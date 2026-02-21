(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays after publishing the first version).

Iran is no military threat to Israel. It never has been. Israel’s intense hatred and fear of Iran stem from its drive for regional dominance and its determination to eliminate all opposition to its settler-colonial project.

Iran has never attacked Israel, except in retaliation for Israel’s attack last year. But Iran has criticised Israeli apartheid openly. It has supported Palestinian resistance to Israeli settler-colonialism both materially and rhetorically. It provides a model of resistance that represents a challenge to the Zionist narrative, something Israel finds unbearable and unforgivable.

Anyone supporting the Palestinians is considered an ‘existential threat’ in Israel. That’s why Israel has exerted so much of its influence to push Western democracies like Germany and the UK to punish activists for Palestinian human rights, and criminalise protests for Palestinian human rights and against Israel’s genocidal settler-colonialism. Israel believes that any challenge to its regional dominance must be destroyed and the only challenge left in the region is Iran.

A society that has zero empathy for the Palestinians, where almost every member of society wishes the Palestinians to disappear, has no empathy for anyone. Israel doesn’t care if 90 million Iranians suffer, if Iranian children are terrified, or if they die in devastating bombings just like Gaza’s precious babies and children. Israel’s extreme dehumanisation of the Palestinian people has been evident for seventy-seven years, but it’s been on display in gruesome detail during the past two year as Israel set out to destroy Gaza and its people.

Israel is now more dangerous than it has ever been. By its settler-colonial logic, all resistance must be eliminated and Israel must establish total control. Israel’s cult psychology tells its people that they’re always under existential threat, that everyone wants to destroy Israel because they want to annihilate all Jews, and therefore Israel must always strike first against those it perceives as enemies.

Netanyahu needs perpetual war to keep him out of prison, and as a narcissist he needs to stay in power because it ensures an uninterrupted and ample narcissistic supply. Israel’s increasingly religious society and Netanyahu are a malevolent, lethal union. Netanyahu is criminally corrupt and personally desperate to maintain his position. Smotrich and Ben-Gvir are messianic settlers coveting a Greater Israel—likely psychopaths who derive actual pleasure from Palestinian suffering. Evidence of sadism is clear in Ben-Gvir’s management of prisons where Palestinians are incarcerated and systematically tortured. Israeli society is saturated with decades of indoctrination that profoundly dehumanises Palestinians and anyone who supports them. Without the US, however, Israel cannot attack Iran successfully and survive. It needs US backing to make the impossible, possible. Israel is an apocalyptic death cult with nuclear weapons and the US is its biggest enabler.

International law, along with the rights of 90 million Iranians are ignored just as the rights of the people of Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Syria were ignored. Whatever the Iranian people feel about their leadership, they may not see the United States as allies or liberators, especially when the US acts on Israel’s behest. They do not want to be attacked or occupied and they are likely to resist.

And as in any stupid, unnecessary human armed conflict, the suffering will be enormous. Iranian civilians will be harmed physically and psychologically. Other regional populations could be caught in crossfire. US troops who collude instead of refusing to participate in a war that no one needs will die and suffer, not only from the impact of armed conflict but also from the climate breakdown we are currently experiencing. Soldiers cannot survive 50°C heat or worse, and extreme weather events can cause catastrophic equipment failure. I wonder what the American people will think when the body bags start arriving. Every living thing, vegetation and wildlife, will be harmed and destroyed in a war. They are the silent casualties of every war that no one thinks about. If Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, it could lead to severe damage to marine ecosystems. Bombing oil tankers and other marine vessels could lead to devastating oil spills. War disrupts bird migration routes. People worry about wind turbines disturbing birds? How about warplanes and bombs? Desert ecosystems, already stressed by climate change, will be damaged even further. War leads to lasting chemical contamination from weapons, bombs and munitions.

War is Ecocide

Given the rapid progress of climate change and so many dangerous tipping points approaching, I have been wondering why there isn’t any real political opposition to war and armed conflict on environmental grounds (never mind the human toll). In addition to the obvious environmental harm and the cascading impact of toxins, from damage to the Earth itself, to plants and animals, how much CO2 do bombs actually release into the atmosphere?There is so much talk about reducing emissions, and trying to do something about climate change, yet wars continue as if they contribute nothing. It turns out some researchers have been tracking this, and the numbers are sobering and alarming. Ammunition and explosives alone accounted for around 2 million tonnes of CO₂e in the first year of the Ukraine war, about the same as almost 1 billion beef steaks or 13 billion kilometres of driving. For those who want to reduce their meat intake to help the planet, this is sobering

Carbon emissions from bombs dropped on Gaza by the Israeli military between October 2023 and February 2024 are equivalent to the carbon emitted by powering almost 10,000 homes for a year.

The first 60 days of Israel’s genocidal attack on Gaza created 281,000 tons of carbon dioxide. That so-called war is estimated to have generated between 420,265 and 652,552 tonnes of CO2. But this figure rises to more than 61 million tonnes when pre-and post-war construction and reconstruction are included. This is more than the annual emissions of 135 individual nations. And there is plenty more. Every war damages the environment on a scale orders of magnitude greater than what any of us does with our heating systems and cars.

And there is a huge scandal here that I didn’t know about until I started researching the impact of war on the environment.

Emissions from armed forces and military equipment cause considerable environmental harm around the globe. And yet, bowing to pressure from the US, military CO2 emissions were excluded from climate treaties such as the Kyoto Protocol of 1997 and the Paris Agreement of 2015. As a result, they do not form part of their binding agreements and are neither surveyed systematically nor published transparently. The consequent lack of data means we can only make vague estimates as to the military sector’s impact on global heating.

Military forces are under no legal obligation to report their emissions. What little is reported is incomplete because it excludes emissions from supply chains, weapons manufacturing, and reconstruction projects. Emissions from military forces and war are currently unaccounted for in climate targets. Climate scientists track every tonne from agriculture, transport, and buildings, but the military gets a free pass to burn the planet for war.

And a war with Iran? Estimates suggest that reconstruction in Syria will lead to 22 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. Iran is vastly larger than Syria. Bombing 90 million people, reconstruction, oil infrastructure fires, potential Strait of Hormuz contamination equals climate catastrophe on top of climate catastrophe.

When we need every ounce of human cooperation and resources to help our species survive, death cults like Israel and the US are planning to incinerate the Middle East for Netanyahu’s political survival and settler-colonial mania. The people who are leading the world now are criminally insane and they are destroying everything. In any decent society, such dangerous people would be locked up.

War doesn’t only kill and traumatise generations of people and betray children and young people who deserve a good future and an opportunity to fulfil their potential. It destroys the habitat we all share—the forests, the waters, the soil, the air we breathe, the intricate web of life that sustains us. Israel can harbour as many expansionist fantasies as it wants, but it will not survive on a hothouse planet any more than the rest of the world. No amount of military power, no nuclear arsenal, no Western backing can shield anyone from ecological collapse. We must replace the leaders who are marching us towards the precipice with people who are not only intelligent enough to connect all the dots, but compassionate and courageous enough to lead us away from these destructive and wholly unnecessary patterns.

The choice before us is clear: continue down this path of perpetual war and planetary destruction, or choose life. This threat of war on Iran can be an opportunity, if the US military refuses to obey its illegal and immoral orders. This could be the watershed moment when everything changes and humanity chooses a new path.

