(If you have received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

I’ve been asked by friends to provide translations of stories from the Israeli press. Not everything from Israel is translated into English, and for obvious reasons: unless a story serves Israel’s purposes and interests, you’re unlikely to find it available in English.

Many people in the English-speaking world are familiar with Haaretz. To be clear, Haaretz is not a typical Israeli newspaper—though not because it’s enlightened. Haaretz is as Zionist as all of Israel’s news media. Israel allows it to continue because it creates the impression that the country is capable of self-reflection and of critiquing its own society and regime. Very few Israelis actually read Haaretz; it exists primarily for foreign consumption, to further the view that Israel is a ‘democracy’, and therefore better than the other countries in the region.

For anyone who is unaware of this, all news stories that aren’t merely fluff must receive approval from the Israeli military censor before publication. This has always been the case. Therefore, whatever you read in Israeli media concerning politics or military affairs has been sanctioned by the military—which effectively means the government. It means you are reading what the Israeli government wants its public to know. People do know more than what their government tells them, because many are soldiers in active duty, and if they are not, they know someone who is.

Below is my translation of an article from the popular Yediot Ahronot reporting on today’s pre-emptive attack on Iran. Yediot Ahronot is a widely-read tabloid, alongside Maariv. If you want to gauge the mood in Israel and understand what people think they know (what the government wants them to know), these are the newspapers to consult. However, they’re so appalling that you really need a strong stomach to read them. I do think it’s a small price to pay for providing people with insight into Israel.

Before reading the translation below, you should understand that Israel could not have attacked Iran with jets without direct American assistance (see Appendix beneath the Israeli article). The distances are too vast for these aircraft to fly there and back without refuelling. Whilst mid-air refuelling is possible, it’s extremely challenging—particularly given the number of jets deployed. I have no doubt that Israeli jets received support from a US aircraft carrier positioned somewhere between Israel and Iran. Whilst Israel fights a proxy war for America in Iran, potentially inflaming the entire region, maybe the world, Palestinians can be quietly exterminated in Gaza and throughout Palestine. Israel has always sought a major conflict behind which to conceal the ‘final solution’ to their ‘Palestinian problem.’ It has been so desperate for it that it has been trying everything to achieve it. Only if there is a big war that keeps everyone busy, can Israel hope to finish the elimination of the Palestinians. Both 20th Century modern genocides using state apparatus, the Armenian and the Nazi genocides, were committed behind the smokescreen of war.

This attack on Iran has been planned well in advance, and it’s only the beginning—the Israeli media acknowledge it as the first phase. The reason it’s been carried out now rather than earlier is that until recently, the US refused to assist Israel—and without US military support, Israel could not execute such an operation against Iran. Why is Trump helping them now? Perhaps because Israel has promised him access to Iran’s vast oil reserves, enabling the US to continue its toxic imperialist expansion worldwide. But more likely, it’s because Israel has assured Trump this will bring him glory and provide a means to ‘make America great again’. Trump is destroying the US economy so pillaging the resources of other nations is likely his strategy to replenish the US economy and keep his supporters in the military-industrial complex happy. The story from Yediot Ahronont acknowledges that the attack was pre-planned but it has its own take on this.

The idea that the US was not actively involved in this attack and what is to follow is emphasised a few times in the article, which is deliberate. The Yediot Ahronont story is not ‘news’. It’s indoctrination and propaganda. Of course the US is involved, because without direct US military assistance Israel could not have done this. I’m sure Netanyahu promised Trump to keep repeating this lie, because for the moment Trump does not want his own people or the world to think that the US is at war with Iran. It is a classic proxy war scenario with each player acting to serve their own interests. Israel’s real interest is to try to stir up the big war it needs in order to distract for the completion of the elimination of the Palestinian people.

Please remember that there are always numerous strings being pulled behind the scenes in international affairs. It’s therefore crucial to always consult multiple sources in order to come closer to what’s actually happening. No matter how well-informed people are, there are many secrets and behind-the-scenes machinations that often do not come to light until decades after events have taken place. Anyone who is a history buff would recognise this. In other words, you can’t just believe what the media are saying. You must read widely and be prepared for your views to be challenged.

