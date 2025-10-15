Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
3d

The uk government has no priority other than the War On Russia, and specifically, getting Americans to do their fighting for them. Again.

The british will do nothing that might piss the Americans off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
3d

Demand Aston Villa’s match against Maccabi Tel Aviv is cancelled

On 6 November, Aston Villa FC is scheduled to host Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UEFA Europa League. Allowing Israeli football teams to compete in international competitions sanitises its horrific violence and allows Israel to cynically present itself as a normal country, obscuring the truth that it is carrying out a genocide, and imposing a regime of settler-colonialism, military occupation and apartheid against Palestinians.

https://palestinecampaign.eaction.org.uk/astonvillamatch

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture