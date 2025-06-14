(If you have received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).





I know I am far from alone in my anguish, frustration, pain and despair. I’m so tired of watching wholesale, obscene violence and destruction—and I am only watching it. I’m not experiencing it. What can I do when the forces of evil in humanity use extraordinarily destructive, devastating power to annihilate everything in their path?

Yesterday, over two-hundred Israeli fighter jets targeted more than a hundred sites across Iran. According to Iran’s UN ambassador the overwhelming majority of those murdered by Israel were civilians, including many children. Israel and the US have been deliberately and systematically decapitating Iran’s military leadership. At least twenty senior commanders killed, six top nuclear scientists assassinated. This isn’t just warfare; it’s the methodical destruction of a nation’s capacity to defend itself. And the deliberately misleading, euphemistic language around it all—‘preemptive strikes’, ‘existential threats’—the same justifications used for every act of overwhelming violence against those who dare oppose the powerful. It is frightening how quickly the narrative in the media is shifting to ‘regime change’, which is exactly what Israel and the US want. The same propaganda machine that sold the Iraq invasion is selling this attack on Iran.



And while the world’s attention is focused on Iran’s nuclear programme and ‘regional stability’, Israel continues the erasure of the Palestinians across Gaza, and the almost completely colonised West Bank—the ultimate aim being erasing all of the Palestinians from all of historic Palestine. The assault on Iran is not separate from the Palestinian genocide, it’s a part of it. The US isn’t just supporting Israel’s ‘right to defend itself’. It’s actively enabling the ‘final solution’ to what the settler-colonial state of Israel has always seen as their ‘Palestinian problem’. The weapons, the diplomatic cover, the timing—are all deliberately orchestrated. Israel’s own media reported that,

“…the American administration received advance notice well before the attack, and it’s being conducted with knowledge and coordination with the Washington administration. Yesterday’s declarations by President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio were intended to achieve two goals: First—to mislead the Iranians so they would be surprised despite rumours and tensions in the Middle East.”

Iran was never a serious threat to Israel. Its biggest crime is being the only country that called Israel out on its plan to eliminate the Palestinians. Iran’s crime was supporting Palestinian dignity, and now it’s being painted as the aggressor, while Israel—with overwhelming military superiority and complete US backing—plays victim. Israel’s message to the world is that it can do a lot worse than call those who oppose its settler-colonialism, ‘antisemites’. It can annihilate them with US blessing and assistance. I am sure Israel will present this—as it always does—as a ‘poor little David against the mighty Goliath’. I grew up on the blatant lie of ‘the few against the many’. I remember feeling so shocked to discover that even in 1948 the Israeli forces won because they were bigger and far better equipped.

What can any of us, even driven by fierce compassion and righteous anger do against war machines backed by superpowers; against propaganda systems that make aggression look like self-defence; against the cycle that always maligns and punishes those who stand with the oppressed? How do we continue to live in a world that operates this way? It seems that for all of our species’ attempts to be rational, moral and cooperative—our creation of the UN, International Law, International Courts—we are as primitive as we have always been, but far more deadly, cruel, and cunning.

Maybe a part of the answer is continuing to be a part of the consciousness that refuses to be complicit, that sees clearly, that bears witness to the truth perpetrators try to obscure; that refuses to stay silent or look the other way. But it’s not enough. The bombs must be stopped. People have to stop killing other people. The systematic destruction, the weapons shipments from the US, the cynicism, greed, cruelty and corruption, and the diplomatic cover that enables it all must end.



Even seeing clearly, even being fully awake to what’s happening, there’s no obvious path I can see to stopping Israel’s aggression and the genocide of the Palestinians. What do you do when the systems that should respond to mass killings are the ones enabling them? When the institutions meant to protect people are providing the weapons? When speaking truth gets you labeled ‘antisemitic’ or ‘terrorist-sympathiser’? The levers of power that could halt the killing are controlled by those who profit from, or politically benefit from the violence. The very people who have the power to change things, are the ones causing all of our problems.



What is going on when people who are simply asking—‘Do you mind terribly much not killing people and not destroying the Earth?’—are portrayed as the ‘bad guys’? How can our species call itself intelligent or rational when it maligns and punishes those who seek peace, justice and a decent life for everyone, and rewards those who are determined to destroy all that is good in us and in the world?

The traditional answers feel inadequate. Donate to humanitarian aid. Vote. Write to newspapers or representatives who are already bought. Protest (while media ignores or vilifies you, and police harass or arrest the wrong people). Join BDS (while governments criminalise it).

We do need to continue creating spaces where truth can be spoken. We must continue bearing witness. We must support people to see through the propaganda and stay connected to their humanity. We have to trust that the same clarity we each have is emerging in people with different kinds of power—journalists, politicians, military personnel, diplomats; that speaking truth into the darkness matters, even when we can’t see immediate results. But none of this is enough when the immediate reality is people dying under bombs that could be stopped by political will that isn’t there. The bombs need to be stopped. And the fact that they’re not being stopped is part of why the world feels so unbearably evil right now.

I am watching the country I had the misfortune to be born in doing everything to complete a genocide in broad daylight, and destroying anything and anyone standing in its path. Even worse, I am watching the Western powers I’m surrounded by cheer it on, arm it, and manufacture excuses for it.



It took decades of struggle, international pressure, boycotts, sanctions, and even then, South African Apartheid only ended when the Cold War dynamics shifted— and Israel is far better protected than South Africa ever was. If South African apartheid that inflicted untold suffering on generations of human beings took decades to fall, what does the timeline of Palestinian suffering look like? How many more generations of Palestinians will be erased, how many countries destroyed along the way, while we wait for the geopolitical dynamics to shift?

Every day brings more deaths, displacement, torment, more children growing up in concentration camps, or not growing up at all. Activism continues—brave people risk everything to bear witness, to resist, to maintain solidarity. But none of it is stopping the immediate suffering. The timeline is measured in Palestinian lives that cannot wait for history to turn. It has to stop now.

