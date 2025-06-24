Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel's Fully Human Essays

I Know Nothing
5d

The British establishment and political set is entirely pro Israel without reservation. The Labour party is not left in any sense of the word, not by the loosest definition of left. It's not even left in the sense of it being to the left of the thing that's to the right.

Reform is just Tories and represents no meaningful difference. The entire political system is theatre.

The British public is by and large not even slightly interested in understanding the way their society is managed and how it works and for who's bemefit. They might look at the Sun or the Guardian and experience a brief increase in blood pressure when something about immigrants appears on the front page but almost immediately their attention will return to planning their next holiday to Spain and booking tuition for their kids to help them to become GCSE qualified dumkopfs who can't tie their own shoelaces let alone cook a meal.

The only people who have any meaningful skills or knowledge are plumbers and electricians and carpenters and so on but they are a small group among a sea of mentally neutered office workers and their material abilities don't extend to any sort of political understanding.

Sorry, I'm digressing.

Israel, Israel, Israel.

Once the collapse of the power grid amd energy system is undeniable here, people will remain in denial. That's how it's been with the NHS already. But the UK will continue to send intelligence planes and fighters and SAS units and whatever else to Israel. Like everyone else.

Scott Horne
5d

_Mutatis mutandis_, that vile piece could have been written in Germany in 1939.

