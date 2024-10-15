A good friend in Australia sent me this video of a fantastic ‘Democracy Now’ interview with Elena Stein of Jewish Voice for Peace. I cannot recommend it enough. I did not trust JVP in the past, because I thought they were not going far enough on Israel. But I believe that they have crossed the psychological barrier that held them back in the past.
Everything Elena Stein says is important and powerful, but her last words are: “All of us have a role to play”. This is my message too, and this is why I write. I write to encourage everyone to use their voice. Each one of us counts now more than ever before. We have to put a stop to what Israel is doing with US money, weapons, and diplomatic cover. Please do watch and share.
Thanks for reading Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thanks for reading Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
As much as I admire Elena Stein's spirit and courage I think she has an error in the way she refers to America and Israel. America and Israel are so finely intertwined that one honestly has to say that it’s a single international monster. It is an American war (at least as much as it is an Israeli war, if not more so American). It’s an international mafia (US, UK, Europe) of massive proportions and it is criminal to the core. If America stops those deliveries, the UK or Germany will step in as a way to bypass this. We are waking up late to this network of international crime.
Well done Elena Stein for calling out the vile hypocrisy of the US. There is no human rights operating within US policy regarding Israel. Just profits and the strategic oil assets of the region. The US has always and only been about profits. Maybe it’s time to start boycotting all goods imported from the US?