What’s particularly interesting in this story is that Israel is openly discussing ‘regime change’ in Iran—which I think everyone would recognise as fundamentally a US concept.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

I am always curious about the names that Israel gives its military ‘operations’. These titles always have a psychological purpose. This attack on Iran, which as I said is the first phase in a much wider pre-planned war, is called, עם כלביא (Am Ke’lavih). It means, a ‘lion nation’. It is intended to evoke images of might, righteousness, closeness to God, and therefore sacredness, and nobility. The lion is a powerful symbol in the Bible and it is admired and feared for its might and intelligence. There are a few important Biblical stories that feature lions (see for example the story of Samson, or of Daniel in the lion’s den). It is the psychology behind those titles that matters. The way Israel chooses to name its abominable attacks on humanity gives you an insight into the Israeli cult-mind that likes to evoke ‘heroic’ or ‘noble’ Biblical imagery as part of the psychological conditioning of its society. I have been telling everyone for years how dangerous Israel is, and what you see now is only the beginning. And lavih (lion) or not, Israel continues to behave as if they are actually the victim. You will see that in the story.

Two particular paragraphs are highlighted in bright yellow in the original. I marked them in the text below. The first provides the justification for the pre-emptive attack, basically repeating the traditional, ubiquitous Israeli claim of ‘no choice’. Israeli citizens believe with all their heart that their country is peace-loving and only fights to defend itself, and that it has no choice. All of Israel’s ‘war’s are ‘no-choice wars’, in the eyes of Jewish Israeli society.

The second highlighted paragraphs is intended to frighten the population and tell them that they are at war and at risk in order keep them on their toes and compliant. I remember living under precisely this in Israel, although when you experience it from the inside as the recipient of the manipulation, it’s not easy to see that you are being played. Israel’s society is oppressive and conformist but by complete consensus, not through government violence or persecution against its own Jewish citizens.

Netanyahu needs wars to stay in power. Israel needs a big war to eliminate the Palestinians. The US needs to steal oil and other resources to replenish its weakening economy and bolster Trump’s image as the saviour of the US. It’s a perfect storm and unless other countries stop these two criminal, terrorist countries, we will all witness the elimination of the Palestinians from all of Palestine, and I can’t imagine what else.

Below is the translation of this morning’s story from Yediot Aharonot. (The author, Ron Be Yishai, an ardent Zionist, is very well known in Israel. He has always worked closely with the military and was always instrumental in spreading propaganda in Israel and helping to condition the population. He is the go-to if you want propaganda to be effective).

Headline: Opening Strike on Iran

Subheading: The Goal: The Nuclear Program—and Toppling the Regime. Meanwhile, We Must Prepare for Days of Heavy Attacks.

The Iranian race in recent days toward the bomb, completion of the underground complex at Natanz, and the window of political legitimacy following the IAEA announcement led to the decision to launch Operation ‘Am Ke’lavih’ - and now we must be prepared for a massive response, not only from Iran. Eliminating Iran’s leadership is expected to complicate that response and damage recovery. The US was updated well in advance - and will likely offer Iran a return to negotiations after the opening strike.

By Ron Ben Yishai | 04:01

Tonight’s strike is just an opening blow, and the public must prepare for several days of fire exchanges between Iran and Israel, and possibly also between Israel and Iran’s proxies in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. Iran has hundreds of ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel, as well as thousands of attack drones and hundreds of cruise missiles.

As part of Operation ‘Am Ke’lavih‘, the IDF sought to damage Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and Iranian army command and control capabilities over Iran’s missile and drone systems in the opening strike. It’s still unclear to what extent these capabilities were damaged, and it’s assumed that in the coming days the IDF will again attack with aerial bombardments and additional means the Iranian launchers, missiles, drones, and cruise missiles, to minimize damage to Israel. However, the security establishment expects a massive Iranian response, and the public must prepare and defend according to Home Front Command instructions.

