(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays after publishing the first version).

Recently I gave talks in Bristol and Bath about Israeli society as a cult. I discussed the way Israeli society indoctrinates its members from birth and re-traumatises its children to ensure their loyalty. This indoctrination successfully produces a population capable of committing a live-streamed genocide in Gaza, attacking and displacing the civilian populations of sovereign countries, and accelerating the ethnic cleansing of the West Bank, while simultaneously experiencing itself as a peace-loving, innocent victim.

Sometimes you learn more about a society from its humour than from its news reports. I had a look at an iconic Israeli TV programme called Zehu Zé! (זהו זה! — roughly, This Is It!), a sketch comedy show I watched as a teenager in Israel and loved. It was witty, warm, and sufficiently irreverent for young people to experience it as progressive. The cast included Moni Moshonov, Gidi Gov, Shlomo Bar-Abba, Dov Glickman and others — all national icons. Their identities and faces on the screen were synonymous with Israeliness. They represented and embodied the illusions of innocence, home, familiarity, and left-leaning sensibilities.

Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan, revived the programme during Covid, using the original cast, most of whom are now in their seventies. I went into some of the recent episodes deliberately to gauge the current mood inside Israel’s society. I wanted to see what they’re saying to themselves, as they relentlessly unleash destruction in every direction, harming millions of people in other countries and continuing the massacres and starvation of Gaza’s survivors, and the attacks on, and displacement of the people in the colonised West Bank.

What Zehu Zé! always did — and what made it so effective — was to make belonging feel warm and natural. The satire operated entirely within Israeli consensus. Its targets were safe: bureaucracy, Ashkenazi-Mizrahi social friction played for laughs, army life treated with fond affection, Arab characters rendered as caricature. It never questioned the foundational belief system that Israel is a legitimate state, that Jewish presence in Palestine is natural and rightful, or that the army is a noble institution. Its job was to reproduce those beliefs while making everyone inside them feel good about being there.



This is not crude and obvious propaganda. It is something far more effective. Propaganda announces itself and can be resisted. What Zehu Zé! did was normalise. It made the founding assumptions of Israeli society feel like common sense, like warmth, like the natural order of things. Israeli indoctrination works not through coercion, but through the manufacture of belonging and conformity to the accepted narrative. At a time when Israeli society’s morale is compromised and society is collapsing, it reaches for what provided a sense of cohesion in the past. To me that smacks of desperation. They’ve run out of tricks and are hoping that what once worked, might work again.



One recent episode from the 10th of March 2026 features a sketch of a wedding held in an underground car park. It is not trying to be surreal or absurdist. It is reality thinly dressed as comedy — people sheltering underground, a wedding displaced into a bunker, played for laughs. When a society can no longer generate any distance between its comedy and its crisis, what it produces is not humour but a coping ritual. The laughter, if it comes at all, is the laughter of recognition, ‘yes, this is our life now’, which is a completely different thing from delight.

Another sketch from 27th January positions Trump as the comic centrepiece in a Zehu Zé ‘press conference’. Gidi Gov, the ‘presenter’, introduces Trump saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, we are all asking anxiously, will Trump attack or not? We invited the man himself to find out. They say he is capricious, unpredictable, even unhinged. But what is certain is that he loves us in his own way” [My translation from Hebrew].



Trump is presented as the one pulling all the strings, making decisions, driving events. Israelis are presented as anxious bystanders, passive recipients of forces beyond their control. This is the ‘innocent victim’ narrative being refreshed for a wartime audience. There is no agency, no accountability, no acknowledgment that Israeli society has chosen and continues to choose the path of settler colonialism and eternal aggression. There are only frightened people huddling in the ‘mamad’ (the reinforced safe room that Israeli homes are now required by law to contain) for protection, hoping Trump does the right thing.





This is a gross inversion of reality. As journalist Jonathan Cook has documented, the evidence that Netanyahu manoeuvred the United States into the war on Iran is substantial. Marco Rubio admitted the administration was rushed into war. Trump’s own counter-terrorism official stated in his resignation letter that the US entered the conflict due to ‘Israeli pressure’. A 2001 video shows Netanyahu telling settlers candidly: “America is a thing you can move very easily.” None of this exists in the world Zehu Zé! constructs for majority consumption.



