Photo by Rhii on Unsplash

I recently shared Yanis Varoufakis’s October testimony to the Jury of Conscience at the Gaza Tribunal, Istanbul 23rd October 2025, in which he articulates how capitalist dynamics — particularly what he calls ‘cloud capital’ — are fuelling and reinforcing the genocide of Palestinians. His analysis demonstrates that the AI targeting systems tested on Palestinians directly improve the algorithms that later manipulate all of us as consumers, workers, and citizens.

In sharing his testimony, I added a comment about collective human complicity — that unless we live in a cave on the side of a mountain, completely off the grid, we are all implicated in this system. Even as we protest against Israel's genocide, each of us remains part of the infrastructure that profits from and perpetuates these atrocities.

A few comments suggested that some readers heard me say they must live in a cave — as though I were demanding impossible purity or shaming them for participating in modern life. The binary thinking was clear — either I’m demanding perfection, or I’m a hypocrite for participating in the system myself. Neither is true. But these reactions illustrate something important about how humans struggle to hold complexity when faced with uncomfortable truths about complicity. Even my own attempts to make less harmful choices reveal how thoroughly we’re trapped.

Over the past few years I’ve been using Ecosia as my search engine on all my devices. Ecosia claims to use a considerable proportion of its profits to plant trees. When I asked their AI how this works, it explained their model is based on revenue from advertising. Every time a user searches, ads appear. If the user clicks an ad, the advertiser pays. But even without clicks, advertisers pay simply to have their ads seen. In other words, Ecosia is using the economics of attention — the extraction of human cognitive space for profit.

When I asked whether Ecosia shouldn’t push against the parasitic and manipulative advertising industry instead of colluding with it, the response was a masterclass in evasion. The well-trained AI acknowledged my concern, listed theoretical alternatives, praised my ‘critical engagement’, and committed to nothing. When I pushed back on their false binary — work within the system OR do nothing and have no impact — they agreed their framing was ‘oversimplified’, thanked me for the ‘richer dialogue’, and still didn’t answer whether they should pursue something more radical.

This exchange perfectly illustrates our predicament. Even when trying to make less harmful choices, we’re still choosing between degrees of complicity. Ecosia is genuinely better than Google — it does plant trees and respects user privacy more than most. But it still participates in the attention-extraction economy, still profits from manipulation of human psychology, still contributes to the consumption that drives the very deforestation it claims to offset. What are my alternatives? Google’s surveillance capitalism? Abandoning web searches entirely? The choice between degrees of harm is itself part of the trap.

The Privatisation Trap

At the heart of this system is that almost everything has been privatised. Resources that were once owned by all of us have been transferred by successive governments — both left and right wing — into private hands.

“Even when privatization appears to be beneficial to the lower classes, the long-term effects can be negative. At first blush, for example, Thatcher’s programme for the privatization of social housing in Britain appeared as a gift to the lower classes, whose members could now convert from rental to ownership at a relatively low cost, gain control over a valuable asset, and augment their wealth. But once the transfer was accomplished housing speculation took over, particularly in prime central locations, eventually bribing or forcing low-income populations out to the periphery in cities like London and turning erstwhile working-class housing estates into centres of intense gentrification. The loss of affordable housing in central areas produced homelessness for some and long commutes for those with low-paying service jobs.” — Harvey, David. A Brief History of Neoliberalism (pp. 163-164).

This pattern — initial appearance of benefit masking long-term extraction — is fundamental to how neoliberal privatisation operates.

One of neoliberalism's most fraudulent truisms is Milton Friedman’s idea that ‘everyone is free to choose whether or not to engage with the market’. First, people who have only their own labour to sell have no choice about whether to ‘engage with the market’ if they want to survive. Second, when public alternatives are eliminated, choice becomes coercion. Previously publicly-owned resources are now only in the hands of those who can afford shares, and everyone must pay for what they previously owned and what should be available as public goods.

