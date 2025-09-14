(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

The Vikings were master ship-builders and navigators, as well as town planners. (My photo from the Birka museum, 4th Sept. 2025)

This essay sits somewhere between lament and commentary on facets of our society that I see reflected in our collective mirror. It weaves together elements that may seem unrelated, yet a clear thread runs through them all. Nothing I say here is particularly new — it has all been said many times before by different voices at different moments. But some things are worth repeating. Partly to ensure certain topics don’t disappear into the fog of collective amnesia, and partly for the chance, however slim, that repetition might actually catalyse change.

I’ve just returned from an eight-day visit to Sweden, hoping to learn something about Viking culture. Having never studied the Vikings formally, I’ve always harboured curiosity about them. I visited the World Heritage site of Birka on the island of Björkö, the World Heritage city of Visby on the island of Gotland, and Stockholm. The museums in Birka and Visby are excellent, but it was the Viking World exhibition at the Historiska Museet in Stockholm that left a particularly strong impression.

Viking history is significant to our understanding of humanity. It offers an opportunity to reflect upon our own time in history. Have we changed at all, and if so, how much and in what ways?

From the lecture in Birka I learnt that despite having a perfectly serviceable written language and the skill to produce writing materials, the Vikings left no written records. Unlike the ancient Greeks or Romans, the Vikings seem to have had no scholars who devoted their time to recording history or reflecting upon their society’s philosophy and belief systems. This suggests a people who valued survivalist pragmatism, and who might have looked down upon any pursuit that wasn’t considered practical or focused on day-to-day survival. Oral storytelling served to instruct people in society’s mores and principles, but there is nothing to suggest that the Vikings critically reflected on their belief system and values. If there were individuals who questioned their society, they left us no record of their thoughts. Yet even without written history, a society reveals much about its value system through how it treats people and how it distributes resources.

At the heart of Viking society lay legalised inequality. One of the first exhibits at the Historiska’s Viking World exhibition invites you to lift three leather pouches of different weights, signifying the worth of three classes of people. Each pouch contains the weight in silver or gold you would have to pay as a fine for killing or injuring someone. The exhibit, ‘Inequality before the law’ explains:

… There was no equality before the law. The value of a person’s life was based on who the person was. The value could be translated into a fine, a so-called mansbot – penance or literally “man price.” It cost less to kill or assault a person of low rank than a person of high standing. And the further from house and home the crime was committed, the smaller the fine. The largest fine was applied if the crime took place indoors. The Gotlandic law, Gutalagen, sets out the size of the man price for murder and manslaughter as follows: Free Gotlandic men and women: 24 marks in silver, about 4.8 kilograms.

Free, non-Gotlandic men and women: 10 marks in silver, about 2 kilograms.

Unfree thrall (man or woman): 1 1/8 marks in silver, about 0.225 kilograms.

My photo of the electronic display to the right of the exhibit with the three weighted pouches. (10th Sept. 2025)

Status in Viking society depended heavily on how much wealth a person possessed, and it’s hardly surprising that wealth was coveted and hoarded. Many keys were found in archaeological digs that had been used to lock up hoards of precious, expensive objects. You don’t need to lock things up if there is no theft, and theft doesn’t need to exist unless there is inequality that causes suffering.

My photo of the key exhibit also showing what a locked chest, and other containers looked like. (10th Sept. 2025)

A rich man who killed or injured a poor man—perhaps a slave or a household servant—would pay a very small fine he could easily afford. But a poor person who killed or harmed someone rich or of high status would never be able to afford the fine.

This Viking law is an artefact of a society ruled and governed by the rich for the rich. It not only protects the wealthy and secures their position, but also shows how little value the life or welfare of the poor carried. In a wider sense, it exposes a society that sees people as ‘human havings’ rather than human beings. The Vikings were very capable and mastered many crafts, including delicate and complex jewellery-making, glassworks, metallurgy, boat building, navigation, agriculture, town planning, and more. But their entire genius was dedicated to the survival, safety and comfort of the more entitled in their society.

An example of the incredible skill and creativity of Viking craft with precious metals and jewellery-making, from the Historiska Museet Viking World exhibition (My photo, 10th Sept. 2024)

Our current existence didn’t spring from nowhere. Like all societies before us, we emerged from a complex historical context that has shaped our present reality. Whilst we have clearly made progress — as a woman I’m grateful to be alive now — there are painful and harmful themes and patterns in our history that we still haven’t overcome. For example, we have solved so many of the technical problems of life whilst still refusing to work out how to share resources and opportunities fairly.

We need to overcome or outgrow our collective patterns for the same reason that individuals need to rewire patterns from their past: to be free to choose who we want to be rather than act like mindless drones at the mercy of patterns we don’t understand and cannot control. Human society doesn’t have a collective physical brain, but recurring sociological patterns and themes that we play out determine how we organise our societies and how we behave as groups.

