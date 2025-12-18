(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

The front page of The Daily Mirror , 19 November 1910, showing a suffragette on the ground. The woman is believed to be Ada Wright [ Image source]

Jonathan Cook’s open letter to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley is a masterpiece of moral clarity. It exposes what those of us watching the criminalisation of Palestine solidarity have known for some time: the British state has declared war on its own citizens’ right to oppose genocide.

Cook’s letter demonstrates with forensic precision how the Met Police operates a two-tier system of justice — arresting elderly, disabled protesters for holding placards, whilst ignoring actual documented war crimes committed by British citizens serving in the Israeli military. He shows how slogans calling for an end to apartheid are being redefined as ‘hate speech’, whilst the Chief Rabbi’s explicit endorsement of starvation as a weapon of war receives not just tolerance, but institutional deference.

But here’s what history teaches us: this will fail. And we know this because we’ve seen it before, on these very streets, with the same police forces, against another movement that dared to challenge a fundamental and obvious injustice.

Rosa May Billinghurst , a disabled suffragette, who was present on Black Friday [ Image source ]

Black Friday: When British Police Declared War on Women

On 18th November 1910, three hundred women marched to the Houses of Parliament. They demanded the right to vote — something so obviously just, so self-evidently necessary, that today we struggle to comprehend how it could have been controversial at all.

What happened next was six hours of systematic brutality. Women were thrown to the ground, their breasts twisted and pinched, their bodies flung into hostile crowds of men. They were dragged down side streets where the violence intensified away from witnesses. Police officers and plain-clothes men worked in coordination with civilian thugs to assault, humiliate, and sexually abuse women whose only ‘crime’ was demanding equal political rights.

One hundred and fifteen women and four men were arrested. The next day, on the orders of Home Secretary Winston Churchill, all charges were dropped. Not because the women were innocent, which they were, but because a trial would have exposed the extent of police brutality. Churchill refused to hold a public inquiry despite testimony from 135 women, twenty-nine of whom described sexual assault in detail. Two women’s deaths were documented and attributed to Black Friday, but given the severity of the injuries many women sustained, it’s plausible that more women died later from complications that weren’t officially connected to the event. Record-keeping from that era wouldn’t necessarily have tracked delayed deaths from injuries.

This day became known as ‘Black Friday’. The government attempted to suppress photographic evidence, including the iconic image of suffragette Ada Wright collapsed on the ground, ordering the Daily Mirror to destroy the negatives.



The Architecture of State Repression

The parallels to what Cook describes are not merely striking — they are structurally identical. In both cases, we see the same pattern.

The manufacture of threat — Just as the suffragettes were portrayed as “hysterical” and violent despite overwhelming evidence of their restraint, today’s Palestine solidarity protesters are painted as threatening, despite being overwhelmingly peaceful.

Selective enforcement — In 1910, the police ignored or actively encouraged male bystanders who assaulted women, whilst arresting the women themselves. Today, the Met ignores British citizens committing documented war crimes in Gaza, whilst arresting Jewish anti-genocide activists like Haim Bresheeth and Tony Greenstein on terrorism charges.

The protection of elite interests — The suffragettes threatened the political establishment’s monopoly on power. Palestinian solidarity threatens Britain’s complicity in genocide and its alliance with a settler-colonial state. In both cases, the police function not as guardians of public safety but as enforcers of elite privilege and entitlement.

The use of sexual and identity-based humiliation — The sexual assaults on Black Friday were not incidental — they were designed to humiliate women back into their ‘proper’ place. Today’s arrests of prominent Jewish activists for opposing genocide serve a similar function: to police the boundaries of acceptable Jewish identity and punish those who step outside it.

The cover-up — Churchill’s refusal to hold a public inquiry mirrors the Met’s current silence on the legal dossier documenting British citizens’ participation in genocide. In both cases, transparency would expose the state’s complicity in violence against those demanding justice.



Why This Inevitably Fails

Here’s what the British establishment didn’t understand in 1910, and what Sir Mark Rowley doesn’t understand now: you cannot suppress a movement that states the obvious, by using tactics that are reactive and deceitful.

The suffragettes understood that universal suffrage was a fundamental principle of justice. Their movement was rooted in justice and reasoning about human rights, backed by lived experience of systemic discrimination and oppression.

When you’re not asking for privilege but for the recognition of fundamental human equality and pointing out a blatant wrong, no amount of violence can stop you. Thats’ because you’re not arguing a position that can be debated away. You’re stating a truth that becomes more obvious with every blow the state lands.

The British state’s response to the suffragettes was based on fear of losing control, rage at being challenged, and territorial defence of male privilege. Not one logical, ethical, just principle was engaged. That’s why it failed.



Palestine Solidarity as Principled Resistance

Today’s Palestine solidarity movement is not asking for anything complex or debatable. It is stating basic moral, legal and ethical truths:

Genocide is wrong.

Apartheid is wrong.

Settler-colonialism is wrong.

Inflicting deliberate starvation is wrong.