But it is what comes after the car park sketch that I want to share with you. The programme introduces a singer named Marina Maximilian — not a name that sounds Israeli, because it is her mother’s Russian name, kept deliberately as part of her identity as a Soviet immigrant success story. She arrived from the USSR at age three, in time for the Gulf War of 1991. She tells the presenters about her parents arriving with almost nothing — seventy dollars per person, ‘no assets, no pension, starting from zero’. She describes strangers knocking on their door daily when they didn’t yet speak Hebrew, offering to help with masking tape on windows, gas masks, where to register children. The four presenters respond with wonder. They all go ‘wow’.

Maximilian then describes her own daughters, now living through the current war. She says she is a ‘therapeutic clown’ for them, ‘performing happiness for their benefit whilst crying in secret’. She lives near Ben Gurion airport, directly in the path of the missiles. When she mentions this, the presenters congratulate her with dark irony. She laughs. ‘There is nowhere to run’, she says, and ‘no transport either’. Moshonov comments that he opens his personal mamad to strangers sheltering from the street, and presents it as a charming community occasion. The programme is positioning the self-congratulating Maximilian, and the presenters as models of civilian heroism, generosity of spirt and noble endurance, showing the audience how to suffer gracefully, without complaining or questioning.



This self-presentation as warm, quirky, fundamentally loveable, dignified in suffering is a recognisable Israeli cultural performance. ‘We’re gentle people who like to laugh. We cry in secret. We let strangers into our mamad. We ask ever so politely if they could please just stop firing at us for a moment’. It is deeply disarming, and that is precisely the point. The velvet glove covering an iron fist has always been there. You cannot be angry at people this endearing about themselves. Or rather, that is what Israeli Jews used to count on, but the image is wearing thin and now reveals itself in all its fraudulent hollowness.

Then she sings a song she has written herself. The four presenters join her but not before saying the song is deeply emotional and moving and that it’s like a devotional (המנון, himnon). The song’s title is ‘Strong Together’. Before they begin, she says, ‘This is my prayer for us’ to which Gidi Gov replies, ‘So let’s pray together’. This is not metaphor. This is the language of a people who experience their national project and their own emotions as sacred.



Before they sing, she turns to the presenters and says: “I want to put the spotlight on the strength that exists in our people, because we are crumbling — מתפוררים.” Gidi Gov agrees with her about the crumbling. Then he says he would be happy if they would just stop firing at them for a moment. They all laugh at how politely he puts it.

That laugh is worth pausing on. Gov’s phrasing positions Israel purely as the target of aggression — no cause, no history, no agency. Just a ‘passive’ ‘besieged’ people ‘asking politely’ for a break. The fact that this society is simultaneously unleashing complete destruction in every direction, that it is entirely responsible for all the violence, and the one doing most of the firing, does not exist in Israeli TV’s alternate reality. It has been laughed away with a genteel little joke about manners.



Kan subtitled every word as Maximilian sang, making sure the message reached every viewer. I copied the lyrics directly from the screen. Here they are in Hebrew with my English translation:

