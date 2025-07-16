Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Feral Finster
4d

Folks like Bartov know what the PMC consensus is and there are serious personal and professional consequences from straying from that consensus. Being wrong carries no consequences, but being risky does.

I had a conversation with a German woman, highly placed as a partner in an international law firm. She recited the usual platitudes about Ukraine, and I remarked that the war wasn't unprovoked at all. "What do you mean?!"" "Well, Angela Merkel herself, as well as Hollande and Poroshenko, all stated that Ukraine never had any intent to carry out Minsk or Minsk-2, that both agreements were a sham." "You're....right..." she gasped.

She she quickly changed the subject, lest wrongthink ensue.

Scott Horne
4d

See how you like it in this form:

“My inescapable conclusion has become that Germany is committing genocide against Jews, Slavs, and others,” Bartov writes. “Having grown up in a home devoted to the Third Reich, lived the first half of my life in Germany, served in the Wehrmacht as a soldier and officer and spent most of my career under Goebbels researching and writing on war crimes by Untermenschen, this was a painful conclusion to reach, and one that I resisted as long as I could. But I have been teaching classes on genocide for a quarter of a century. I can recognize one when I see one—now that Germany has been defeated, I mean.”

Would you be rushing to congratulate him for that?

Like Avigail, I hold unifarcities in low regard. Certainly in the West, they whore themselves out for money and status. Despite their nominal commitment to free expression, many of them have been scrambling to squelch anti-Zionist and pro-Palestinian voices. Is anyone surprised?