I’m not opposed to a private sector — my own psychotherapy practice is private. But good quality public, well-managed alternatives should be available alongside private options. The goal should be everyone’s benefit, not the profit of some. When those in power enable and support a system that eliminates public alternatives, they demonstrate their contempt for those who aren’t already wealthy, or who refuse to engage in predatory behaviours to maximise their utility. This individualisation of systemic failures is central to neoliberal ideology.

“…each individual is held responsible and accountable for his or her own actions and well-being. This principle extends into the realms of welfare, education, health care, and even pensions … Individual success or failure are interpreted in terms of entrepreneurial virtues or personal failings (such as not investing significantly enough in one’s own human capital through education) rather than being attributed to any systemic property (such as the class exclusions usually attributed to capitalism).” — Harvey, David. A Brief History of Neoliberalism (pp. 65-66). [my bold highlight]

Returning to the Ecosia example: if we treated information infrastructure as the common good it should be and had a publicly funded search engine, some of us could choose not to be complicit in the advertising economy that promotes consumerism and trains itself on genocide. But we don’t. The choice is between various forms of extraction or the impossibility of complete withdrawal from modern life.

The Inescapable Web

Varoufakis’s analysis makes clear the depth of our entanglement. We use devices powered by cloud capital, which is literally being trained on genocide. Our searches for information, our communication, our work — all run through infrastructure that profits from and improves through Palestinian deaths.

The algorithms that decide what we see on social media, what products giant online retailers recommend, how our pension funds invest our money — these are being refined through the real-time monitoring and manipulation of combatants, target-selectors, and the population being annihilated in Gaza. There is no ethical consumption under this system. We cannot opt out without complete withdrawal from modern life — the proverbial cave on the side of a mountain.

When I point this out, I am not saying ‘therefore we are bad people’. I am saying this is the reality of the system we live under. Pretending we’re not implicated doesn’t change the facts.

This entanglement was carefully and deliberately created as neoliberalism became the dominant economic system across the globe. It’s pervasive, insidious, and operates with quasi-religious zeal. To question it is heresy.



The Limbic Logic of Short-Term Profit

In his testimony, Varoufakis says:

“… the jury should want to acknowledge that capitalism thrives on human misery and in sheer destruction. There is, therefore, no paradox in the fact that, at a time when demand, production and consumer confidence are falling precipitously in Israel, the Israeli Stock Exchange not only did not fall since the Gaza genocide began but in fact it rose by more than 160%. This reflects the underlying Political Economy of Occupation and, in particular, the manner in which thousands of Israeli companies are intertwined with US, European and Korean mega-corporations [sic] —including the world’s weightiest financial conglomerates — comprising an international network that kicked into overdrive after October 2023. The moment the Israeli defence budget doubled, it crowded in large ‘investments’ into Israel’s killing machine.”

Consider what it means that the Israeli Stock Exchange rose by more than 160% during the genocide. Thousands of investors — most of whom probably have no particular attachment to Israel or hatred of Palestinians — actively chose to profit from mass killing. They saw the defence budget double, recognised the investment opportunity, and bought in.

This isn’t exceptional evil. It’s the banal and ordinary operation of capitalist logic —maximise your own utility, follow the money, prioritise your own short-term survival and profit, even if it’s at the expense of the welfare of others or the planet. Through participation in the system we are all forced to behave as if our short-term survival matters more than what happens in faraway places to people we don’t know, or to our own children and grandchildren in the future.

I remember learning in my economics studies that all people seek to maximise their ‘utility’ — the benefit to themselves. The entire discipline of economics, at least when I studied it in the late 1980s, modelled humans as essentially limbic creatures: reactive, self-interested, discounting future or long-term consequences in favour of short-term gains. This was presented as ‘rationality’ and as ‘natural law’. But it’s actually limbic hijack codified into economic theory and elevated to the status of inevitability.

When your brain’s threat-detection system is running the show — when the limbic system overwhelms prefrontal capacity for ethics, empathy, and morality, you cannot see beyond immediate self-interest. You cannot recognise the humanity of those designated as ‘other’. You just survive, maximise, extract. And our limbic system is impervious to evidence and complexity, finding both threatening when they clash with our short-term survival imperative. Under capitalism our fragmented consciousness isn’t treated as pathology to be healed. It’s rewarded, incentivised, built into the very structure of how resources flow.



