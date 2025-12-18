Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
2d

Thank you, a wonderful companion piece to Jonathan’s story. We have won before, despite the odds and with the whole of the establishment against us and we will win again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Allan Connal's avatar
Allan Connal
2d

You and Jonathan Cook can certainly write. I know what I want to say but alas, I can't put it as eloquently as both of you. Should be interesting on Saturday in Glasgow,regarding certain chants.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture