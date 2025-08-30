(If you’ve received this article by email, please click on the title to read the latest version. I often continue to edit and correct typos after publishing the first version).

In the intentionally convoluted neoliberal world of finances we all live in, many of us discover we unwittingly support Israel and unethical corporations through our pensions and bank accounts. Over the past couple of years, I’ve systematically gone through my pension and bank accounts to ensure they’re not with corporations that profiteer from war and environmental destruction, or that are complicit in Israel’s genocidal settler-colonial project.

None of us may be killing anyone directly, but if we’re not careful we could find ourselves colluding with the very crimes we oppose. If, in our current reality, we’re reduced to being ‘economic units’, then we can use our economic power to stand up for what we believe and topple the systems that enable destruction and suffering.

It is practically impossible to manage life without a bank account and almost everyone in the UK has at least one current account, often more than one. Many people also have savings accounts attached to their current accounts. Billions of Pounds pass through those accounts every moment of every day. For those who aren’t aware, banks use our transactions and our balance for short-term money market investments. This is one of the many ways that banks make the billions they do. If you ever wondered why it’s so quick for money to leave your account, whilst it can take days for refunds and payments to go into accounts, this is one of the reasons why. As money moves between accounts, it is used for quick, short-term investments that generate profit for banks and pension funds.

If you have an ISA please consider moving it to an ethical provider. ISAs are tax-free for us within the allowed limit, but to earn the interest they do, they have to invest. Bad banks invest in unethical, destructive and genocidal enterprises.

I’m in the process of transferring my last account with a complicit bank to an ethical bank. I have already ensured that my pension is with an ethical fund.

Switching banks can be a bit of a hassle. It took me almost a full weekend to transfer my business account from a complicit to an ethical bank, as all the direct debits had to be transferred manually. But it’s worth the effort. I can’t live with the idea that I oppose genocide and settler-colonialism but out of sight I contribute to financing it.

Relatives of Palestinians killed in an Israeli drone strike in the courtyard of al-Ahli Arab Hospital mourn as their bodies are taken from the hospital morgue for burial in Gaza City on August 17, 2025 [Saeed MMT Jaras/Anadolu [Source: Al Jazeera ]...

Taking our money away from Israel and its supporters is one way we can start using our consumer power to starve the machinery of genocide. The economic behemoth we’re trapped within needs us—without our participation, it cannot continue to exist. If we’ve been reduced to mere economic units, then let’s turn this dehumanising reality against the very system that objectifies us and the Palestinian people.

This is more effective than you realise, especially if millions of us make the effort to move our money and boycott pension funds and banks that are complicit in Israel’s colossal crime against humanity. The site Ethical Consumer lists the UK current account providers that are complicit and those that are least or non-complicit with Israel.

The image below is a screenshot from the Ethical Consumer site showing their list of least or non-complicit and complicit UK banks.

On the Ethical Consumer page you’ll also find four useful tables: Table 1 –Summary of all policy areas and brand compliance rating, Table 2 – Policies around weapons/military beyond excluding the most controversial weapons, Table 3 — Evidence of financing weapons/military and Table 4 — Evidence of financing companies linked to settlements. The page also provides “evidence and position of some of the most complicit banks” and more. It’s all laid out clearly and in a way that’s easy to follow.

You can find a list of companies that are unethical and that collude with Israel on Who Profits, “an independent research center [sic] dedicated to exposing the role of the private sector in the Israeli occupation economy”. The Who Profits site states that “Israeli and international companies profit from, sustain and bolster Israel’s military-industrial complex. Systematic violence inflicted on Palestinian bodies also serves as a testing ground for such companies’ technology.” For more guidance on how to boycott Israel and anyone who supports it using our consumer power, please visit and support the BDS Movement website.

There are so many layers to our financial system—so many levels of enforced complicity—that it’s impossible to eliminate every connection to what we oppose. But it’s worth starting with the obvious ones. Not only does this starve the machinery of genocide, it also sends a clear message about where we stand—that we will not permit our money to be used in the service of genocide.

