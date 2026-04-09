Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Sean Breathnach's avatar
Sean Breathnach
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Recently in an article you criticised one of my heroes, Gideon Levy. Today you criticised another of my heroes Avi Shlaim. In both cases you were justified. Thanks for your honesty and compassion.

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Lena
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Thank you, Avigail, for this honest piece, especially for criticism of Judaism which is still a taboo, I have not seen anyone criticizing Judaism except Michael Lesher.

I have a friend who is a daughter of a very prominent rabbi and a stepdaughter of another highly placed rabbi, Schneerson's personal secretary (Lubavitch). She said that in Judaism, all Jewish holidays can be reduced to one narrative: "THEY tried to kill us - we killed THEM".

Or Talmudic dictum "If someone rises up to kill you - rise up and kill first".

Or the ancient Passover chant, Ve Hi She Amda: "And in every generation, THEY rise up to kill us (goyim) - and the divine Hand saves us". The hostility, paranoia and indiscriminate killing left and right, under the justification that the goyim inherently want to harm Jews. The narrative that Jews are forever special by birth and that goyim always want to harm Jews out of envy. I am not sure why in other Judaic communities this narrative did not get that much spread as in European Jewry, I am just thinking that the rabbinical authorities in rich "white" societies figured out that in order to control Jews and keep them obedient, the rabbis must teach them that they are both utterly superior and hated by non-Jews. Underappreciated,persecuted, envied, under a permanent threat, brilliant, inherently good (while goyim are inherently bad) - but their time will come and they will reverse it.

Deadly cocktail for someone's mentality, and no wonder that under this brainwashing, Zionism and Chabad Lubavitch were born.

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