אני לא רוצה להתנצל על אהבת אדם

כי אין עוד מדינה כזאת

אין שנייה לך בעולם

פוגשת בלי סוף אנשים טובים

עם עיניים נוצצות

אנחנו נינצל

רק אם נישאר חזקים ביחד

I won’t apologise for loving people

because there is no other country like this

there is no second to you in the whole world

I keep meeting good people

with sparkling eyes

we will be saved

only if we stay strong together

הגענו ממקום אחר

יש למה להשוות

זרים נותנים לך ת׳לב

בלי תמורה, בלי מתנות

אני לא מוותרת על הבית שלי

לא עוברת לברלין

אנחנו נינצל

רק אם נישאר חזקים ביחד

We came from somewhere else

there is something to compare to

strangers give you their heart

without expecting reward, or gifts

I won’t give up my home

I’m not moving to Berlin

we will be saved

only if we stay strong together

נחזיק חזק לא משנה לאיזו יד

ולא ניתן לאף אחד

להפריד אותנו

פולין, בגדאד

כולנו יחד בממ״ד

אנחנו לב פועם אחד

אנחנו נינצל

רק אם נישאר חזקים ביחד

We’ll hold on tight no matter whose hand

and we won’t let anyone

separate us

Poland, Baghdad

we’re all together in the mamad

we are one beating heart

we will be saved

only if we stay strong together

תמיד היה פה מעורב

זה בדיוק מה שיפה

כל מבטא זורק אותך

ריחות ילדות, הל בקפה

אנשים בנו בידיים שלהם

כל בית, כל רחוב

אנחנו נינצל

רק אם נישאר חזקים ביחד

It was always mixed here

that’s exactly what’s beautiful

accents can throw you back

childhood smells, cardamom in coffee

people built with their own hands

every house, every street

we will be saved

only if we stay strong together

לא ניתן לזעם להפיל אותנו

יש סביבנו ילדים

אנחנו נינצל

רק אם נישאר חזקים ביחד

אני לא מוותרת על הבית שלי

מזרחית בנובי גוד

אנחנו נינצל

רק אם נישאר חזקים ביחד

We won’t let anger bring us down

there are children around us

we will be saved

only if we stay strong together

I won’t give up my home

Eastern European at New Year

we will be saved

only if we stay strong together

An important note on the grammar: in Hebrew, Israel ‘the motherland’ (Ha’aretz) is feminine. When Maximilian sings אין שנייה לך בעולם — ‘there is no second to you in the whole world’ — she is not addressing an abstract political entity. She is addressing a her. Israel in Hebrew is not a state you belong to. Israel, Ha’aretz, is a woman, a beloved, fragile and gentle female that needs your protection, that can do no harm, and that you are bound to and cannot abandon.



How this song works as a clever tool of indoctrination, and reinforcement of the dominant narrative

The song opens with an unapologetic claim to love all of humanity — אהבת אדם. This is an intentional statement of character, a moral preface to everything that follows: ‘we are a good people who love humanity’. But people who love humanity do not commit ethnic cleansing. The claim to universal love and the reality of what this society is doing in the name of its own tribalism cannot coexist. The song needs you not to notice that deep schizophrenia in the Jewish Israeli psyche.



Poland and Baghdad placed side by side in the mamad refers to the Ashkenazi Holocaust survivor and the Mizrahi Jewish refugee, sheltering together, equally victims. This is the great Israeli multicultural unity myth: ‘we all came from somewhere, we all suffered, we all built this with our own hands’. What it erases completely is that the land was not empty. The people already there, who also had cardamom in their coffee, who unlike the invaders really built every house and every street. They are absent from the lyric as they are from Israel’s entire identity myth. The ‘mixed’ Israel Maximilian celebrates is mixed in terms of Jewish diaspora origins only. It does not include the people whose displacement and replacement is the ultimate goal.

‘We won’t let anger bring us down. There are children around us’. The children are Jewish Israeli children in the mamad. The tens of thousands Palestinian children killed in Gaza since October 2023, and the huge number of maimed and traumatised children, those who survived but lost their entire family, the babies who never stood a chance, they don’t feature in Israel’s universe at all.

‘People built with their own hands. Every house, every street’. Here the settler-colonial founders’ mythology is delivered as personal memory. The houses and streets of historic Palestine were already there. They were built by people who are now refugees or dead and then stolen from them. The homes my generation grew up in were mostly built by slave labourers from Gaza. The hands that built the flat I grew up in were Palestinian hands. The song perpetuates a mythology that settler-colonisers everywhere love to tell themselves. They ‘made the desert’ bloom, ‘dried the swamps’ and ‘brought progress to empty, barren lands’. What a monstrous lie composed to music and fed to people who are indoctrinated to never question.

Marina Maximilian is not performing cynically. The passion and devotion in her voice are real. The fear for her daughters is real. The memory of her parents arriving with seventy dollars and starting from nothing is real. And all of it — every genuine feeling — is channelled into the maintenance of a project that is annihilating an entire people a short distance from where she lives.

This is so difficult to watch. The indoctrination at its most sophisticated does not require lies. It requires the arrangement of real things — real love, real fear, real memory, real loss — in such a way that certain other real things become permanently invisible. The song is effective because it makes the people inside it feel seen, held, and righteous.

Israeli society was always this way. A system that produces this song, this programme, this revival of elderly performers pretending Israel is ‘cute’ and innocent while Gaza, Iran, Lebanon burn, millions of people murdered and displaced is not a system that has suddenly malfunctioned. It is a system working exactly as it always has. Zehu Zé! in 1988 and Zehu Zé! in 2026 are doing the same job. The difference now is that the consequences of that job are far more visible to the world than they’ve ever been.

Ilan Pappé has pointed out that as an artificial settler-colonial project built on the erasure of an entire people, Israeli society has always been fractured. Programmes like Zehu Zé! are one last desperate attempt to plaster over those cracks hoping to prevent the edifice’s inevitable collapse.



Jewish Israelis have a choice. Instead of complaining and feeling sorry for themselves they can stop their orgy of destruction. They can give up their cult idea of an ethnically pure state at the expense of the non-Jewish indigenous people of Palestine, and try to join the human race. They have no right to cry and pretend to be the victims, when they are the ones inflicting destruction and misery on millions.

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