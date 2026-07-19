Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
Jul 19

So many thanks for your enduring educational work and courage !!!👍👍👍 🌹🌹🌹 🍉🍉🍉

Lots of success and hopefully without any kind of "government" intervention ...

Stay safe wherever you are 🤞🤞🤞

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Lynne
Jul 19

Avigail, Thank you so much for your work! I did try to register for this webinar but the link is part of the image you posted and not an independent link. I then went to Jewish Network for Palestine and couldn't see a notice about your upcoming webinar there.

Maybe I've missed something, but I'd like to spread the word and would appreciate a working link.

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