Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Troughton-Smith's avatar
Tony Troughton-Smith
8h

"Israel represents a failure of humanity." Never was a statement more true. Conversely though the conflict has taught me much about Palestinians which I was sadly and unforgivably ignorant of before. Their stoicism, decency, humanity, dignity and above all bravery are a lesson to us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
9h

"Nuclear proliferation ZOMG!" is but a pretext, sort of like WMDs were the pretext to the War On Iraq.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Avigail Abarbanel and others
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Avigail Abarbanel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture