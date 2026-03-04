(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays after publishing the first version).

In the past few days since posting the Mamdani meme as a note and the ‘Plea To All National & Private Armed Forces Personnel’ I’ve blocked more people than I typically block in several months of writing. What the two posts have in common is a plea for peace and an end to armed conflict. I sometimes engage with commenters who seem polite enough, who don’t attack me, use obscene language, or spout racist, misogynist, homophobic, or otherwise hateful narratives. The latter I block without warning or engagement. They could well be your helpful neighbour, or a friendly parent whose child goes to the same school as yours. Hiding behind the anonymity social media offers, they behave online with a disinhibition that they probably don’t replicate in the real world. They’re easy to block.

I give the benefit of the doubt to the other group — those who don't swear or attack. I attempt to engage in good faith at least initially. You never know. It might just be someone who is innocently ignorant and has the neuroplasticity to be curious, and the courage to face information that contradicts their existing views. When it becomes obvious I am dealing with a bad faith actor, I block. A bad faith actor is someone who has no genuine interest in debate or discussion, but enters spaces like mine to disrupt. What reveals a bad faith actor is the absence of both empathy and self-awareness. Annoyingly, and I suspect quite deliberately, bad faith actors do not engage with any substantive information or ideas you might offer.

One bad faith commenter expressed such bizarre historical claims about Iran and the US as established fact, that I suggested they read The Chris Hedges report. Hedges writes with vast historical and political knowledge and I thought he would be a useful resource if the commenter has the ability to withstand discomfort. But as you would expect, the commenter could not bring themselves to even glance at Hedges’ work. It was an example of what bad faith actors typically do, which is to dismiss and discredit any knowledgeable authority so they can justify ignoring them. Hedges is apparently ‘just a stupid Democrat’.

One thing I’ve noticed is that both bad faith actors and those who eff and blind at me seem to relish scapegoating. Both abusive and bad faith commenters have their pet scapegoats and the list is as long as you can imagine. If it’s not the Democrats who are to blame for everything, it’s immigrants, the ‘woke’, or the ‘radical left’ — the mythical favourite of the MAGA movement. Muslims feature too, though only some — Iranian Muslims are now bad but the Saudis and the UAE are apparently fine. Palestinians, of course. Occasionally you come across commenters who still blame ‘the Jews’ for seeking ‘world domination’, and there often is an undercurrent of misogyny running through. A central feature of scapegoating is that it dehumanises, which is a very dangerous thing to do. Dehumanisation is essential for doing harm on any scale, from child abuse to genocide. People who are capable of dehumanisation don’t feel empathy when confronted with injustice, abuse and the suffering they cause.

I can understand people who would like to see the world safer, happier, and more peaceful but have doubts about whether this is possible. When I still had trauma, I was desperate for inner peace. I had never met a person who was internally peaceful while I was growing up, and I lived within Israel’s anxious, militant, harsh and aggressive society. There were no role models for healthy development or peaceful existence or a life without constant anxiety, and hyper-vigilance. My early childhood wired into my brain the belief that inner peace or a peaceful society was an illusion, an impossibility. It was reinforced each time I was berated for being ‘too idealistic’ simply because I wanted better and believed it was possible.

Life with trauma was so unbearable that despite everything, I somehow held on to hope. Eventually I discovered the truth — that recovery is completely possible. It’s not necessarily easy, but it’s doable for most people. It is possible to rewire trauma and live life with ease, energy and purpose, without the ever present dark cloud of fear, mistrust and hyper-vigilance.

Every new client who has had trauma wired into their brain feels exactly as I did. They all desire a life free of the burden of constant dread, anxiety, worry, and the frequent triggers that can last for weeks. Even when people hear how therapy works and what’s possible, they understandably remain doubtful. After all, like me, their life didn’t give them the opportunity to experience anything different. Their doubts naturally start to lift when they experience the first signs of recovery. Every day with less anxiety, and less triggers and quicker recovery from triggers wires a new and different experience that shows there are other possibilities. Our neurobiology predisposes us to believe only what we have already experienced or witnessed, or in other words, what’s already wired into our brain. That’s why recovery requires us to change the architecture of our brain. I understand doubts completely, and I have no problem with people who don’t believe what they haven’t yet experienced or witnessed. It’s just normal human neurobiology.

