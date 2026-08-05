Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angela Manno's avatar
Angela Manno
17h

The photograph says it all (the burning of ancient olive trees): Such ill will and unmitigated hatred. The victims become the perpetrators.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
17h

Avigail exposes the rank hypocrisy within sporting and other cultural institutions when it comes to Israel. I guess it just reflects how successful Israel is at buying and selling individuals in leadership positions to do their bidding and / or turn a blind eye to its crimes. Future historians will struggle to understand how so many were complicit in these war crimes. A failed species at work 🤐

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Avigail Abarbanel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture