As the not-so-funny joke goes, ‘no matter who you vote for, a politician always gets in’. This cynical observation springs from lived experience of watching the political class in action. Politicians are indeed their own distinct life form—a separate ‘species’ with particular interests, behaviours, and survival instincts that exist regardless of party affiliation or individual personality. Operating within political systems creates specific characteristics that serve the system rather than the public, transforming even well-intentioned newcomers into recognisable specimens of the breed.

Whether someone enters politics as an idealist or a pragmatist, the system moulds them into something immediately recognisable as ‘a politician’. The problem isn’t simply that we keep electing bad people—though we often do—but that the role itself corrupts or transforms anyone who occupies it, regardless of their original intentions.

Of course, psychologically mature individuals are less susceptible to such corruption and institutional moulding. But most people who choose politics as a career path do not necessarily represent psychological or ethical maturity—and the current crop of Western leaders offers abundant evidence of this reality.

Democracy was meant to flatten societal and political hierarchies, yet human psychology has fought and sabotaged this ideal every step of the way. Democratically-elected politicians enjoy luxuries unavailable to ordinary citizens—they work in palaces, bask in constant attention, and collect honours, gifts, and junkets that separate them from the people they supposedly serve and whose tax money finances their wages, perks and generous pensions. The very structure reinforces their sense of being a different, even superior or more entitled class of human being just like the hereditary aristocracy.

Against this backdrop of political self-interest, consider the recent wave of Palestinian state recognition. In 2024, ten countries formally recognised Palestine: Mexico, Armenia, Slovenia, Ireland, Norway, Spain, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Barbados. Meanwhile, France, Malta, Australia, Canada, and the UK have announced plans to recognise Palestine at the September 2025 UN General Assembly—with the UK and Canada making their recognition pointedly conditional.

Keir Starmer declared Britain will recognise a Palestinian state “unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire, halts the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and commits to a two-state solution”. Canada’s recognition depends on “the Palestinian Authority holding general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and demilitarising the Palestinian state.” These conditions reveal the hollow nature of the UK and Canadian promise. They’re not only meaningless, they pander to Israel and show no intent of addressing the settler-colonialist project that is behind everything Israel does.

This sudden surge of promises from Western enablers of Israel comes precisely as global outrage and protest against Israel’s genocide intensifies. As Israel escalates its settler-colonial aims in Gaza and the colonised West Bank whilst starving Gaza’s population to death, support for Palestinians grows alongside disillusionment with Western governments. People who previously avoided the Palestine issue, who never saw themselves as activists, have become passionately engaged in pro-Palestinian advocacy since October 2023. Even those who admitted initial ignorance are rapidly educating themselves, reading historians, and developing well-informed, evidence-based activism that politicians cannot easily dismiss.

The so-called ‘two-state solution’ was never a genuine proposition. No one in Israel’s political establishment has ever seriously contemplated it. As a second-year politics student, I attended a crucial talk by rising leaders from both Likud and Labour parties at Bar-Ilan University in 1991. These future powerbrokers outlined their vision for Israel’s trajectory with startling clarity. Neither party had any intention of enabling Palestinian statehood, and both embraced a vision of ‘a life by the sword’ forever. That talk crystallised my decision to leave Israel permanently. Israel’s actions over subsequent decades have vindicated this early insight, demonstrating that the direction of travel was always towards completing the settler-colonial project through the elimination of all Palestinian presence from historic Palestine. Everyone in Israel understands this, and most Israeli Jews support this goal.

The fictional ‘two-state solution’ has always served as a crucial tool in Israel’s propaganda arsenal, alongside the charade of ‘negotiations’. One would have to be wilfully blind not to see what Israel has consistently worked towards. Pretending that Gaza’s current devastation comes as a surprise is equally disingenuous. Israel has conducted an incremental genocide in Gaza and the colonised West Bank for decades; this escalation was always coming. Israel is now executing its own version of the ‘final solution’—and the historical parallel is deliberate.

Are Western politicians truly this ignorant? Do they genuinely not understand what Israel represents and what its objectives are? Can they not see what has become obvious to millions of their citizens? The answer is unambiguous: they know perfectly well.

The timing of these recognitions—offered whilst Israel starves Gaza—alongside the coordinated September announcements and the fact they’re occurring during active genocide in place of a meaningful intervention, exposes this as performative politics rather than genuine solidarity. But for whom is this performance intended?



Desperate to survive in their positions, politicians recognise when public opinion turns against them and when they risk losing legitimacy. They can see escalating protests and disillusionment now galvanised around Palestinian liberation as never before. They know we understand their complicity in Israel’s destruction of Palestinian life. Yet they worry not for Palestinians or their own consciences, but solely for their political survival. Initially, they attempted to suppress pro-Palestinian activism—unleashing police on elderly and disabled protesters, arresting hundreds in pointless exercises of pure intimidation. When this failed to silence the movement, they reached for the ‘Palestinian state recognition’ gambit, hoping to placate us with meaningless gestures. Do they really believe we’re this ignorant? I think they do, because ignorant, unscrupulous people without empathy or conscience often project their own characteristics onto others, believing everyone thinks like they do.



I wouldn’t be at all surprised if our politicians have been coordinating this charade with Israel behind closed doors, reassuring Netanyahu and his mafia that these gestures carry no real weight—merely tools to keep Western populations docile and less vocal about Palestinian suffering. To complete the charade and make it look plausible Israel is offering its indignation.

Israel has always used fraudulent language about ‘two-states’ and ‘negotiations’ to buy time for completing its colonial project, whilst appealing to Western supporters for continued economic, military, and diplomatic cover. Our politicians are almost certainly collaborating with Israel to provide the time and cover Israel needs to complete its genocidal settler-colonial project. They believe they can deceive us indefinitely.



My message to Western politicians is simple: we see through your deception. We know exactly what you’re doing. Unlike you, we are not cold-hearted calculators. We don’t merely want to stop Palestinian extermination—we want to inhabit a violence-free world that offers peace, safety, and dignity to all human beings everywhere, not just ourselves. You are not leading us towards that world. We recognise your complicity with Israel and your complete indifference to Palestinian suffering. Your transparent attempts to silence us through meaningless conditional recognition of a fictional ‘Palestinian state’ fool no one.

But you will not succeed in silencing us. We refuse to become quiet and compliant whilst you enable the deliberate, systematic extermination of an entire people in service of a criminal settler-colonial state. We will not remain silent as you drag our world towards unnecessary hatred, division, and a fearful existence dominated by violence and artificial scarcity created by those who believe they’re entitled to a bigger share of the pie than everyone else.

Israel’s crimes are your crimes, but they will not become ours. We categorically refuse to let you turn us into collaborators.

We stand on the shoulders of movements that won voting rights for women, abolished slavery, recognised indigenous rights, and secured dignity and equality for the descendants of those stolen from their homes by slave traders and exploited for generations to enrich white elites. Our cause has honourable precedents, and your obstruction follows the same unsupportable and immoral playbook used against every historical liberation movement.

History shows that people like you have always had to be dragged towards doing the right thing—the obvious thing—kicking and screaming. By enabling Israel whilst attempting to trick us into abandoning Palestinian solidarity, you are leading the world down a path to catastrophe. There is no universe in which abuse, exploitation, discrimination, scapegoating of vulnerable groups, apartheid, and genocide are defensible. We will not shut up. We will not disappear. We will not cease our activism for the simplest of reasons: what you defend makes no sense.