What I’m curious about is the psychology of people who don’t actually want peace and who get angry when someone expresses a desire for it or suggests it’s possible. Doubting is understandable, but how is it possible to not even want peace? I don’t believe that trauma alone explains it.

What kind of psychology causes a person to respond with anger and venom when someone talks about world peace? How does writing about the possibility of a better way for humans to live make me the ‘bad guy’, a target of malice and attacks? I’m genuinely curious about what can be so threatening about the idea that human beings might one day accept the (scientific) fact that we are one species and choose to abolish armed conflict, share resources, and cooperate for everyone’s benefit. What do the detractors and attackers have against a kinder and gentler world, healthier and more nurturing relationships?

War and suffering have always been part of the human experience. Humanity has had a miserable existence for thousands of years — all unnecessary and preventable, all of our own making. Do the commenters who get angry with me for talking about world peace actually like living in a dangerous world filled with war and destruction, abuse and trauma, and artificial scarcity — not only of material resources, but also of kindness and gentleness? Why would anyone find our present reality sufficient or satisfactory?

My clinical instinct tells me that for some people, hatred, conflict, and scapegoating serve a psychological function: they organise an otherwise unbearable inner world, provide identity, purpose, and a strange sense of safety. Peace, genuine peace, would render all of that obsolete. If your sense of who you are is built around what you are against rather than what you are for, if your tribal identity, sense of belonging, purpose, energy or aliveness come from constant struggle and fighting, then peace is not a relief. It is an existential threat. Without an enemy and constant struggle who are you? Without conflict, what gets you out of bed? Without the scapegoat, where does all that accumulated fear and rage go?

My experience has shown me that people with this kind of psychology possess a closed and rigid mind. Hatred and scapegoating to them is a rational response to a threatening world that they don’t see any reason to change. You could say they are survival strategies. It’s a closed psychological system that enables an existence of some kind — a weird sense of safety — but it does not allow for flexibility or change. Without openness to change, we don’t any hope of recovering from anything or thriving. I grew up in this kind of environment and I find it terrifying because it annihilates the soul. That’s what I escaped when I left Israel.

When I talk about peace and cooperation, about our shared humanity and wanting better for everyone, I join the enemy list and become the latest scapegoat. When I block, I remove this from my space but not from the world. The people who possess such rigid psychology are, in fact, in charge of our world. They always have been. The alternative is also there but it’s not in charge. This is why human existence looks and feels the way it does. Sadly, it’s what keeps me in my job.

The only way to remove annihilators from power is to grow and strengthen the alternative. We can’t ‘fight’ for peace or justice. We can’t ‘fight’ for kindness or generosity. Fighting for anything, even something worthy is just more of the same. We must embody peace and justice, and model it in the way we treat ourselves and in how we relate to others. The only way to change the world is to strengthen what’s good and growth-promoting. Idealism isn’t something childish or naïve to be embarrassed about. It’s a necessity — now more than ever.

The clearest example I know of someone modelling the alternative under pressure is the mothers I work with. I work with mothers who are kind and validating to their children, but face harsh criticism and ridicule from parents, in-laws or even from school psychologists and teachers telling them that they are doing it wrong. Critics are often successful in sowing doubts. Their harshness can seem like confidence, like they know what they’re talking about. What keeps my clients from surrendering to the critics is their empathy for their children and their focus on the child’s need not just to survive and exist but to develop towards their innate potential.

My practice is filled with people who suffer because they were brought up in a harsh, unloving, inhumane environment. It may be unconscious — but I think the advocates of an adversarial existence want everyone to suffer, to feel what they feel. Ivan Boszormenyi-Nagy called behaviour that reproduces suffering, ‘destructive entitlement’. It ensures that trauma remains active and is transmitted inter-generationally. Happy, peaceful people are a threat to annihilators.

Idealism is what we need. The alternative — cynicism, harshness, disillusionment — is responsible for the destruction, misery and pain we see all around us. We’ve never needed idealism more than we need it now.

