(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays after publishing the first version).

In Star Trek*: The Next Generation’s ‘The Neutral Zone’ (S1E26), the Enterprise encounters three 20th Century cryogenic pods floating in space. The occupants had opted for suspended animation when faced with terminal illnesses their era couldn’t cure, hoping that future medical advances might save them. Dr Crusher, the ship’s doctor, effortlessly revives and heals them. These three individuals suddenly find themselves in the 24th Century aboard an advanced starship, surrounded by humans who are familiar, but also different. Among the survivors is Ralph Offenhouse, a financier whose entire existence had been dedicated to the accumulation of wealth. (*For those not keen on Star Trek, please bear with me. I will get to the point).

Offenhouse demands to contact his bank and investment brokers, not understanding how much human society had changed in three hundred years. Captain Picard explains to him that economics work very differently in the 24th century. He tells him that in the 24th century, people no longer pursue the accumulation of wealth, and that humanity has evolved beyond the need for material possessions.

Coming from the 20th Century’s capitalist mindset, Ralph Offenhouse finds this incomprehensible, but he does point out that he is still alive because he had the means to buy the privilege of cryogenics. This is an important point, because in Offenhouse’s capitalist universe staying alive is the purpose of life.

Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Ralph Offenhouse (Peter Mark Richman) in the TNG epidote The Neutral Zone

The dialogue between Picard and Offenhouse is one of the clearest articulations of the Federation’s post-scarcity philosophy in the Star Trek universe.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Please do read the dialogue from the original script.

PICARD: We are in a very serious and potentially dangerous situation.

RALPH: I’m sure whatever it is seems very important to you, but my situation is far more critical.

PICARD: I don’t think you are aware of your situation, or of how much time has passed.

RALPH: Believe me, I’m fully cognisant of where I am, and when. It is simply that I have more to protect than a man in your position could possibly imagine. No offence, but a military career has never been considered to be upwardly mobile. I must contact my lawyer.

PICARD: Your lawyer has been dead for centuries.

RALPH: Yes, of course I know that, but he was a full partner in a very important firm. Rest assured, that firm is still operating.

PICARD: That’s what this is all about. A lot has changed in the past three hundred years. People are no longer obsessed with the accumulation of things. We’ve eliminated hunger, want, the need for possessions. We have grown out of our infancy.

RALPH: You’ve got it all wrong. It’s never been about possessions. It’s about power.

PICARD: Power to do what?

RALPH: To control your life, your destiny.

PICARD: That kind of control is an illusion.

RALPH: Really? I’m here, aren’t I? I should be dead but I’m not. … PICARD: Here’s what I propose. You can’t stay on the Enterprise, but I have arranged for us to rendezvous with the USS Charleston, bound for Earth. They will deliver you there.

RALPH: Then what will happen to us? There’s no trace of my money. My office is gone. What will I do? How will I live?

PICARD: This is the twenty fourth century. Material needs no longer exist.

RALPH: Then what’s the challenge?

PICARD: The challenge, Mister Offenhouse, is to improve yourself. To enrich yourself. Enjoy it. (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Season 1, Episode 26, The Neutral Zone) — The bold highlights are mine.

What Picard calls ‘infancy’ is a state of being fixated on physical survival; on living another day, on not dying. Our ancestors did not exactly have a choice about survival. They were exposed to the elements, struggled to feed themselves and stay safe from the many existential dangers of the natural world. Researchers believe that our species has teetered on the brink of extinction numerous times throughout our relatively brief history. None of us would be here today, if not for ancestors who did whatever was necessary to survive.

Our psychology is conditioned by fear and survivalism, yet most people remain oblivious to how profoundly their desire for self-preservation dominates their choices and actions, often shaping their entire lives. Those who recognise this tendency typically consider ‘looking after number one’ a virtue. Our entire neoliberal capitalist system exploits our innate survival instinct, and it has largely succeeded in doing so. When people are kept in a perpetual state of fear and insecurity—just two or three paycheques from destitution, if they’re fortunate enough to have employment—they have little choice but to comply. You cannot opt out of the system without jeopardising your very survival.

Countries differ in their approach to safety nets, which aim to slightly soften the worst impact of the system. The UK still maintains a reasonably effective safety net, though our current Labour government threatens to undermine it to finance military aggression, prolonging the war in Ukraine and continuing to support Israel’s genocide in Palestine. In the US the safety net is far more fragmented and threadbare, leaving many vulnerable people without adequate support when they hit difficult times.

We struggle to imagine what we haven’t experienced

When as a twenty-nine year-old I began my own journey to recover from complex childhood/developmental trauma, I had no conception of what was possible. I only knew I couldn’t continue the way I was. One of the most devastating consequences of living with trauma is that it makes you feel like you’re in mortal danger every moment of the day, and you perceive almost anything and anyone as a threat. It took every scrap of energy I had just to push through the overwhelming fear I lived with, and to get through each day. It didn’t help that many people did not understand me. If I dared to mention that I felt scared all the time, I was rebuked and dismissed with unhelpful observations such as: “you’re smarter than that”. Even well-meaning people didn’t understand what trauma does to the brain. To put simply, trauma causes the brain to remain stuck in a permanent state of threat (fight-flight-freeze). It is not a choice, and it is not a disorder. It is a normal neurological reaction to severe and ongoing threat, especially in early childhood. Trauma is a precise reflection of the realty in which people exist, or used to exist. I knew I had potential, but survival consumed all my energy and I had nothing left for anything except keeping my head above water.