Although the IDF emphasised that the target is removing the nuclear threat, apparently and as can be understood from the Prime Minister’s words tonight—the operation’s intent is not only damaging nuclear facilities but striking the Iranian regime to the point of toppling it. Israel claims that only if the regime falls—will Israel be free from Iranian nuclear threat.

It’s important to note that the American administration received advance notice well before the attack, and it’s being conducted with knowledge and coordination with the Washington administration. Yesterday’s declarations by President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio were intended to achieve two goals: First—to mislead the Iranians so they would be surprised despite rumours and tensions in the Middle East. The second goal is to clarify to the Iranians that the US is not involved in the opening blow of the operation. It seems the goal is apparently for the US to be able to offer Iran a ceasefire and return to the negotiating table after the opening sortie or opening blow Israel delivered to Iran tonight.

Just before transferring centrifuges to the underground facility

The first move in the attack was neutralising detection and air defense facilities in northern Iran and Iraq, and tonight Israel also struck uranium enrichment complexes in Iran. Damage is known at Natanz where the main enrichment facilities and thousands of centrifuges are located. On this facility’s grounds, an underground complex was recently completed deep in a mountain, near the original Natanz facility. The Iranians intended to transfer thousands of centrifuges of new models to this facility that would allow them to enrich uranium rapidly, in addition to uranium enriched to 60% level they already have in quantities sufficient according to IDF assessment for 15 nuclear bombs on the scale of Hiroshima.

[This paragraph is highlighted in yellow in the original] The Iranians were about to begin transferring centrifuges into this facility, which was supposed to be immune to bombs—even if Americans participated in strikes, with their heaviest bunker-buster bombs. The advancement of the new underground complex was one of the reasons Israel concluded that the strategic window of opportunity was closing.

The other reason was that in recent days Iran began racing toward the bomb, on orders from Supreme Leader Khamenei. The race to the bomb is supposed to allow it to complete preparation of a preliminary nuclear explosive device within months. This fact was one of the red lines Israel said it wouldn’t let Iran cross. Once there’s capability to assemble some type of nuclear explosive device, despite it being a prototype and warhead that still can’t be mounted on a missile—this point was a decisive consideration in Israel’s decision with US approval to go to operation. That approval, it should be emphasised again, is without US involvement.

The Iranians already published a statement hinting they intend to attack, and Israel believes the IDF’s defensive array capability can deal with attacks from Iran. Based on videos coming from Iran, it’s still impossible to determine how much the IDF succeeded in damaging the nuclear program and command and control array of Iran’s armed forces, but it’s quite reasonable to assume from the very fact there were hits and there was fire against missiles and aircraft in Tehran, that dozens of IDF aircraft succeeded in penetrating air defenses and apparently also neutralized an important part of them, as preparation for additional fire blows the IDF will deliver in coming days.

Not just nuclear facilities and missile array

In the strikes, the Revolutionary Guard commander, chief of staff, former head of Iran’s atomic energy organization, and additional senior officials were killed. The intention in eliminating Iranian leadership - to undermine the military establishment to prevent nuclear program restoration and prevent massive response against Israel. Based on current information, it can be said Israel didn’t only target nuclear facilities and missile systems Iran intends to launch at us, but also command and control facilities located in the heart of Tehran.

Eliminating Iranian leadership will complicate the response

The target groups attacked were uranium enrichment facilities, laboratories and workshops where bombs are assembled, which are likely located inside major Iranian cities, mainly Tehran. Additionally, strikes targeted launch and storage systems of heavy ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel and launch systems of drones and cruise missiles. Most of these facilities were found deep underground - and neutralising them requires a unique military operational method that cannot be elaborated upon.

[This paragraph is highlighted in yellow in the original] Israel must currently be prepared for a massive Iranian response, because Iran still has thousands of missiles, drones, and cruise missiles underground, most of which are capable and able to reach Israel. In a few hours we’ll know to what extent Israel succeeded in neutralising and disabling for at least several days the ballistic missile launch facilities. If there was great success, then Iran’s and its proxies’ counterattacks on Israel are expected to be less massive than what the IDF prepared for.

