(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often correct typos and continue to edit my essays after publishing the first version).

Queensland has just become the first Australian state to make a phrase criminal. Say ‘from the river to the sea’, and you can now be jailed for two years. Wear it on a t-shirt and you will be arrested — as an 18-year-old woman discovered within hours of the law taking effect last week.

The legislation frames the phrase as antisemitic and this relies on a deliberate historical lie. ‘From the river to the sea’ is a Zionist phrase. It originates with Ze’ev Jabotinsky, the founder of Revisionist Zionism, who in the 1920s wrote a song called ‘Left of the Jordan’. According to the Wikipedia entry about the song there are four verses, each ending with שְׁתֵּי גָּדוֹת לַיַּרְדֵּן – זוֹ שֶׁלָּנוּ, זוֹ גַּם כֵּן — “The Jordan has two banks - this one is ours, and so is the other one.”

The Etzel emblem illustrates the position (in the emblem one can see the territories of ‘Eretz Israel’ and all the territories of Jordan as one sovereign entity) ‘Two banks to the Jordan: this one is ours - this one too!” (Notably, the caption above appears on the Hebrew Wikipedia page but not the English version, demonstrating the two-tier narrative: one story for Israelis, another for international consumption).

There is no ambiguity about the meaning. Jabotinsky clearly aspired to Jewish sovereignty not just from the river to the sea, but beyond the Jordan River into what is now Jordan. The Likud Party’s 1977 election manifesto explicitly stated: “Between the sea and the Jordan there will only be Israeli sovereignty”. This was used by Menachem Begin, and has been repeated by Netanyahu as recently as January 2024.

Jabotinsky’s original song was set to music by Zvi Girsh Libshin (צבי גירש ליבשין) and appears on Shironet, a popular Israeli website containing lyrics to Hebrew songs. Public singing was a common practice when I was growing up in Israel and was one of many mechanisms that supported indoctrination. ‘From the river to the sea’ isn’t a fringe phrase or idea. It’s mainstream Zionist ideology, openly stated within Israel.

The Wikipedia page on the phrase states:

According to the American historian Robin D. G. Kelley, the phrase “began as a Zionist slogan signifying the boundaries of Eretz Israel.” The Israeli-American historian Omer Bartov notes that Zionist usage of such language predates the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 and began with the Revisionist movement of Zionism led by Ze’ev Jabotinsky.

Note that it’s not even necessary to go beyond Wikipedia to learn the simple facts about the history of this phrase. So when Israel advocates claim ‘from the river to the sea’ is inherently genocidal or antisemitic, they’re deliberately obscuring the fact that their own movement created the formulation to assert Jewish supremacy over the entire territory, which they wanted to extend to the eastern bank of the Jordan. They should be condemned for it unequivocally, not protected.

The Wikipedia entry also records what happened to Marc Lamont Hill:

“On 30 November 2018, CNN fired the American academic Marc Lamont Hill from his position as a political commentator after he delivered a speech at the United Nations on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People ending with the words: “...we have an opportunity, to not just offer solidarity in words, but to commit to political action, grassroots action, local action, and international action that will give us what justice requires. And that is a free Palestine, from the river to the sea.” The ADL accused Hill of using the phrase “from the river to the sea” as code for the destruction of Israel. Hill apologized, but later tweeted “You say ‘River to the Sea’ is ‘universally’ understood to mean the destruction of the Jewish State? On what basis do you make this claim? Did it signify destruction when it was the slogan of the Likud Party? Or when currently used by the Israeli Right?””

Israel and Zionism have declared their genocidal/settler-colonial intentions and their territorial ambitions right from the start and all of Israel’s action from 1948 have been consistent with those aims, including what Israel is doing in Iran right now. Palestinians later adopted mirror language to assert their own right to exist across the same land.

When Australian governments declare this phrase inherently antisemitic, they are not protecting Jewish people. They are protecting the Zionist settler-colonial programme from scrutiny, while criminalising the language of the people it has dispossessed.

This matters beyond Queensland. Mary Kostakidis, one of Australia’s most distinguished journalists and a former SBS anchor, goes to trial in November facing a complaint brought by the Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA).



