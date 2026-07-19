For readers who might be interested, I am giving a webinar next Sunday, 26th July, 7pm [UK] at the invitation of Prof. Haim Bresheeth of the anti-Zionist, pro-BDS, UK-based Jewish Network for Palestine.



If the link at the bottom of the poster doesn’t work, please use this link to register for the Webinar. (If the form includes someone else’s name and email address, please just replace them with your own).



I’m not involved in organising or in the technical side. Please contact JNP directly if you need any information or support to register.



To remove any doubt about the aims and spirit of my talk, here are my first two slides:

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