Brian Boru
2dEdited

Timely reminder of the need to look at aspects of what it is we all do in terms of avoiding anything which financially benefits criminal scum like Israel, arms manufacturers and war profiteers. In fact I would go further and say that we need a full spectrum economic and cultural boycott of the USA as the chief enabler and fundraiser for the settler colonialists. Thanks Avigail 👍💚

1 reply
Scott Horne
2d

In North America, there is a racket called the United Way that passes itself off as a charitable organisation but actually just distributes money to other organisations after taking its fat share off the top. I'd never give it a brass farthing, but many companies put pressure on their employees to contribute to it through direct deductions from salary. I was fired from one company in the US many years ago, probably in part for opposing this practice.

Though posing as having «ethical» standards, the United Way supports many organisations with questionable practices—such as the Boy Scouts, which exclude gay people and atheists. Again, one has to see how well an allegedly ethical entity matches one’s own ethical priorities.