Two million people, half of them children, should not be imprisoned in an open-air concentration camp and periodically slaughtered.

These are not ‘pro-Palestinian’ positions in the sense of tribal loyalty. They are universal human principles. They apply to everyone, everywhere. The movement’s strength comes from the fact that it asks nothing more than what any of us would demand for ourselves — the right to live, to be free, to have equal rights in our home.

When you’re fighting from that place, the state’s violence against you reveals its own moral bankruptcy. Every arrest of an elderly protester holding a placard exposes the hollowness of Britain’s claims to democracy. When the British state prosecutes Jewish people like Haim Bresheeth and Tony Greenstein for opposing genocide, it reveals a profound arrogance. The state claims to be protecting Jews by criminalising opposition to genocide, but in doing so it appoints itself the arbiter of ‘authentic Jewishness’. It declares that ‘real’ Jews support Israel’s actions no matter how wrong or illegal, and therefore Jews who oppose those actions are somehow ‘bad Jews’, or threats to the Jewish community. In prosecuting Jewish dissent, the state reinforces the very lie that Israel and its defenders promote — that Israel speaks for all Jews, when millions of Jews worldwide reject both the state and its crimes.



What History Promises

The suffragettes won. Not immediately. Not easily. But inevitably.

They won because you cannot indefinitely suppress a movement that is correct. The British state could arrest them, force-feed them, sexually assault them, and kill them. But it couldn’t make them wrong. And every act of violence against them made their rightness more obvious to everyone watching.

A suffragette being force-fed in Holloway prison, c. 1911 [ Image source]

Black Friday didn’t stop the suffragettes. It made them and ultimately public opinion more determined. Today’s Labour Government would undoubtedly proscribe the suffragettes — a jarring irony given that the Secretary who would have proscribed them is a woman who would never be in her powerful position if it weren’t for the suffragettes.

The same will happen with Palestine solidarity. Every arrest, every prosecution, every criminalisation of basic human rights advocacy reveals the British state’s complicity in genocide. Every act of repression makes clearer that the protesters are right and the state is wrong.

Sir Mark Rowley can arrest as many people as he likes for saying words Israel doesn’t like. He can treat opposition to apartheid as terrorism. He can deploy his counter-terrorism squad against journalists and academics. He can serve the interests of the British establishment and its genocidal Israeli ally.

But he cannot make genocide just.

He cannot make apartheid defensible.

He cannot make settler-colonialism moral.

He cannot transform the mass slaughter of children into a legitimate exercise of self-defence.

And because he cannot do these things, the Palestine solidarity movement will win. Not because its activists are more numerous or better organised than the British state, but because they are inherently right, and the state is wrong. Blatant wrongs such as settler-colonialism, ethnic cleansing and genocide are not ‘controversial’. They’re just wrong. You can’t dress them up as anything else.

The Democratic Death Spiral

Cook ends his letter with a warning that Britain is entering a “democratic death spiral”. But there’s another spiral happening simultaneously. Every act of state repression against Palestine solidarity reveals the bankruptcy of Britain’s democratic claims. Every arrest makes clear that Britain is not a democracy defending itself against extremism — it is increasingly an authoritarian state that’s actively suppressing opposition to genocide.

The suffragettes understood this. They recognised that the British state’s violence against them was not a sign of strength but of weakness. A genuinely confident democracy doesn’t need to assault women for demanding the vote. It doesn’t need to refuse public inquiries into police brutality.

A genuinely confident democracy doesn’t need to arrest elderly or disabled protesters for holding placards. It doesn’t need to treat opposition to genocide as terrorism. It doesn’t need to redefine anti-apartheid slogans as hate speech.

What we’re witnessing is not the strength of the British state but its fear and weakness. It knows that if the British public fully understood what Israel is doing in Gaza and the rest of Palestine with British weapons and British diplomatic cover, the political consequences would be catastrophic. So it must criminalise that understanding. It must make it illegal to know what everyone knows. What’s next? Air brush the inconvenient and illuminating history of the Suffragettes out of the history records?

This will not hold. The truth is too obvious, too well-documented, too morally clear. The images of dead children in Gaza are too numerous. The testimonies of doctors and other witnesses are too consistent. The rulings of international courts are too explicit. The historical parallels to other genocides are too exact.

What We Owe the Suffragettes (& the Palestinian People)

The women who marched on Black Friday knew they would be beaten. Many had been beaten before. They went anyway. They understood that bearing witness to injustice, and forcing the state to reveal its violence in suppressing that was itself a form of victory.

We owe them our recognition that their struggle is not over. The fight for universal human rights did not end when British women got the vote. It continues every time any group is denied those rights. Today, it continues in Palestine.

We also owe them our refusal to be intimidated. They faced worse than we face now — the sexual violence alone would terrify most of us into silence — and they kept going. If they could maintain their commitment to principle in the face of state brutality, we can certainly do the same. We owe them and the Palestinians our understanding that we will inevitably win.



A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