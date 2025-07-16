(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

Despite overwhelming evidence tribal loyalty tips the scale, preventing timely & conscientious academic response to Israel’s ongoing genocide. [Image: A. Abarbanel ©]

In her latest post Caitlin Johnstone reports:

In an article titled ‘I’m a Genocide Scholar. I Know It When I See It’, a Brown University professor of Holocaust and genocide studies named Omer Bartov argues that “Israel is literally trying to wipe out Palestinian existence in Gaza,” and denounces his fellow Holocaust scholars for failing to acknowledge reality. “My inescapable conclusion has become that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people,” Bartov writes. “Having grown up in a Zionist home, lived the first half of my life in Israel, served in the I.D.F. as a soldier and officer and spent most of my career researching and writing on war crimes and the Holocaust, this was a painful conclusion to reach, and one that I resisted as long as I could. But I have been teaching classes on genocide for a quarter of a century. I can recognize one when I see one.”[my bold highlight]

What strikes me most isn’t Bartov’s conclusion about genocide, but rather his admission that he ‘resisted’ this conclusion ‘as long as he could’. I want him to explain why he resisted what he could clearly see, and for as long as he could. The resistance he reports is the really interesting story.

I know why Bartov ‘resisted’. His inner experience of resistance to acknowledging the truth, exemplifies the ‘progressive except for Palestine-PEP’ phenomenon. Despite his professional obligation to maintain academic and scientific honesty, Bartov’s loyalty to his tribe—Jewish-Israeli society—overruled his academic integrity, and his willingness to act ethically and morally. And this raises an even larger question about his academic scope: why limit the analysis to Gaza when Israel’s entire existence as a settler-colonial project is predicated on the complete elimination of all Palestinians from all of historic Palestine? In case the esteemed professor doesn’t know it—which I sincerely doubt—that’s what Zionism is.

This brings me to a broader concern about the timing and motivations behind such belated acknowledgements from established academics. Caitlin Johnstone notes that “even experts who’ve been resisting acknowledging the reality of the genocide in Gaza because of their bias toward Israel have stopped doing so”. I do wonder about Bartov’s real motivation and timing for finally acknowledging what—as a genocide scholar—he must have recognised long ago. Call me cynical, but I don’t believe that Bartov has suddenly discovered his conscience or academic integrity. My suspicion is that he thinks the winds are changing and is beginning to worry about his personal liability when Israel is finally stopped and held legally accountable.

As a genocide scholar he knows the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide intimately. He knows that helping to obscure a crime is itself a crime. As a genocide scholar he knows that some day—maybe sooner than we think—he could be called to give evidence in court when Israel is finally put on trial for its crimes. He could conceivably be asked why he hadn’t named the genocide when he recognised it. If Associate Professor Raz Segal of Stockton University—himself an Israeli—could do that immediately after 7th October 2023, why didn’t Bartov and others? Bartov may also calculate that the world is still a long way from naming Zionist Israel in its entirety as a genocidal project. So he might think that partial acknowledgement suffices for now—that it’s enough to call Israel’s destruction of Gaza genocide, without challenging the broader project.

If I were the head of a university and Bartov worked for me, I would dismiss him on the basis of his admission that he resisted following the evidence. Bartov does not live up to academic or scientific standards. Science and scholarship are about following the evidence where it leads. Good scholarship does not involve suppressing evidence, or deliberately reaching misleading conclusions driven by emotional reactivity. Bartov doesn’t deserve a medal for finally naming an obvious ongoing genocide. And he still does not acknowledge Zionism for the genocidal settler-colonial project that it is.

I completed my Politics Honours in genocide studies at Macquarie University in Sydney in the mid-1990s, supervised by the late Professor Colin Tatz, a committed Zionist. His critics—whom he did everything to destroy—had always argued that his Holocaust and Genocide Studies programme was biased and served as an excuse to support Israel by keeping the study of the Holocaust and antisemitism at the centre. The critics may have been right, and perhaps the programme Bartov participates in suffers from the same malaise. But even a flawed programme discovers and teaches useful material. Given the subject matter and the ample evidence from the Nakba and seventy-seven years of Israel’s gradual removal of Palestinians from historic Palestine, there is no way that Bartov has only just realised he is looking at genocide.

When I was very young I used to admire universities. I saw them as the most rational, positive and hopeful institutions humans have ever created. But I have long lost that naive admiration. Universities are human institutions, indeed corporations, and they are motivated more by their own survival instinct and interests than the pursuit of truth and reason for the benefit of humanity. Things have certainly worsened in academia since the rise of neoliberalism, but universities have probably always been this way.



We cannot trust academic institutions to serve as society’s conscience when US universities—including Bartov’s own Brown University—openly persecute those who oppose the genocide in Palestine, while protecting those who perpetrate and support it. When universities in the West are steeped in military projects, weaponry development, and surveillance technologies, actively colluding with Israel’s genocidal machine and war in general, they have forfeited any claim to moral authority. The very institutions that should champion truth, justice, morality and reason have become complicit in the crimes they should be exposing.



A comment on paid subscriptions

Substack encourages writers to activate paid subscriptions. They take a small cut to enable them to provide this, otherwise free-to-use platform. I am grateful to the readers who have pledged money for monthly or yearly subscriptions, but I have no intention of monetising my work.

I do not want to turn my writing into an obligation, but even more importantly, I don’t believe in a tiered system where those who can pay get preferential treatment over those who can’t, such as the right to comment, or privileged content. This hierarchy of ‘worthiness’, especially based on such an arbitrary principle like how much money people have, couldn’t be further away from my values.

If you do feel moved to make a contribution to support my writing, see the ‘buy me a coffee’ button below. If you haven’t seen it before, it is a way of offering a donation to freelance writers. Payments are processed securely by Stripe on the ‘Buy Me A Coffee’ site. I believe people can keep donations anonymous if they wish. This is entirely voluntary. Everyone is and always will be welcome to read my work free of charge.



Thank you so much for reading my work!

Buy me a coffee 🙏🏼