Kostakidis is being sued by the ZFA under Section 18C of Australia’s Racial Discrimination Act 1975, which makes it unlawful to publicly act in a manner that is “reasonably likely to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate” a person or group based on their “race, colour or national or ethnic origin”. The racial vilification claim was brought in Federal Court by ZFA’s CEO, Alon Cassuto.

In late July 2025 Joe Lauria wrote:

“ZFA’S chief executive Alon Cassuto had filed an initial complaint in July 2024 to the Australian Human Rights Commission about the two Kostakidis retweets, both of which contain video of a speech by the now Israeli-assassinated Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah in which he allegedly called for the ethnic cleansing of Israel. In Kostakidis’ retweeted video, the late Hezbollah leader says: ‘Here, you don’t have future, and from the river to the sea, the land of Palestine is for the Palestinian people and for the Palestinian people only …’ Above this Nasrallah quote in one of her retweets, Kostakidis wrote: ‘Israeli govt getting some of its own medicine. Israel has started something it can’t finish with this genocide.’ Cassuto claims this is antisemitic and wants Kostakidis to apologise, remove the allegedly offensive materials from her X account; promise not to post similar tweets in future and pay his legal costs.”

In July 2025 Cassuto amended his claim suggesting that the ‘offence’ is felt by ‘the vast majority of Israeli Australians’.

Kostakidis is not alone. Across Australia, the apparatus of legal harassment is being mobilised against journalists, academics, and activists who refuse to look away from what is happening in Gaza and Palestine.

The Australian government announced adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism in 2021. In July 2025, a government report urged full implementation across Australian institutions, threatening withdrawal of government funding or charitable status for any organisation, including universities, that fails to conform.



Kenneth Stern, who drafted the definition, condemned Australia’s approach, calling it a ‘disaster’ to deal with antisemitism mainly by restricting speech. The definition has also been rejected by many Jewish scholars and activists internationally who warn it conflates legitimate criticism of Israeli state actions with hatred of Jewish people.

A Royal Commission into Antisemitism is underway. Phrases are being banned. People are being arrested for t-shirts.

I left Israel in 1991 and lived in Australia for eighteen years. I am an Australian citizen. I know both societies well. What I am watching in Australia is not a response to hatred. It is the criminalisation of solidarity.

The Australian government is not confused about what it is doing. It is making a choice: to shield a settler-colonial state conducting ongoing genocide from the ordinary consequences of public accountability, using the language of anti-racism to do it.

‘From the river to the sea’ does not threaten Jewish people or Israeli expatriates living in Australia. What it threatens is the impunity of a state that has built its existence on the dispossession of another people. Queensland has made it criminal to challenge that impunity.

I don’t know why Australian federal and state governments are acting the way they do. Is it genuine ignorance? Or perhaps it’s decades of Israeli indoctrination.

It is a well-known fact that every newly elected Australian MP, regardless of party, is taken on a fully sponsored trip to Israel as they take office. These luxurious trips are intended to expose Australian MPs to Israel’s narrative. During my time in Australia, the only politicians who refused to go on those trips were members of the Australian Greens. They could see them for what they were and refused to be complicit.

Supporting Zionism and Israel has been presented to successive generations of Australian politicians as a virtue, just as it was presented to us in Israel. But I think the message also falls on ears and minds that are all too willing to hear it because white Australia has never come to terms with its own appalling settler-colonial history, for which the surviving Aboriginal people of Australia are still suffering.



It is hardly surprising that former colonial and settler-colonial countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and of course France, Germany and the UK are among Israel’s biggest supporters and enablers. They support Israel even when it violates the democratic rights of their own citizens to criticise the policies and behaviour of another country. No Australian would be accused of, or arrested for racial vilification against Muslims for criticising Malaysia or Indonesia — but criticise Israel’s actions in Palestine, and you could face prosecution.



One wonders whether Queensland police will be arresting Israeli officials who use ‘from the river to the sea’ to mean — and actively implement — the displacement and genocide of Palestinians. Or does the law only criminalise Palestinians and their supporters for asserting the Palestinian right to exist at all?



Australia and all the politicians who now support Israel and arrest their own citizens for protesting against its genocidal settler-colonialism should be warned: when Israel finally stands trial for its decades-long genocide and crimes against humanity, they may find themselves answering for their complicity.

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