When I finally embarked on therapy and recovery I had nothing but blind faith. Every neural pathway from my childhood told me that what I hoped for was pure fantasy. I could not envisage life without trauma, and had never seen any role models for a trauma-free or fear-free existence until I started to engage with my recovery. I don’t know if I had courage, but I certainly was desperate. My faith paid off, which is how I know recovery and transformation are possible for humans. I now witness and support my clients on their own versions of this same journey—transcending imposed limitations and growing towards their full potential.

We, humans, struggle to envision what lies beyond our direct experience. Our imagination largely remains limited to what we know. To our survivalist, limbic self, only our lived experience or what we have witnessed feels real. We cannot perceive alternative realities, nor imagine pathways to create them. When people begin therapy, they typically hope for modest improvements, while harbouring deep doubts that genuine transformation is possible. I sometimes find myself on the verge of tears when I realise how little people dare to hope for. We have adapted to such low aspirations, both for ourselves as individuals and for society, that we do not dare to hope life can be better. Ambition in our society remains limited to Ralph Offenhouse’s worldview—material success and accumulation. Ambition usually means being better at the game of survivalism​​​​​. This isn’t what I think of as ‘higher aspirations’.

The characters in Star Trek portray a different way of being human and of relationships. They are not emotionally reactive, and if they do experience a strong emotional reaction to something or someone, it is handled with compassion and understanding. Relationship ruptures or problems caused by emotional reactivity are typically resolved with the help of others, and often involve personal growth and a deepening of understanding between people. People do not assume the worst about one another; they value their differences and remain open to learning from each other. They are capable of taking responsibility for their own flaws and mistakes. They are cooperative, and they accept and value their interdependence. People are not competitive; rather, each person focuses on fulfilling their purpose and potential, and performing their duties to the highest standard. If it were up to me, I would use particular episodes of Star Trek (from TNG onwards) in high school curriculum. Since we have no real life examples of what’s possible for us as individuals and as communities, Star Trek can offer a useful model.

It is remarkable to witness the surprise and delight my clients express even in the first session. After I explain how therapy works and what it can accomplish, they begin to understand that our problems stem from our brain structure, and that most of us can change our brain’s connectivity, leading to profound transformation and healing of wounds inflicted in the past. I am also deeply mindful of my clients’ doubts. I encourage them to be open about it, and validate it. Doubt is natural and entirely expected. We have never experienced the world that Star Trek portrays, except as fiction. Most of us have never met genuinely evolved humans or societies, and what we consider normal, falls far short of our potential.​​​​​​​​​​

Why the Right-Left dichotomy is false

It was the socialist Left that committed the Nakba in 1947-1948. The now largely extinct communist Kibbutz movement in Israel was instrumental in taking over stolen Palestinian land for the state of Israel, and it produced some of Israel's greatest military ‘heroes’ (or rather criminal enforcers of Zionist settler-colonialism). You could not be more Left-wing than these socialists, and yet they were instrumental in facilitating Israel’s Zionist settler-colonialism right from its beginnings. That socialist Left didn’t merely carry out Israel’s settler-colonialist policies—it embodied them. When the capitalist Right finally gained political power and replaced Israel’s Labour in government, it simply built on what the Left had started. It invented nothing new.

Israel is a horrible, genocidal country with a broken, psychologically unwell society. It is also a subset of humanity and serves as a useful case study that illuminates something fundamental about humanity. We know that traditional Western colonialism was instigated by ruling elites who wanted access to more wealth and resources than their own territories offered. Those who dreamed up colonialism were not socialists. They were capitalists. What they did was consistent with their survivalist, competitive, ruthless ethos, and their belief in their own entitlement. How do we explain a genuinely socialist movement that professes to believe in equality, sharing, a fairer society and cooperation, but commits genocide? How do we explain the PEP—Progressives Except on Palestine—phenomenon? The PEP phenomenon illustrates this contradiction perfectly. Many otherwise progressive Jewish individuals who champion human rights, oppose colonialism, and fight against oppression worldwide suddenly abandon these principles when it comes to Palestine. This selective moral blindness isn’t simply hypocrisy; it’s what happens when tribal survival instincts override ethical frameworks. When their group appears threatened, even those with the most progressive values can revert to defending actions they would condemn anywhere else. This compartmentalisation allows them to maintain their self-image as champions of justice, while supporting policies that create the very injustices they oppose in other contexts. The PEP phenomenon exemplifies how survivalism, when activated through tribal identity, trumps our higher aspirations for humanity.

