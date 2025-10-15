Kamal Al Adwan Hospital before it was bombed, Dr Abu Safiya welcoming a UNICEF delegation in 2024 and what the place looked like after it was bombed.

On 25th September, I published the article ‘Save Dr Hussam Abu Safiya: They Killed His Son, Then Took Him’. Following publication, I initiated a petition on the UK Government’s petitions site asking the Government to take action to secure the release of Dr Abu Safiya, who is incarcerated by Israel without charge. Dr Abu Safiya is subjected to abuse, as are all Palestinians held in Israel’s prisons. He is denied any due process, any prospect of trial, any legal recourse whatsoever. He is simply held so he can be hidden from the public eye. Israel is terrified of any Palestinian who might humanise Palestinians and contradict Israel’s carefully constructed demonisation and dehumanisation of its victims. Dr Abu Safiya has committed no crime. He has done nothing wrong. Abu Safiya fought with everything he had for the lives of his colleagues and patients at the hospital. He demonstrated courage and integrity. Israel despises him for it.

This is the last video of Dr Abu Safiya before Israel made him disappear, and below is a recent report by Democracy Now about Abu Safiya’s detention and his current situation.



Israel is a cruel and sadistic state. Why Israel is not yet a pariah just for the heinous crime of bombing hospitals on top of patients and staff is beyond me. But of course, Israel’s list of crimes against humanity is long and reaches back almost eighty years. It is friends like the UK that keep Israel from paying for its crimes and enable it to continue with impunity its illegal settler-colonial project and everything it does in its name .

The advantage of using the UK Government’s petition site is that if an approved petition reaches 100,000 signatures, the UK Government must debate it in Parliament. This is the closest mechanism to direct democracy available to UK citizens. However, the Government has the final say on whether a petition will be approved, meaning that if it doesn’t want something discussed in Parliament, it can simply reject petitions it dislikes.

Below is the response I received from the petition site. The UK Government is using a flimsy and, frankly, pathetic excuse to reject the petition. We know the UK Government is loyal to Israel. It enables Israel’s genocide and does everything in its power to thwart support for the Palestinian people, including obstructing people’s right to protest. It will not work. The only thing Starmer and his ministers are achieving is widespread disgust and mistrust in the Government. This Labour government is not fit for purpose and offers nothing other than a continuation of the UK’s appalling colonial track record, including support for South African Apartheid, the invasion of Iraq under false pretences, and the ongoing, reckless, and immoral complicity in enabling Israel’s genocide in Palestine.

The UK Government is using the bizarre excuse that the petition concerns someone for whom the Government or Parliament are not responsible. They used the same excuse when they rejected my petition to proscribe the IDF. When I wrote to them pointing out that they are also not responsible for Al-Qaeda, which they have proscribed, they did not respond. It feels as though we live in a very dark age and are led by extremely dangerous people.

I will start a petition on another site, but the government has no obligation to act on private petitions, no matter how many signatures they obtain. If anyone can recommend a good petition site, please mention it in the comments. I am furious. Something must be done to get Dr Abu Safiya released, and ultimately to stop Israel and bring it to justice. We cannot allow our government to use bureaucratic cowardice as cover for complicity in war crimes.

Email reply from the UK Government Petitions Site

From: no-reply@petition.parliament.uk

Subject: We rejected your petition “Demand the release of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya”

Dear Avigail Abarbanel,

Sorry, we can’t accept your petition – “Demand the release of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya”.

It calls for action relating to a particular individual, or organisation that the UK Government or Parliament is not responsible for – except where the organisation’s role or powers are set out in law, and the petition is to amend that law.

We cannot accept petitions that call for an action relating to a particular individual.

We only reject petitions that don’t meet the petition standards:

https://petition.parliament.uk/help#standards

If you want to try again, click here to start a petition:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/check

Thanks,



The Petitions Team

House of Commons

