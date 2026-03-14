Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Lena's avatar
Lena
19h

Iran does not have a "regime". Iran has a government. To call Iranian State a "regime" twists the reality to the opposite. Regime is in Israel and the Anglosphere.

A regime is a violent elite that has taken over the governing and holds power by the means of military and suppression.

Iran is a COUNTRY that has a democratic government supported by the majority of the population.

The reason why Western supremacists call it a "regime", is because it is Islam and based on Islamic Law.

That's the only reason. The West believes that Islam is backward. Shameful orientalism.

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Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
18hEdited

Excellent article Avigail. If the Iranians have managed to preserve enough of their nuclear enrichment capabilities in secret sites then, as this is existential for Iran, it cannot surprise anyone if they reluctantly urgently prioritise the development of some kind of nuclear device. Isreal and the US may end up biting off more than they can chew.

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