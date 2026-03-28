Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Sera's avatar
Sera
Mar 28

The dividing line is the phrase from Golda Mier about “forgiving you for making us kill your children.” This is an idea so repulsive, so evil, that you can’t imagine anyone repeating it except as a condemnation of the speaker. And yet…you’ll have no trouble finding Israelis who think it represents compassion and wisdom. That’s why I no longer bother to argue with those people.

I agree with every word of this, and would put the start date far earlier, say 1948, or ‘35, or even ‘17. The cult, the brainwashing, was established before the country itself.

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Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
Mar 28

Excellent, informative and exposes how easy it is to convince millions of people to repeatedly deceive themselves about the criminal foundation upon which they function and the arrogant exceptionalism which drives them. Such psychological conditioning produces violent monsters capable of appalling violence. Who does that remind you of?

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