I believe the real division in humanity is not between traditional Left or Right, ‘socialist’ or ‘capitalist’. Throughout recorded history humans have always conducted their affairs by the ‘law of the jungle’. There has always been injustice, haves and have nots; there have always been people who felt more privileged or entitled at the expense of others they dispossessed. That is because as a species we have consistently placed survivalism—not growth to our potential—at the centre of our existence.

Had the latter been our focus, we would have invested all our ingenuity and technology creating a world where safety and survival were guaranteed for all—enabling everyone to spend their lives developing to their potential. Instead, we submit our incredible ingenuity to our fear-based, survivalist limbic brain. We remain essentially mindless chimpanzees, but with an ingenious brain capable of creating tools and technology far beyond the chimpanzees’ use of stones to break open a fruit, or a stick to extract honey from a hole in a tree. No offence to chimpanzees—they are what they are—but what are we? How is it possible that we use so much of our ingenuity to create increasingly devious and deadly technology intended for two purposes: killing more of our kind more efficiently, and making a tiny minority stupendously wealthy?

What we consider the political Right is openly survivalist. It’s always been based on social Darwinism—the idea that those who are better at survival also deserve to survive better than anyone else. According to Social Darwinism, the very fact that some people are better than others at acquiring wealth and privilege, is evidence that they are ‘better’ or ‘stronger’ humans, and therefore more deserving of survival than those who cannot, or choose not to compete in the jungle.

The original Left represented an attempt at something different—a vision akin to what I described in the Star Trek example, albeit without understanding the psychology that drives survivalism. Because our psychology has not evolved, the Left was eventually hijacked by the same survivalist mindset that drives the Right. Everyone I speak to calls the UK’s Labour Party ‘Tories light’… This also explains why the Kibbutz movement collapsed. People ultimately wanted to own their own property, and no longer wished to share resources with others. Striving to preserve something of its true essence, what passes for the Left now merely attempts to make a ruthless neoliberal jungle slightly ‘nicer’ or softer. This approach is failing for the same reason that trying to make settler-colonialism slightly ‘nicer’ or more ‘enlightened’ is doomed—there is no such thing as gentle colonialism or capitalism. At the end of the day they are what they are. Both are based on a cutthroat ethos, rooted in jungle survivalism.

In his recent article in Pearls & Irritations, Prof. Stuart Rees lists a number of international initiatives such as the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Genocide Convention, and the establishment of the International Criminal Court in 1998. These initiatives were expressions of what Rees calls ‘universalism’, which is transcending party politics, racial divisions, or tribalism for everyone’s benefit. The people behind those initiatives tried to unite humanity around a shared purpose, which is to make safety a given for everyone. So why are we where we are, and why haven’t these initiatives changed the world for the better?

The traditional definitions of the political Left and Right no longer accurately describe reality, as neither of them offers a way of life that does justice to what human beings are capable of becoming. I believe it is time to acknowledge, with complete honesty the real division in humanity, which is between those who just want to survive, and those who want more out of life, to grow to their potential and to live a fulfilling life. We don’t need a revolution, or to dismantle all of our existing institutions, and no one needs to be killed. We simply need to decide to place everyone’s growth towards their human potential at the centre of our existence.

Placing growth toward human potential at the centre would transform our institutions and priorities. Alongside intellectual capacity, education would focus on developing emotional intelligence, and helping children and young people achieve much better neurological integration leading to growth and psychological health. Economic systems would provide universal security so that survival is assured, freeing people to develop their authentic interests and talents. Technology would be directed toward enhancing well-being rather than maximising profit or military advantage. Our political discourse would evaluate policies based on how they expand human flourishing rather than how they secure advantage for particular groups.

We see glimpses of this potential when communities come together after disasters, when people find meaning in service beyond self-interest, and when innovations address genuine human needs. The experiences of those who’ve healed from trauma demonstrate that transformation beyond survivalist psychology is possible—and this individual journey offers a template for our collective evolution.

If we want genuine change rather than the proverbial pendulum swinging between outright awfulness and merely chipping away at the edges of awfulness, we need the courage to imagine a new reality—one we have not yet experienced—and create it. While it might be frightening to step into the unknown and imagine something so different from what we have been accustomed to for thousands of years, the alternative is far more terrifying.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ I engaged in my recovery out of desperation. I believe the state of humanity has reached a level of desperation that can—and must—catalyse our evolution beyond survivalism.

Share

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to apply paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. A few readers have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, to which I am grateful. I enjoy, and feel privileged to write and publish on this platform. But I am holding back on monetising my Substack channel, because I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation. I also know that I cannot afford to subscribe to all the excellent writers on Substack I would like to read, so prefer to keep my page free to everyone. Humans and human relationships as well as knowledge, should not be monetised.

For those who can, and wish to make a contribution, below is a ‘buy me a coffee’ button. If you haven’t seen it before, it’s a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site, using Stripe, and I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. You are just as valuable to me whether or not you contribute something to support my writings.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