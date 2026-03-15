Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
5dEdited

See, the slogan is antisemitic when it comes to Palestinians wanting what is theirs, but to be applauded when Israelis want to steal other people's lands.

Anyway, Zionists are eternally expending the definition of antisemitism because Zionists love antisemitism, Zionists need antisemitism. Without antisemitism, Israel has no reason to exist as an ethnostate, wiithout antisemitism, Israeli demands for double standards and special pleading wither away. Hell, Zionists love antisemitism so much, they manufacture it.

But antisemitism has another bonus feature - Israeli atrocities and the response to them tells Jews on the fence, Jews that might have reservations, that tribal solidarity is their only defense, that saying "it's not my war, I did not do these things!" will get them nowhere when the antisemites look for Jews.

Cynical yes. But it works. Which is why I have so much respect for Avigail, for refusing to be manipulated.

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
4dEdited

‘From the River to the Sea’ are Palestinian inalienable rights codified in international law. Inalienable rights NEVER go away.

Disturbingly ironic illegal Euro migrants believe they can ban that for other Euro illegal migrants on native land.

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