequivocally condemned the abhorrent terrorist actions of Hamas.

Ministers repeatedly called for the hostages taken by Hamas to be released and for Hamas missile attacks to cease.

The Scottish Government has been equally clear that the civilian population of Gaza cannot, and must not, be held responsible for crimes committed by a terrorist organisation.

Israel’s military action has gone far beyond any legitimate response. For those who cannot leave, supplies – including food, fuel, water and medical supplies – must be allowed into Gaza and distributed by established humanitarian actors and led by UN agencies. The most effective way of doing so is by truck, and we call on Israel to open all land border crossings to facilitate this.

A significant ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in January 2024 set out that Israel must prevent any acts that could be considered genocidal and take measures to ensure humanitarian access to Gaza. It also, rightly, called for the immediate release of all hostages taken by Hamas. Scottish Government Ministers have called on the UK Government to ensure that those responsible for any breaches of international law, including humanitarian and human rights law, are held to account.

The First Minister made clear on 2 August, that he shares the concerns of other governments and international leaders that the actions of Israel in Gaza constitute a genocide. He reiterated these concerns on 3 September when he further urged the UK Government to support the international rule of law, join South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice and commit to implementing the ICC arrest warrants. On 16 September, an independent UN inquiry concluded that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Arms Exports

The Scottish Government does not believe that there is a case to send more weapons to Israel. UN Security Council has called for a ceasefire. Ministers have made clear that by continuing to arm Israel, the UK is in danger of being complicit in killing innocent civilians.

The licencing of exports of military technology, including for Scottish-based companies, is a reserved matter over which the Scottish Government has no control. We have repeatedly called on the UK Government to place an immediate ban on licenced arms exports from the United Kingdom to Israel and will continue to do so.

The UK Government’s decision, announced on 2 September 2024, to suspend 30 export licences to Israel for arms used in military operations in Gaza, was welcome, but we have been clear that it should go much further.

In his statement to Parliament on the situation in Gaza, on 3 September 2025, the First Minister reiterated this call to the UK Government. The First Minister also announced that new awards of public money will be paused to defence companies whose products or services are provided to countries where there is plausible evidence of genocide being committed by that country, including Israel.

Trade with Israel

Following the First Minister’s statement to Parliament on 3 September 2025, the Scottish Government has instructed our enterprise agencies, where possible, not to provide proactive trade facilitation between Scotland and Israel.

The regulation of international trade is reserved to the UK Government; therefore, the First Minister also called for the UK to withdraw from the existing Trade and Partnership Agreement between the UK and Israel in view of Israel’s behaviour. Additionally, he called on the UK Government to prohibit the import of goods produced in illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Scotland’s humanitarian response

As you may be aware, the Scottish Government has been contributing to humanitarian crises globally for many years. In 2017, we established the Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF) which provides a £1 million per annum budget to respond to humanitarian emergencies.

This annual funding for humanitarian responses, and the £11.5m per annum also allocated for the Scottish Government’s separate international development work in our partner countries (Malawi, Rwanda, Zambia and Pakistan), is funded from within our own budget. It is therefore additional to the contribution that Scotland already makes through its taxpayers to the UK Government’s international development work delivered through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and other UK Government Departments.

Funds from the HEF are allocated to crises that meet a range of criteria, based on recommendations from the HEF Panel. The panel is made up of representatives from humanitarian aid organisations based in Scotland. The HEF Panel meets regularly to assess global crises and advise on how our funding would have the greatest impact. More information can be found here: Humanitarian response - International development - gov.scot.

Since the outset of the current conflict, the Scottish Government has committed now £2.3m for Gaza and the wider Middle East. This includes £750k for UNRWA, £550k to the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal, Mercy Corps and SCIAF (£250k total in November 2024, and £300k total announced 22 April 2025), and a £600K contribution to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)-led pooled funds for Gaza. This funding will provide life-saving health services, food and nutrition assistance, emergency shelter, water and sanitation, protection services, education support and cash for families, ensuring aid reaches those most at risk.

