Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Feral Finster
4d

Zionists love antisemitism, Zionists NEED antisemitism, because without antisemitism, real or imagined, Zionists would have no reason to demand double standards or special rights. Hell, without antisemitism, Israel would lose any justification for its existence.

That said, let us take as given that the official story is accurate, that the Manchester Synagogue attack was by some Syrian refugee intent on killing Jews. Gee, I wonder why anyone would be feeling frustrated in the uk at this time, when the british government has shown itself to have such an overriding humanitarian concern for freedom of speech and has proven so responsive to everyone living there, not just the Empire's special pets?

To listen to the uk government, it was the peace marches that incited the murders, and not the Zionist entity slaughtering tens of thousands of women and children and trampling international law with impunity.

Aza Y. Alam
4d

BRAVO - excellent response and so well explained too. Thank you. The world certainly needs more people with your moral calibre and insight .