In Israel there were many discussions in recent days disguised as cabinet discussions on hostages and other issues, which concealed deliberations whether to attack—and whether to attack now. In the end they reached a conclusion in Israel and the US, and there are many factors sharing this assessment—including President Trump and his envoy Witkoff—that if Israel doesn’t attack now, the window of opportunity might close.

The timing of the attack was greatly influenced by the unusual and dramatic announcement by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), which accused Iran of violating supervision rules and preventing oversight of its nuclear program. The announcement gave Israel not only a strategic window for attacking Iran, but also a window of political legitimacy.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Appendix — The US can protest all it wants that it was not involved directly with the Israeli assault on Iran. But as I mentioned above, Israel couldn’t have possibly done this on its own. Here are some of the facts about this:

• The War Zone notes: “Israel lacks a robust aerial refueling capacity. A long-range operation like this is going to take weeks to execute with this critical bottleneck. The U.S. military could supply aerial refueling and drastically ratchet up Israel’s sortie rates to accelerate the campaign.”

• Multiple sources reported that the US was considering “supporting role with refueling and intelligence” and that “options could include aerial refueling or intelligence sharing” even while publicly denying direct involvement.

Logistics

• Israel currently operates “roughly 50-year-old Ram refueling tankers, with limited refueling capacity and speed” and the new KC-46 tankers they’ve ordered were due this year and may not have arrived yet.

• The distance from Israel to Iran’s key nuclear facilities is approximately 1,000+ miles each way. For fighter aircraft to conduct sustained operations at that range with meaningful payloads, aerial refueling is essentially mandatory.

• The repeated US denials of “direct involvement” while acknowledging possible “support” functions suggest a carefully parsed distinction that may not reflect the operational reality.

Current US military assets in the region:

• The US currently has two carrier strike groups in the Middle East—the Truman and Vinson—providing “formidable capabilities for long and short-range strikes, intelligence and surveillance.”

• The IDF reported that “200 aircraft involved in opening strikes on Iran,” which would require massive logistical support for such a sustained operation at that distance.

Based on the latest reports, Israel used a significant mix of aircraft in these strikes against Iran:

Aircraft Types Used in the attack

• Israel used approximately 200 aircraft in the opening strikes, primarily consisting of F-35 stealth fighters, F-15s, and F-16s. The ordnance was “delivered by 200 fighter-bomber aircraft likely to be the stealthy F-35, then a selection of F-15 and F18s jets that can all carry a significant payload.”

• Footage from the IDF shows “F-15A-D and F-16Ds, as well as F-35s heading out” for the strikes, with F-16Ds carrying AN/ASW-55 datalink pods for controlling Popeye missiles.

Key Aircraft Details

• F-35I “Adir” Stealth Fighters

The IDF animation of the nuclear facility attacks “included the shape of the F-35, and the involvement of the stealth fighter was previously revealed in videos of the aircraft launching for the attacks.”

Israel currently operates 36 F-35Is across three squadrons at Nevatim Airbase

The Israeli F-35Is have been modified to carry external weapons, making them “the only F-35 variant worldwide to conduct actual combat operations with external weapons configurations”—this is not unusual. Israel has always modified original equipment to suit its own purposes. My first husband who was an engineer in the Israeli army worked on such top secrets project to modify tanks with a combination of US and Israeli-developed gear.

• F-15I Strike Eagles

The F-15I is “best suited for carrying heavy payloads” and “probably the best aircraft to address the deeply buried bunkers of Natanz with the GBU-28, a 2,300kg bunker buster munition”

• Aerial Refueling

KC-707 tankers were involved, with “a video allegedly showing a KC-707 tanker refueling F-16s over Syria” as the strike package “flew for 1,500 km to reach the target”. You might understand now why Israel needed to break Syria up and effect a regime change so that a US puppet in Syria can do Israel’s bidding.

• Weapons Used

Israel used “its biggest deployable munition, the GBU-28 1,800kg ‘bunker buster’ and the laser-guided GBU-27 Paveway III 900kg weapon” along with “Rampage long-range missiles that carry a 570kg warhead or the SkySniper air-to-surface missile.”

A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