Scottish Ministers, special advisers and the Permanent Secretary are covered by the terms of the Lobbying (Scotland) Act 2016. See The Scottish Government is also providing £400,000 to Kids Operating Room to establish the Gaza HOPES Field Readiness Hub which will support a rapidly deployable hospital in Gaza for provision of essential surgical, maternity and paediatric services, and facilitate the future recovery of the decimated healthcare sector through ongoing training of medical staff.

Following a request from UNICEF, the First Minister committed that Scotland would provide health treatment for 20 children from Gaza. The first patients and their families arrived in September, and we hope to welcome more in the coming months.

Community cohesion

Concerned with the impact of the conflict here in Scotland, Ministers continue to engage with our Jewish and Muslim communities, to affirm that the Scottish Government stands in solidarity with them.

The Scottish Government is clear that events in the Middle East can never justify expressions of racial or religious hatred of any kind, including antisemitism and Islamophobia, nor will we accept behaviour which makes our communities feel insecure or threatened in their daily lives. We encourage anyone

who has experienced or witnessed a hate crime to report it to Police Scotland by dialling 101 in non-emergencies, or 999 in emergencies. Alternatively, reports can be made online by completing Police Scotland’s online reporting form.

More broadly the Scottish Government is dedicated to safeguarding Scotland against those who spread hatred and prejudice while building resilient communities within which divisive narratives will not resonate. The Scottish Government will continue to maintain dialogue with and between faith and belief communities throughout the country to help tackle hatred and promote inclusion.

Protests at Colleges and Universities

There is no place for any form of hatred or prejudice, including antisemitism and Islamophobia in further and higher education. Jewish and Muslim students should be able to express their faith and identity openly and without fear.

Whilst Universities are responsible for the management of their own affairs, including the safety and wellbeing of their staff and students, we also expect universities to have in place measures to safeguard students and staff and continue to build interfaith relations on campus. The right to peaceful public assembly and freedom of expression are important rights that the Scottish Government is committed to uphold, it is at the heart of all healthy democracies and allows us to protest, celebrate culture and hold memorials and it is right that our communities should be able to participate in such activity.

Such activity, however, should never be used to justify any form of hateful, violent, intimidating or otherwise criminal behaviour and, where criminality or hate crime occurs, we fully support Police Scotland to take appropriate and proportionate action in response to such behaviour. I fully expect, in the exercise of freedom of speech, a courteous and respectful approach to public discourse from students and activists. There is no place for antisemitic or Islamophobic statements, behaviour or offensive or threatening material and imagery, in this discourse either in person or online.

We would strongly encourage anyone who has experienced antisemitism or anti-Muslim hate to report it to their institutions, organisations such as the Community Security Trust (CST), Tell Mama and Police Scotland.

The Scottish Government will continue to work with organisations that represent Jewish and Muslim people, and our partners in the public and tertiary education sector to tackle racism in all its forms. First Minister has met with representatives from the Jewish student community and has raised t [sic] concerns of antisemitism on campus with Universities Scotland. Officials continue to engage with universities, Police Scotland and student representative bodies on matters of faith and belief.

Peace and a two state solution, and the recognition of the State of Palestine

The Scottish Government repeatedly called for the UK Government to recognise the State of Palestine to break the political impasse that has condemned Israelis and the Palestinians to successive cycles of violence. The First Minister therefore welcomed the UK Government’s recent decision to recognise the State of Palestine. He was, however, clear that recognition of a Palestinian state should be irreversible.

It should not have been conditional and must be backed by sanctions against Israel if the violence continues.

Recognition is only the first step and should offer hope to Palestinians that a just and durable political solution is possible and would allow Israel and Gaza to move towards long term peace and stability which is in the interests of all parties. The First Minister and the Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture made this position clear on 3 September in the Scottish Parliament.

While it may seem a distant prospect, the Scottish Government continues to support the UK and EU positions of a two-state solution that respects the human rights of everyone in the region to ensure that a secure Israel can live peacefully alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state. Only through such an outcome can the cycle of violence that is killing and injuring so many innocent civilians be ended.

Yours sincerely

Melissa Waugh

IPAM : INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS UNIT

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