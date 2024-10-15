A good friend in Australia sent me this video of a fantastic ‘Democracy Now’ interview with Elena Stein of Jewish Voice for Peace. I cannot recommend it enough. I did not trust JVP in the past, because I thought they were not going far enough on Israel. But I believe that they have crossed the psychological barrier that held them back in the past.

Everything Elena Stein says is important and powerful, but her last words are: “All of us have a role to play”. This is my message too, and this is why I write. I write to encourage everyone to use their voice. Each one of us counts now more than ever before. We have to put a stop to what Israel is doing with US money, weapons, and diplomatic cover. Please do watch and share.