Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
5d

H.M. Government see this as a golden opportunity to gut what remains of freedom of speech, the press and association.

I am not now, nor have I ever been a 9/11 Truther, but the neocons saw 9/11 as a blessing. Before 9/11, Joe Biden proposed something much like what later became the so-called "Patriot Act". His bill sank like a stone.

Come 9/12, Americans could not surrender their liberties quickly enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5d

Western governments are becoming increasingly belligerent, Avigail, but I have to say that Britain surprised me. The USA not so much. Canada's on that slippery slope too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture