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Image: Attendees at the Defense Tech Expo in Tel Aviv, February 17, 2026. ( Oren Ziv +972 Magazine )

On 13 March 2026, the United States bombed Kharg Island, the small Persian Gulf outcrop through which approximately 90% of Iran’s oil exports pass. President Trump announced he had “totally obliterated every military target” on the island, and added — in the same breath — that he had “chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure,” for now. The threat was explicit: if Iran continued to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, he would reconsider. The oil infrastructure, in other words, was being held hostage.

A senior Iranian official told CNN that Tehran is considering allowing some vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, provided cargo is traded in Chinese yuan. Trading oil in yuan rather than dollars would be a direct blow to petrodollar dominance, and China almost certainly encouraged or brokered that offer. This is Iran opening a door, but on terms that humiliate the US financially rather than militarily.

Trump will almost certainly reject it publicly and loudly. Accepting it would mean conceding the dollar’s status as the instrument of global oil trade, something that would alarm the financial establishment far more than the war itself and impact on Trump’s political survival.

The hostage logic of the Kharg strike, ‘we spared the oil, but we’ll destroy it if you don’t comply’, is extraordinarily dangerous. Iran has now been publicly told that its economic survival is contingent upon doing what the US says. That’s not a negotiating position Iran can accept without regime collapse. So the actual effect may be the opposite of what Trump intends. It locks Iran into continued asymmetric pressure on the Strait, because capitulating would be domestically fatal.



External threat consolidates Iranian nationalism and makes the regime more durable, not less. The Quds Day march in Tehran, happening during active strikes, with the judiciary head leading a prayer as bombs fell nearby, is exactly what Narges Bajoghli described in her interview with Amy Goodman on Democracy Now! This is being perceived inside Iran as a war on the Iranian people, not its regime.

The most dangerous near-term scenario is that Trump strikes the oil infrastructure on Kharg when Iran’s next Hormuz disruption happens. And it’s likely to happen because Iran has no other leverage. This would send oil toward the $200 mark, as the Iranian military spokesperson already predicted, triggering a global economic shock with no obvious exit.



You Can’t See the Settler Colonial Project for the Bombs

What I described above is the frame most analysts are working with. But sometimes, to understand a situation, you have to zoom out from tracking the specific moves to look at what is actually happening. And when you do that, a different picture emerges.

We are now two weeks into a war that has killed over 1,400 Iranian civilians, displaced almost a million people in Lebanon, sent oil prices above $100 a barrel, disrupted shipping across the Persian Gulf, struck US military bases across nine countries, and brought the global economy to the edge of a serious shock. Trita Parsi, writing in Sidecar, the New Left Review’s blog, is asking the right questions about escalation dynamics and exit ramps.

But are these consequences unintended?

Let’s consider what has actually been achieved in the past two weeks, and ask who benefits. Iran, the last significant military and ideological sponsor of Palestinian resistance, has been subjected to the most intensive bombing campaign in the modern history of the Middle East. Hezbollah has already been severely degraded. Hamas is under sustained assault. The Houthis have faced US strikes. And now Iran itself is burning. Every meaningful external pillar of support for Palestinian resistance has been systematically targeted and dismantled, in sequence, over the past two years. If you step back far enough, this does not look like a series of separate conflicts with unintended regional consequences. It looks like a strategy.



In the international barrage of news about Iran — the oil prices, the shipping lanes, the escalation dynamics, the body counts — the Palestinian issue has been buried. But it has not disappeared inside Israel. It was never peripheral to Israel. It is Israel’s founding Zionist purpose and its driving obsession. Israel’s raison d’être is to be an exclusively Jewish state: not just any state, not merely a secure state, but a state ethnically defined, populated by Jews only, run by Jews and for Jews only, from which the indigenous Palestinian population must ultimately be removed and replaced. Everything else — the wars, the alliances, the regional strategy — has always flowed from that. The war on Iran is not a distraction from the Palestinian question. It is in service of it.

Israeli society is built on and driven by settler-colonial ideology and decades of indoctrination. What I see in the current situation is not a surprise, and not miscalculation, it’s the culmination of a project.

I am not overestimating Israel. I know its limitations and I still think it is fracturing under its own internal contradictions. But I also know its influence on the US, and that influence has never been more visible than it is now, under Trump. The US has green-lit this war. It is US soldiers and weapons being used, and it is the American public absorbing the economic and reputational cost whilst Israel directs the strategic objectives. I have no hard evidence, but I have little doubt that Israel pressured Trump to bomb Kharg Island. Netanyahu, a fellow narcissist, knows exactly how to butter Trump’s ego — promising him he will go down in history as a great hero if he does what Israel asks. This is not as far-fetched as it sounds. Trump’s inner circle, including his Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, is steeped in Christian Zionist theology (fast forward to 9:00 in the YouTube clip). According to this framework, Israel’s territorial expansion is not merely geopolitical but divinely ordained, and the US’s role in facilitating it is a sacred duty.

Israel’s strategic goal of regional dominance is itself a means to an end. Regional dominance makes opposition to its settler-colonial project and active support for Palestinian resistance impossible. For that project to be completed, Palestinian resistance must be broken not just militarily but structurally. Every external source of support, solidarity, arms, and ideology must be eliminated or made too costly to maintain. Iran was the most significant of those sources. It provided Hezbollah with weapons and strategic direction. It provided Hamas with political and material support. It provided the ideological framework of an ‘Axis of Resistance’ that gave Palestinian struggle a regional context and a sense that it was not entirely alone.

Israel never feared that Iran would attack it unprovoked. What enraged Israeli society was Iran’s consistent support for the Palestinians. And Iran is not unique in this. Anyone who supports the Palestinians — governments, organisations, individuals — becomes a target of the same intense hatred. We see this in how it has sometimes successfully pressured countries like Germany, France, and the UK to suppress solidarity with Palestinians and criminalise opposition to its actions, weaponising democratic legal systems against their own citizens on Israel’s behalf.

Destroying Iran’s capacity to play that role, or simply demonstrating to the entire region what happens to any state that plays it, achieves something more valuable to Israel than any specific military objective. It makes Palestinian solidarity geopolitically radioactive. It tells every government in the region, and beyond: ‘this is the price you pay if you continue to support the Palestinians and attempt to interfere with our settler colonial goals’.

So when we ask who is holding whom hostage, the answer may not be what the headlines or analysts suggest. Yes, Trump is threatening to destroy Kharg Island’s oil infrastructure to coerce Iran on the Strait of Hormuz. But who is really holding the global energy market hostage? Who is holding the entire regional order hostage? Who benefits from a world so destabilised by oil shocks, so exhausted by escalation, so desperate for stability, that it becomes willing to look away from what is happening to the Palestinians, just to make it stop?

Israel’s message to the world, whether stated or not, is easily deciphered if you read the outcomes: ‘look what we can do, or what we can get the United States to do on our behalf. If you want this to stop, if you want your oil, your shipping lanes, your regional investments, your stability back, then let us finish what we started. Turn away from the Palestinians, and let us complete our project’.

Iran has always understood Israel perfectly. Iran also understands that Israel is prepared to allow everyone to suffer in pursuit of its goal. Not just Palestinians. Not just Iran. Everyone. The global economy, energy markets, regional stability, American soldiers’ lives, Lebanese civilians, the populations of Gulf states that never wanted this war, all of it is acceptable collateral damage to a state whose singular, defining purpose is to exist as an exclusively Jewish state, populated by Jews, run by Jews, and for Jews only. That goal justifies everything in the ideology that drives Israeli strategy. And Iran knows that a power prepared to impose that cost on the entire world will not stop until it is made to stop.

This has been evident from the start, but the world preferred to play Israel’s game, pretending it is a reasonable Western-style state that just wants to live in ‘peace’. The blindness, whether based on genuine ignorance or wilful collusion, has always been clear. Every one of Israel’s actions over the last few decades has demonstrated its strategy plainly. But even now, when it is laid bare for everyone to see, the world is still ignoring it as it has always ignored those who tried to point it out.



It is time the world started to take Israel’s stated goals seriously and observed the sequence of events clearly. The evidence keeps pointing to the same question: when every outcome of a conflict serves one party’s long-term strategic interest, at what point does ‘unintended consequences’ become an inadequate explanation?

The United States is paying an enormous price for this war, and it is likely to escalate further, especially if it follows Israel’s advice to put boots on the ground. Israel’s military doctrine has always been that you don’t win a war from the air. The US stands to lose an unknowable number of soldiers’ lives, whatever remains of its international credibility under Trump, and untold economic damage. Israel is not paying that price. Israel is extracting the benefit.

I have written before about the psychology of Israeli society — the depth of the indoctrination, the dehumanisation of Palestinians baked into the very DNA of Israeli culture across generations, the messianic ideology that frames territorial expansion as divine destiny. The Israeli public is being acclimatised to hardship, to rockets, to sacrifice, as is evident from the Israeli media, and that acclimatisation is itself a strategic resource. A population that has been told for generations that the entire world is against it, that survival requires ruthlessness and sacrifice, that safety and economic prosperity are always temporary, and that Palestinians aren’t human beings, is a population that can be mobilised to endure whatever it takes to achieve the goal of an exclusively Jewish state. The fact that more than 93% of Israeli Jews support this war tells us everything about how complete that mobilisation is.

The question the rest of the world needs to ask, urgently, before the next rung of the escalation ladder is climbed, is whether it is willing to pay the price Israel is asking. Because the price is not just oil at $200 a barrel, or disrupted shipping lanes, or a destabilised Middle East. The price is complicity in the completion of a settler colonial project built on the dispossession, the suffering, and the slow elimination of the Palestinian people. Israel will not stop until the entire Palestinian population is removed from all of historic Palestine by any means necessary.

In the barrage of news, Palestine seems buried, but it is not buried in Israel. It never was. It is the whole point behind everything Israel does. No political or diplomatic response to this attack on Iran will mean anything until the world acknowledges that at its heart is the elimination of the Palestinian people, and until it decides whether it is willing to continue to allow that.

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