What We Can Actually Do

There’s a story I read somewhere about the Buddha in his early years, sitting and refusing to move or eat because he realised that by his very existence, he caused harm. Even walking was harmful to ants and other ground-dwelling insects. He realised that if he just sat there — not moving, not eating — he would die. Eventually, he reached the understanding that his goal shouldn’t be impossible purity, but treading the Earth as lightly as possible. We can acknowledge the harm inherent in living whilst minimising it where possible and working towards systems that don’t require such harm.



This is the path I’m pointing towards. Not perfect purity (impossible — leads to paralysis, even death, or living in a cave) OR complete abandon (we’re all complicit anyway, so why even try). Instead, we need to acknowledge our complicity, which isn’t our personal ‘fault’. The system we’re caught up in has existed for well over forty years. But given that we cannot avoid participating, we need to ask how we can each minimise harm and work towards better systems. We invented neoliberalism; we can just as well un-invent it and create something better, more humane — an economic system and way of life that doesn’t require war, genocide or oppression, and doesn’t profiteer from human misery.

Acknowledging complicity is not the end point — it’s the beginning. Once we stop defending ourselves and start seeing clearly, we can think about the kind of actions that we can take.

For example:

• Check where our pension money is invested. Divest from weapons manufacturers, surveillance companies, Israeli bonds. (I’ve done this.) If millions of people call their pension funds asking where they invest their pension pots it is bound to draw attention.

• Change banks. Some banks fund fossil fuels, weapons, and occupation more than others. Move your money. (I’ve done this too.) Once again, if millions of us contact our banks demanding to know what they do with our money (even the money in our current accounts is invested in the short-term money market), it will draw attention.

• Even if we can’t exit the system entirely, we can use our position as ‘economic units’ to withdraw support from the worst actors.

• Continue to support Palestinian solidarity efforts, BDS campaigns, and organisations building alternative economic structures.

• Speak clearly about what’s happening without softening it to make others more comfortable.

• Work towards our own psychological/neurological integration. Over time this reduces the chances of limbic hijack and helps us develop a stronger capacity to hold complexity without collapsing into defensive binaries. Better integration gives us the capacity to see clearly, to hold discomfort, to act for collective wellbeing, even when it conflicts with immediate self-interest. When we are better integrated, we can help others do the same.

These actions won’t make us pure. They won’t fully absolve us of complicity. But they shift resources, they build alternatives, and create friction in the machine. They are a form of non-violent resistance to the oppressive and deadly neoliberal economics we are living under.

Treading Lightly

The system we live under — neoliberal capitalism in its current technofeudal phase — is designed to make ethical living impossible. The trap is the point. When critique can always be deflected with ‘but you participate too’, those in power need never change. But it’s not hypocrisy to critique systems you’re forced to participate in. It’s clarity.

We can acknowledge our complicity without collapsing into guilt or defensiveness. We can tread lightly — minimising harm, building alternatives, using whatever leverage we have — whilst recognising that individual action alone will never be sufficient. Systemic change requires collective action, political will, and the dismantling of structures that profit from human misery.

But it starts with the capacity to sit with discomfort. To hold complexity. To say: yes, I am implicated, and no, that doesn’t excuse me from action. To recognise that our brains are wired for short-term survival, and the current system exploits that wiring — so integration, the development of prefrontal capacity to override limbic hijack, becomes not just personal healing but political resistance.

As Varoufakis concluded: “… our freedom in the rest of the world is utterly intertwined with the liberation of Palestinians from colonialism, expropriation, fear and manipulation.” Not because we’re noble saviours. But because we’re caught in the same web. And the only way out is through — together, with clarity and integrated minds.

May 2026 be a year of treading more lightly, walking together toward the world we know is possible — one built on care rather than extraction, on collective flourishing rather than individual survival.

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