In his book The Life of Reason: Five Volumes in One, the philosopher George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” (p.227) But how does learning about, or remembering, our past help us break or change patterns? Well, it doesn’t necessarily.

All Jewish Israelis learn the history of Zionism throughout their education, during their military service, and as members of society. That history (or as Ilan Pappé calls it, ‘mythology’) is specifically crafted to ensure that Israeli Jews and their society repeat patterns, not break them. If we want to break or change patterns, we need to learn our history both accurately and critically. Whilst this may sound obvious, it really isn’t. The extent to which we are capable of critiquing anything we learn — assuming we are capable of thinking critically — depends on our value system. The real key to changing patterns doesn’t lie in memory alone, but in our values and principles.

For example, consider the ‘new historian’ Benny Morris. Whilst he meticulously documented the history of the Nakba, he has also been an apologist for it. His value system is tribalist, not universal. He doesn’t see himself as a member of the human species, but as a member of a specific group. All he cares about is the survival of his group and he places its survival ahead of everyone else’s. This isn’t altruism but naked self-interest — by championing his group’s supremacy, he secures his own position and safety. Morris doesn’t deny that the Nakba and Zionist settler-colonialism have been devastating to the Palestinian people, but he thinks everything Israel has ever done to the Palestinians is perfectly justified. With his primitive, fear-based, tribalist, survivalist value system, Morris would be right at home in Viking society.

It doesn’t matter what the actual story is; it’s how we look at it that determines the lessons we learn and how we act in response to them. If we learn that our history is full of bloodshed, inequality and injustice, and we also believe there is nothing wrong with this, we will see no reason to change what we do. Anyone hoping that teaching Israeli Jews their history properly, or showing them images of Gaza or of how their soldiers behave might change their minds and cause them to stop their deadly settle-colonialism, must accept that they won’t. Israeli Jews have the same value system as their historian Benny Morris and the Vikings. They do not believe that all human beings are equally valuable. This is why Ilan Pappé and others, myself included, keep warning the world that Israel will not change from within and will not reform on its own. It must be stopped.

Significant segments of our own society are filled with xenophobia and corrosive hatred of migrants. Fearful of losing ground to Farage and his white supremacist mob, many politicians are adopting Reform’s language, calling asylum seekers ‘illegal immigrants’. (I do wonder where all the ‘fact-checkers’ are to correct this inflammatory and false language. An ‘asylum seeker’ is not an ‘illegal immigrant’. Only someone who overstayed their visa is in a country illegally). A human being fleeing horrible conditions in some other part of the world, seeking asylum, safety, human kindness somewhere else is not breaking any law.

What the state of affairs in our society and in the world shows us is that we have not advanced very far at all from the Vikings, or those before them. Technology does not make us progressive, just as the Vikings’ amazing craftsmanship, creativity and inventiveness did not mean they were in any way progressive. Our current level of technology, far beyond anything the Vikings possessed, simply makes us more able to kill and oppress more people quicker and more efficiently.

How is it at all possible that a major international arms trading expo is allowed to take place in London in our time? Why are fifty-one Israel manufacturers allowed to display their murderous technology when Israel is well on its way to exterminating millions of people? What is wrong with us that most of the world’s wealth is invested in industrial-scale murder instead of in everyone’s welfare? Why is wholesale murder profitable and legitimate? I was going to use the word ‘war’—as in ‘why is war profitable?’— but stopped myself because the word ‘war’ is merely a euphemism for ‘wholesale murder’. Our very language tries to hide from us the truth of what we are doing—or rather what we are allowing to be done in our name using our bank accounts and pensions and our tax money.

Leaving fear behind was a big part of my recovery from childhood and Zionist trauma. But I do feel as though I’m living through the end of an era, where the biggest casualty may well be the progress we have painstakingly made in trying to create more social, economic and political equality and a culture where all human beings are valued. Our current political leaders are moving us backwards, and by backwards I mean towards a reality where the progress humanity has made is being reversed.

As a solo traveller in Sweden, I was acutely aware that my fate and wellbeing depended on my identity documents and on having money. The basic and nonsensical equation ‘more money equals better conditions or treatment’ has persisted for millennia and is especially evident when you travel. Are we really that different from Viking society?

It strikes me as bizarre that we are so fixated on identity, on belonging to one particular group that recognises us. But this fixation reveals our failure to make the entire human world safe for everyone. Why doesn’t all of humanity cherish all of humanity? Why should it matter which country calls me a citizen or how much money I have? I am the same person, with my strengths and weaknesses, my faults and positive traits, regardless of my passport or how much money is at my disposal.

It’s this inexplicable and disturbing attitude to human beings, to ourselves, that enables the genocide in Palestine, and that stops our leaders from doing the obvious to stop it. The Viking era never ended. We are still living in a dark age, and this is how we will be remembered by future humans looking back on our era.