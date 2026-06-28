Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Ice Core Scientist's avatar
Ice Core Scientist
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Absolutely brilliant revelation Avigail. It explains a great deal to me. Norman Finklestein recently said let’s stop talking about Zionism and confront the elephant in the room - Jewish supremacy. I am uncomfortable with confronting the ideology. I don’t particularly wish to have fascists nodding their heads in agreement. But to be aware of this wilful subjective thinking by some of my Lefty Jewish friends is very helpful. When I see the Holocaust particularism that riddles the posts of the WJC I feel deep despair that they do not honour those who perished under the Nazis but have weaponised their suffering. Hajo Meyer a German physicist who survived Auschwitz was pretty upfront with his opinion on Israel. “ Zionism equals Nazism”

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Brian Boru's avatar
Brian Boru
3dEdited

Thanks Avigail for such an honest and clear eyed critique of one of the central tenets of Judaism. The Israeli / Zionist take on the concept of atonement is central to sustaining the rank hypocrisy and breathtaking lack of empathy regularly evidenced by these criminals and their supporters in the West. They are an immoral and failing society and their true nature is being increasingly exposed by their endless criminal acts and writers like Avigail and Ilan Pappe

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