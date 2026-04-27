Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
5d

One of the best explanations I have heard for the dismal calibre of our ruling classes. Pick any point in human history and the same tedious dynamic is evident: fear driven masses ruled by broken humans (personality disordered, socio /psychopaths, narcissists). There has to be an alternative or we will become extinct eventually. Well said Avigail👍💚

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Sam Bahour's avatar
Sam Bahour
5d

Very insightful. Thanks!

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