Early this morning I had two calls from producers working on the BBC Radio Scotland Mornings Programme. My phone is set to silence calls from numbers not on my contact list and to divert callers to voicemail.

The producers left messages explaining they were having a phone-in to get reactions from the Jewish community across the UK to the Manchester synagogue attack. In particular, they wanted to discuss how safe Jewish people feel in Scotland. They had hoped I would be prepared to take part and offer my reaction.

I did not call back.

A short while later, one of the producers tried to get hold of me by text. This was my reply:

Thanks …, no, I won’t take part in this, which is why I haven’t gotten back to you. BBC Radio Scotland should not be doing a programme on the topic of ‘whether Jews feel safe in Scotland following the attack in Manchester’. This attack is being exploited to silence or criticise pro-Palestine, anti-Zionist protesters like myself. As you know, I renounced my Israeli citizenship in protest in 2001 when I was living in Australia. I’ll not participate in a media circus that perpetuates the myth that Israel represents all Jews. Israel is a settler-colonial state currently accelerating an ethnic cleansing and genocide not just in Gaza, but in the colonised West Bank. It began with the Zionist movement in the late 19th century and continued through the Nakba in 1948 and everything Israel has done ever since. Britain is directly responsible for enabling Zionism and it has enabled Israel by providing arms and diplomatic cover, and by trying to silence activists. Everyone in Israel — and you know I’m originally from there — knows for a fact that Israel’s ultimate goal is, and always has been, ‘all the land but without the people’. Six million Palestinians are at risk of extermination/ethnic cleansing, or in other words, genocide. People are angry with Israel, and because Israel conflates itself with Jews, sometimes those who are angry with Israel also do. Since UK law enforcement are following their Israeli training [which instructs them] to kill attackers on the scene, we’ll never know the motivation of that Syrian man. Israel has murdered who knows how many Syrians over the past few decades. Likely [the attacker] had mental health problems/trauma [but] we’ll never know. It’s not ok to kill or harm anyone, but I can’t blame anyone for conflating Jews with Israel, because Israel does it. So many synagogues in the West are unashamedly Zionist, as if Zionism — a settler-colonial project — has anything to do with Judaism — a religion. Israel is murdering people in cold blood in Gaza, [it has] destroyed hospitals, allowed helpless newborn babies [to] die and decompose in incubators, and much more and it’s by no means finished yet. When you do a programme on that, I’ll consider. Our Consultant paediatrician at Raigmore [Hospital in Inverness], Dr Salim Ghayyda and his wife, are both from Gaza. Their families have lost many members including children, murdered in cold blood by Israel and the survivors like everyone still alive in Gaza are in great peril and have been suffering beyond what you can imagine. Israel has destroyed everyone’s life in Gaza and the colonised and tormented West Bank population is next. Why don’t you find a topic to discuss on the morning show where someone like Dr Ghayyda and his wife can be invited to speak? I don’t approve of your topic this morning. It’s not only a non-issue, it plays into Israel’s hands — something the BBC does regularly. When the BBC stops spreading misinformation like calling settler-colonialism ‘self-defence’ or ‘war’, I might consider making a contribution. I do not support those who collaborate with genocide. Please don’t take this personally. My problem is with your employer not with you personally. Best, Avigail

As Caitlin Johnstone says:

Murder is wrong. Israel should stop committing it. Antisemitism is wrong. Israel should stop fomenting it by massacring children under the banner of the Star of David while claiming to represent all Jews. Terrorism is wrong. Israel should stop perpetrating it by deliberately targeting civilians with mass scale violence for the purpose of advancing a political objective. Attacking places of worship is wrong. Israel should stop bombing mosques and churches.

And:

I wish the attack on the Manchester synagogue had never happened. I also feel weird about even talking about it while dozens of Palestinians are killed today whose individual names I’ll never know and whose individual deaths I’ll never see decried in western media headlines. Their lives didn’t matter any less than the two people who were murdered in the synagogue attack. They’re just not white westerners, so their lives aren’t treated as significant. Their violent deaths aren’t seen as horrific. Their murderers aren’t denounced as monsters. I’m seeing Israel supporters claiming that this attack means everyone needs to stop protesting against the ongoing genocide in Gaza, just like they claimed after two Israeli embassy staffers were killed in Washington back in May. Their demands will be ignored just like last time, because they are stupid. Even if a double homicide is directly motivated by opposition to Israel’s extermination campaign in Gaza, that is not a valid reason to stop opposing an active genocide. This shouldn’t even need to be said.

I wish the BBC were decent and courageous enough to say what Johnstone says. The corporation has a long-established pattern of framing Israel’s actions through a lens that obscures reality — settler-colonialism becomes ‘conflict’ and genocide becomes ‘war’. The BBC regularly gives a platform to Israeli war criminals and repeats official Israeli talking points. This isn’t accidental; it’s institutional. Until the BBC stops functioning as a mouthpiece for Israeli propaganda and finds its moral backbone, I will not lend my voice to their charade.

